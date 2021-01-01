I think the main question is no longer 'Are Man City cheating?', but more 'How on earth can they get away with it?'. Everyone knows they're cheats, and even the Head of La Liga and other senior figures in the game call them out regularly.



It all looked dodgy from the outset, when Etihad 'paid' for a sponsorship deal that was more than FSG paid for our entire club. Imagine that for a moment - we are one of the most successful and historic clubs in Europe yet our whole brand, stadium, players, and all other assets and commercial rights were purchased for less than the amount a loss making airline paid to have their name on the shirts and stadium of the second best club in Manchester.



The evidence in the 10 years that have followed is slowly building, and if they sign Kane and Grealish after a pandemic, then those looking to bring them down will re-double their efforts. The corruption runs far and deep, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if some senior figures in the football authorities and regulators are somehow complicit or on the payroll - just look how corrupt FIFA was. City may have bottomless pockets and the best lawyers, but sooner or later enough information will come out that tips the balance, and I think most of the footballing world will enjoy watching them burn.