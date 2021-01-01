« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 394 395 396 397 398 [399]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats  (Read 950235 times)

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15920 on: Yesterday at 08:21:37 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:15:50 am
He's probably factually correct in that:
- They didn't sign anyone last summer except Scott Carson on a free.
- They have self-inflated their sponsorship levels to such a degree that it's very difficult to outspend their income.

The reality is that they had a net spend of over half a billion in the five seasons previous to last summer, their wage bill is huge and they don't sell out their home games so the idea of them having a massive global fanbase that justifies record-breaking sponsorship seems a bit far-fetched.

If they sign Kane and Grealish it will be a watershed moment as it will put them with the record signing and also two of the top 3/4 signings in Premier League history.  They've traditionally always spent about £40/50m on two players for each position and that's somehow kept them just below the radar.  It would also take Guardiola's spending at Man City to over £1bn!
So by Theyve stayed within FFP limits for some time they actually mean for the last six months or so?
Logged

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15921 on: Yesterday at 08:27:57 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:15:50 am
He's probably factually correct in that:
- They didn't sign anyone last summer except Scott Carson on a free.

*except for Scott Carson a free, Ruben Dias for £65m, Ake for £41m and Torres for £25m plus other smaller deals
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15922 on: Yesterday at 09:26:12 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August  2, 2021, 10:16:07 pm
No,no, mate, Simon Stone, United's...and now City's amazing dancing bear has it all sorted. Nothing to see here...



"... it seems clear Kane wants out of Tottenham - and he wants in at Manchester City.

City won trophies last season - Premier League and League Cup - which is the attraction for Kane. He supplies guaranteed goals as a number nine, which is the attraction for City.

Evidently, the fee is not a problem. Neither are the wages. City have operated well within Financial Fair Play limits for some time now. And while Sergio Aguero had been reduced to a peripheral figure in Pep Guardiola's squad by the end of last season, he remained one of their highest earners.

In addition, it is expected at least one senior squad member - probably Bernardo Silva - will leave this summer if, as seems highly likely, Kane and Grealish arrive...

So, it's all good

Full article

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58053653

Another bought sports journo.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,831
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15923 on: Yesterday at 09:33:32 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:26:12 am
Another bought sports journo.

The whole City's been bought. Development going on there is unbelievable. Most of it oil money. The BBC Salford Quays are their cheer leaders
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15924 on: Yesterday at 10:18:44 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:27:57 am
*except for Scott Carson a free, Ruben Dias for £65m, Ake for £41m and Torres for £25m plus other smaller deals
Yeah, but apart from them
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,599
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15925 on: Yesterday at 10:34:26 am »
Quote from: OkieRedman on August  2, 2021, 10:41:12 pm
What do you want them to do? I agree something needs to be done, but what?

Enforce their own FFP rules, don't have stupid 5 year periods allowing City to cheat and get away with it, investigate why an airline that has made losses of $7.5 billion since 2016 continues to pump sponsorship money into City and why they initially more than doubled the world record Stadium sponsorship deal in 2011 at £400 million, for what is nothing but a tiny club..
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,284
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15926 on: Yesterday at 10:42:00 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:26:12 am
Another bought sports journo.

I'd have more respect for them if they described themselves as a club spokesman. Operating under the pretence of being a journo is an insult to the likes of David Conn.
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15927 on: Yesterday at 10:46:13 am »
It is a joke, Etihad cut its staff by a third last year, [631 pilots and 2,500 cabin crew]

You an imagine the crisis meeting: "well now our whole fleet has been grounded for the best part of a year any ideas how we can save the business?" - "Lets increase our sponsorship of Manchester City by a few hundred mill, that ought to do it"  ;D

https://www.forbes.com/sites/dominicdudley/2021/03/04/etihad-slumps-to-17-billion-loss-amid-coronavirus-crisis-cuts-staff-by-a-third/?sh=43d0066c5b89

Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15928 on: Yesterday at 11:02:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:34:26 am
Enforce their own FFP rules, don't have stupid 5 year periods allowing City to cheat and get away with it, investigate why an airline that has made losses of $7.5 billion since 2016 continues to pump sponsorship money into City and why they initially more than doubled the world record Stadium sponsorship deal in 2011 at £400 million, for what is nothing but a tiny club..

Don't forget that sponsorship is worth £35m per year of which the actual owners Manchester City Council get only £2m of that.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15929 on: Yesterday at 11:49:23 am »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:27:57 am
*except for Scott Carson a free, Ruben Dias for £65m, Ake for £41m and Torres for £25m plus other smaller deals
Posted pre-coffee.  That comment should have been about this window rather than the last summer window.  :o

Last summer was part of the £500bn net spend across five seasons.  The income/expenditure shows them operating within FFP but those income figures are clearly fanciful (and, if the Mancini interview is anything to go by, the expenditure is equally as fanciful with unknown amounts paid that never make it to the annual accounts).
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15930 on: Yesterday at 01:06:13 pm »
Just been reading that Harry Kane is effectively going on strike and wont play for Spurs again as he tries to push for a move to one of the City Sportswashing Group clubs. The England captain setting a great example there.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15931 on: Yesterday at 01:20:15 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 01:06:13 pm
Just been reading that Harry Kane is effectively going on strike and wont play for Spurs again as he tries to push for a move to one of the City Sportswashing Group clubs. The England captain setting a great example there.

Imagine the backlash if it was foreigner doing it rather than one of the big England heroes and the captain of the 'great bunch of lads'. Much like his shameless cheating.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,797
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15932 on: Yesterday at 01:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:20:15 pm
Imagine the backlash if it was foreigner doing it rather than one of the big England heroes and the captain of the 'great bunch of lads'. Much like his shameless cheating.

Has he changed nationality to play for China?
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,288
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15933 on: Yesterday at 01:45:24 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:42:46 pm
Has he changed nationality to play for China?

:lmao
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,466
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15934 on: Yesterday at 03:12:25 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 11:49:23 am
Posted pre-coffee.  That comment should have been about this window rather than the last summer window.  :o

Last summer was part of the £500bn net spend across five seasons.  The income/expenditure shows them operating within FFP but those income figures are clearly fanciful (and, if the Mancini interview is anything to go by, the expenditure is equally as fanciful with unknown amounts paid that never make it to the annual accounts).

Had too much coffee?
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,176
  • Justice.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15935 on: Yesterday at 04:28:49 pm »
It will be right over the timeframe FFP is measured, and the pandemic has added big loopholes for the blue Mancs and PSG to drive yet more coaches through. Don't have sympathy for that Bayern Munich supporter writing about it but they're right that it highlights how divorced from the rest of football's reality City's income has become and how they've successfully, so far, prevented FFP from looking behind the curtain.

Quick questions, Mancini interview hinting at 'payments'? Any links please?
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,547
  • Sound
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15936 on: Yesterday at 04:37:51 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:18:44 am
Yeah, but apart from them

The aqueduct?
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15937 on: Yesterday at 04:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 04:37:51 pm
The aqueduct?
and the sanitation
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,985
  • Sound
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15938 on: Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 04:28:49 pm

Quick questions, Mancini interview hinting at 'payments'? Any links please?

This?

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2018/11/08/manchester-city-secretly-paid-roberto-mancini175m-offshore-account/

Aguero & Pep 'allegedly' too.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,176
  • Justice.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15939 on: Yesterday at 05:05:43 pm »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,985
  • Sound
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15940 on: Yesterday at 07:02:28 pm »
"Roberto Mancini signed two contracts on the same day: one as the new trainer for the Premier League team Manchester City, and the other as an adviser to the Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club in the Arabian Gulf League. Sheikh Mansour is behind both clubs."

..from Der Spiegel.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15941 on: Yesterday at 07:18:32 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 07:02:28 pm
"Roberto Mancini signed two contracts on the same day: one as the new trainer for the Premier League team Manchester City, and the other as an adviser to the Al Jazira Sports and Cultural Club in the Arabian Gulf League. Sheikh Mansour is behind both clubs."

..from Der Spiegel.

Oh its disgusting, and we all know what is going on - as are the various sporting bodies that 'regulate' the game. The challenge is, much like individuals and companies that find legitimate ways circumvent ways of paying tax - plugging the loopholes and putting frameworks in place that remove the possibility of these creative methods of financing that the City Group are using.

It's no easy feat to regulate the game, in a legally acceptable way - as the sporting and business operations are so symbiotically ingratiated with one another, not to mention the additional complications of allowing enough freedom for clubs to remain competitive when each country has different approaches to the regulation of these 'clubs' / 'businesses'

I do believe the first step is to involve the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), to ensure that any sponsorship deals made have a disconnect in ownership from the two parties involved in them, as this collusion can drive oligopolies and monopolies within markets - and that is an area the CMA are responsible for monitoring. 
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,098
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15942 on: Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 01:42:46 pm
Has he changed nationality to play for China?
;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,703
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15943 on: Yesterday at 10:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 04:54:21 pm
This?

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2018/11/08/manchester-city-secretly-paid-roberto-mancini175m-offshore-account/

Aguero & Pep 'allegedly' too.

I would be absolutely astonished if this doesn't relate to all of their top players. It's why none of them are ever even linked with moves to the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona, because no other club could ever match what they are actually earning. If Aguero had played for Liverpool or Man United, he would have been linked with Barcelona every Summer during his peak years and likely would have pushed for a move. Yet at Man City, not even a squeek of a rumour.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,701
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15944 on: Yesterday at 11:10:45 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:58:44 am
Somebody actually wrote that?  :lmao

It's technically true because they just have their commercial deals "re-negotiated" to ensure they're making enough profits.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15945 on: Yesterday at 11:48:34 pm »
The Guardiola's Girona/CFG deal was dodgy AF as well.

Wonder how much Pep's City wage is boosted by that deal that hidden off the books.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15946 on: Today at 06:37:46 am »
Every single thing about them is false and dodgy, absolutely everything. Do they still get 10 million a year from New York City for using the word city? Maybe thats now a hundred million? It could be anything. Its astonishing but also sadly predictable that hardly anyone in this country is up in arms against them. The real Man City would struggle to pay Aguero's wages for a year, yet hes there for 10 or whatever. An abhorrent franchise.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15947 on: Today at 08:10:06 am »
For all the raving about them last season, it's forgotten they were actually shit before Christmas. We were top, for all our problems with injuries and VAR etc, and they were off the pace down the table. Had we not lost Van Dijk we'd have built up another big lead. Then into the new year with everyone else knackered, they had no injuries and just made 5 or 6 changes for every match - basically a cheat code.

Now the narrative going into the season is these are invincible again, added to the idea that they sign Kane and Grealish and nobody can get near them. I hope teams aren't beaten before they start again. At the start of last season they'd lost that aura.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,540
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15948 on: Today at 08:31:56 am »
I think the main question is no longer 'Are Man City cheating?', but more 'How on earth can they get away with it?'. Everyone knows they're cheats, and even the Head of La Liga and other senior figures in the game call them out regularly.

It all looked dodgy from the outset, when Etihad 'paid' for a sponsorship deal that was more than FSG paid for our entire club. Imagine that for a moment - we are one of the most successful and historic clubs in Europe yet our whole brand, stadium, players, and all other assets and commercial rights were purchased for less than the amount a loss making airline paid to have their name on the shirts and stadium of the second best club in Manchester.

The evidence in the 10 years that have followed is slowly building, and if they sign Kane and Grealish after a pandemic, then those looking to bring them down will re-double their efforts. The corruption runs far and deep, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if some senior figures in the football authorities and regulators are somehow complicit or on the payroll - just look how corrupt FIFA was. City may have bottomless pockets and the best lawyers, but sooner or later enough information will come out that tips the balance, and I think most of the footballing world will enjoy watching them burn.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15949 on: Today at 08:38:46 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:10:06 am
For all the raving about them last season, it's forgotten they were actually shit before Christmas. We were top, for all our problems with injuries and VAR etc, and they were off the pace down the table. Had we not lost Van Dijk we'd have built up another big lead. Then into the new year with everyone else knackered, they had no injuries and just made 5 or 6 changes for every match - basically a cheat code.

Now the narrative going into the season is these are invincible again, added to the idea that they sign Kane and Grealish and nobody can get near them. I hope teams aren't beaten before they start again. At the start of last season they'd lost that aura.

Spend what they like. Weve got Klopp, weve got truly world class players. We have every chance to win the league with what weve got. It will come down to hunger and belief. It should be a great season we need to be at our absolute best to top these cheating c*nts. We can do it though one game at a time.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15950 on: Today at 08:42:59 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:31:56 am
I think the main question is no longer 'Are Man City cheating?', but more 'How on earth can they get away with it?'. Everyone knows they're cheats, and even the Head of La Liga and other senior figures in the game call them out regularly.

It all looked dodgy from the outset, when Etihad 'paid' for a sponsorship deal that was more than FSG paid for our entire club. Imagine that for a moment - we are one of the most successful and historic clubs in Europe yet our whole brand, stadium, players, and all other assets and commercial rights were purchased for less than the amount a loss making airline paid to have their name on the shirts and stadium of the second best club in Manchester.

The evidence in the 10 years that have followed is slowly building, and if they sign Kane and Grealish after a pandemic, then those looking to bring them down will re-double their efforts. The corruption runs far and deep, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if some senior figures in the football authorities and regulators are somehow complicit or on the payroll - just look how corrupt FIFA was. City may have bottomless pockets and the best lawyers, but sooner or later enough information will come out that tips the balance, and I think most of the footballing world will enjoy watching them burn.

If Ferguson was still United manager action would have been taken. He wouldn't have put up with it and he had the influence.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15951 on: Today at 08:58:58 am »
That is the fault of the current managers tho. They all need to start calling out Man City for what they are. If they did then Im sure the authorities would have no option but to look seriously at the City Sportswashing Group.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15952 on: Today at 09:00:35 am »
I would love it if live on TV Guardiola was asked how a club like city get to outspend every club in world football. He would squirm, take offence and not answer. Would be the right question to ask though. City would probably threaten to sue the tv company as a result.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15953 on: Today at 09:07:15 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:00:35 am
I would love it if live on TV Guardiola was asked how a club like city get to outspend every club in world football. He would squirm, take offence and not answer. Would be the right question to ask though. City would probably threaten to sue the tv company as a result.
still waiting for his answer to the question  about Mancini payments from after the cup final against Watford.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,616
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15954 on: Today at 09:19:49 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:07:15 am
still waiting for his answer to the question  about Mancini payments from after the cup final against Watford.

True. He did squirm become offended and didnt answer that one.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15955 on: Today at 09:28:00 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:58:58 am
That is the fault of the current managers tho. They all need to start calling out Man City for what they are. If they did then Im sure the authorities would have no option but to look seriously at the City Sportswashing Group.

It shouldn't be down to the managers. Imagine if Klopp came out and told it how it is with City. It'd be framed as a 'rant' and he'd be ridiculed like Rafa was for telling the truth about Ferguson. Ferguson is the only one who would had the authority to do it.

The media should be doing their jobs and aren't. Sky don't give a fuck. Motormouth Neville backs them up because he's against FFP because he's trying to buy Salford a place at the top table.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 394 395 396 397 398 [399]   Go Up
« previous next »
 