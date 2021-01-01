« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats, the Sagres Skinflints

JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15960 on: Today at 10:33:22 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:57:23 am
Today? You ask me that today?

Thats the answer to your question..

Gaurdiola wouldnt  answer
You could see the answer all over his face. A simple No wouldve been much easier than his meltdown surely?
It will all come out one day, there will be a whistleblower who will reveal the truth, unfortunately it will likely be a long time in coming.
TepidT2O

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15961 on: Today at 10:47:51 am
They are in the verge of signing Grealish for £100m

Thats the bench mark for Spurs. Kane as a striker is more valuable and has a more proven track record. £150m seems reasonable
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15962 on: Today at 11:09:28 am
Does Grealish for £100m (or any price) make them that much better. It makes their squad even stronger with no drop off for their front 6 or 7 but for that money youd want someone who can take them to a higher level. Is he capable of that?
TheMissionary

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15963 on: Today at 11:17:32 am
No Grealish doesn't add a lot, other than an increase in the free kick count.
red1977

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15964 on: Today at 11:19:07 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:09:28 am
Does Grealish for £100m (or any price) make them that much better. It makes their squad even stronger with no drop off for their front 6 or 7 but for that money youd want someone who can take them to a higher level. Is he capable of that?

Yeah he does for me. He is a lock picker, so good at creating chances. De Bruyne is a mid, Sterling Torres Mahrez Jesus are not as creative as him (not seen the stats, but The eye test says it looks that way) So they will create more chances with Grealish. I would have liked Grealish at Liverpool to help us open up the bus Parkers. But at 100 million no chance. Think he is a top player.
BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15965 on: Today at 11:22:34 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:09:28 am
Does Grealish for £100m (or any price) make them that much better. It makes their squad even stronger with no drop off for their front 6 or 7 but for that money youd want someone who can take them to a higher level. Is he capable of that?

Probably makes them more consistent across their configurations. For £100m you'd want someone like VVD, KDB, Becker, Salah even Kane who over a season makes a significant contribution to you winning stuff.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15966 on: Today at 11:31:20 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:09:28 am
Does Grealish for £100m (or any price) make them that much better. It makes their squad even stronger with no drop off for their front 6 or 7 but for that money youd want someone who can take them to a higher level. Is he capable of that?

I don't think he makes them significantly better, but he does give them another option. Man City have now reset the bar for the prices PL clubs will expect for players of his quality. If the journalists at Guardiola's press conferences weren't fawning themselves over this transfer, they'd be pointing out the hypocrisy of Pep's comments about not having any money to spend (and during a pandemic no less)
disgraced cake

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15967 on: Today at 11:36:13 am
I think even people who really like him would say it's a pretty insane transfer fee. Crazy times. Interesting to see if they get Kane now. If they do I think it'll drag on until the end of the window.

They can't really do better than those two at the minute, but if we can get who we need in it could certainly set up for a mad season on all fronts. If our players who suffered injuries last season come back to fitness and form we're more than in with a chance, and ideally teams will attack City again which they did more of the year we won the title, instead of shitting themselves against them.
