Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats

slaphead

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15480 on: Today at 09:18:17 am
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 08:35:52 am
Grealish for £90 is gaining traction too. Shambles of a football club.

Be fair though mate. Kane for 150ish, Grealish in and around 100, about 700k a week on wages on the 2, but, they may have to "sacrafice" 1 player, yeah as many as that. Tough on them
rossipersempre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15481 on: Today at 09:19:52 am
Kane for anything north of £75m is a joke, even with England (But Not Spurs) Captain tax.

Aside from any pace gone from his game, and his shameless cheating (diving and his patented backing into opponents off the ground move), there is only finishing left to his game.

As for injury record? Ankles reconstructed with Play-Doh and Rice Krispies.
Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15482 on: Today at 09:23:19 am
They are going for the full England sportswashing effect.

The captain and the fans favourite!
slaphead

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15483 on: Today at 09:28:58 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:19:52 am
Kane for anything north of £75m is a joke, even with England (But Not Spurs) Captain tax.

Aside from any pace gone from his game, and his shameless cheating (diving and his patented backing into opponents off the ground move), there is only finishing left to his game.

As for injury record? Ankles reconstructed with Play-Doh and Rice Krispies.

Price doesn't matter to them though. From a footballing point of view it significantly improves them, irrelevant to them cheats how much they have to throw at it.
Kane is a fantastic player you have to be honest and admit it. He's a diving cheating prat like, he'll fit in well, but he's good.
Bring it on I say, we have Van Dijk back, doesn't matter who anyone else signs. Van Dijk back and fit and you go close. More than any other player on the planet I'd have Van Dijk in our side. They can stick their Kane, Grealish, Sancho and Varanes up their jacksie
rossipersempre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15484 on: Today at 09:35:29 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:28:58 am
Kane is a fantastic player you have to be honest and admit it. He's a diving cheating prat like, he'll fit in well, but he's good.
Maybe its me but I just dont see it myself. Hes a rich mans Lewis Grabban.
fucking appalled

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15485 on: Today at 09:40:36 am
I know it probably doesn't particularly stop them doing what they want anyway.....but honestly I'd love them to spunk that sort of money on Harry Kane and Jack Grealish. They could literally go and get Haaland, Gnabry and Pedri for what those two would cost (both wages and fees).
Kekule

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15486 on: Today at 09:40:51 am
Poor Guardiola.  Down to his last £20billion and having to scrabble around in the bargain bins looking for a replacement for Aguero, who played such a vital role last season. 

No-one else could do what he does. Hes a miracle worker, he really is.
Hij

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15487 on: Today at 09:41:18 am
The Kane £160m story originates from the Scum
rossipersempre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15488 on: Today at 09:42:30 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:40:36 am
I know it probably doesn't particularly stop them doing what they want anyway.....but honestly I'd love them to spunk that sort of money on Harry Kane and Jack Grealish. They could literally go and get Haaland, Gnabry and Pedri for what those two would cost (both wages and fees).
Exactly. Its so boringly predictable and laughable when (as likely) both are earning their combined half a mill a week reclining on the physios table.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15489 on: Today at 09:46:04 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:41:18 am
The Kane £160m story originates from the Scum
You could tell because he used the codeword "rumours".
fucking appalled

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15490 on: Today at 09:46:06 am
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:41:18 am
The Kane £160m story originates from the Scum

To be fair I dont think anyone's particularly discussing a specific article. More that they clearly want Kane, he clearly wants to go there and his fee and wages will be astronomical. Its certainly not a Scum exclusive.
lamonti

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15491 on: Today at 10:25:57 am
Is it just me or would these stories not have some actual traction by now if they were going to happen? Or is everyone just resigned to it being done quite quickly as soon as the England players come back from their breaks?

If Villa and Spurs hold their ground they will have to pay through the nose which will really take the piss out of their FFP stuff even more than before.
Hij

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15492 on: Today at 10:28:08 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:46:06 am
To be fair I dont think anyone's particularly discussing a specific article. More that they clearly want Kane, he clearly wants to go there and his fee and wages will be astronomical. Its certainly not a Scum exclusive.
Most of the discussion in the last 24 hours is off the back of the article. The £160m figure certainly is from the Scum.

But accepted that the signs are that Kane is wanted by City this summer regardless.
mainone

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15493 on: Today at 10:30:26 am
kane grealish sterling , how many free kicks in a game. Anyone know the world record.
bird_lfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15494 on: Today at 10:37:00 am
Im presuming theyll somehow get like £40m plus for Gabriel Jesus or whoever to part fund this deal.

Anything over £100m is bonkers in my opinion. Kane has already peaked and he will improve them but for what, like a season or so? And hes not going to be get them any closer to the champions league title they crave
Raid

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15495 on: Today at 10:37:24 am
I think that sort of figure is nonsense, but even if he went there, it's hardly a ground breaking change. They've had a 30 goal hitman for years in Aguero who was also made of biscuits.

Haaland should be who they are looking at as a number nine.
thekitkatshuffler

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15496 on: Today at 10:46:20 am
Quote from: mainone on Today at 10:30:26 am
kane grealish sterling , how many free kicks in a game. Anyone know the world record.
Unless they don't have Sterling - https://www.fourfourtwo.com/news/manchester-city-transfer-news-city-to-offer-tottenham-one-of-four-stars-as-part-of-any-harry-kane-deal
Spezialo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15497 on: Today at 10:55:10 am
No chance they get rid of Sterling.
12C

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15498 on: Today at 10:56:17 am
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15499 on: Today at 11:11:57 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:40:36 am
I know it probably doesn't particularly stop them doing what they want anyway.....but honestly I'd love them to spunk that sort of money on Harry Kane and Jack Grealish. They could literally go and get Haaland, Gnabry and Pedri for what those two would cost (both wages and fees).

Said it before but I think they're being a little bit clever. If they spent £250 million on a bunch of foreigners, more and more people in the media would start to question them and FFP. Spend it on some English Lions and the media will fawn over them.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15500 on: Today at 11:21:55 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 11:11:57 am
Said it before but I think they're being a little bit clever. If they spent £250 million on a bunch of foreigners, more and more people in the media would start to question them and FFP. Spend it on some English Lions and the media will fawn over them.

Exactly.

Like Alan_X was saying the other week, this is more about sportswashing than anything else. The £100 million is nothing to the Sheik, he's personally worth £17 billion, the family are worth something like £100 billion and the soverign wealth is around £800 billion. They wouldn't even notice spending that kind of money. Get Grealish and Sir Harold of Kane in City shirts and suddenly they will become the media darlings.
Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15501 on: Today at 11:45:48 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:21:55 am
Exactly.

Like Alan_X was saying the other week, this is more about sportswashing than anything else. The £100 million is nothing to the Sheik, he's personally worth £17 billion, the family are worth something like £100 billion and the soverign wealth is around £800 billion. They wouldn't even notice spending that kind of money. Get Grealish and Sir Harold of Kane in City shirts and suddenly they will become the media darlings.

If they won the Euros it'd be ten times worse.

They'll even get more pens than United next season with them two and Sterling and their clever play. We'll get our usual 4 or 5 because our forwards are cheating foreigners.
fucking appalled

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15502 on: Today at 11:46:09 am
FFP is dead though, no?

And frankly they're the media darlings anyway. But yeah....I also just dont think either of them are particular game changers for them.
rossipersempre

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15503 on: Today at 11:49:07 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:46:09 am
FFP is dead though, no?

And frankly they're the media darlings anyway. But yeah....I also just dont think either of them are particular game changers for them.
Are they though? Im not so sure, hence their desperation to be given more respect.
Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15504 on: Today at 11:52:16 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:21:55 am
Exactly.

Like Alan_X was saying the other week, this is more about sportswashing than anything else. The £100 million is nothing to the Sheik, he's personally worth £17 billion, the family are worth something like £100 billion and the soverign wealth is around £800 billion. They wouldn't even notice spending that kind of money. Get Grealish and Sir Harold of Kane in City shirts and suddenly they will become the media darlings.

I agree.
fucking appalled

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15505 on: Today at 11:52:19 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:49:07 am
Are they though? Im not so sure, hence their desperation to be given more respect.

Well maybe not quite as much as their 'quiet neighbours' but they've certainly never received anywhere near the scrutiny they should through the media and with FFP essentially now dead I can't imagine why they'd start now, Kane and Grealish or not
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Reply #15506 on: Today at 12:30:07 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:52:19 am
Well maybe not quite as much as their 'quiet neighbours' but they've certainly never received anywhere near the scrutiny they should through the media and with FFP essentially now dead I can't imagine why they'd start now, Kane and Grealish or not

But they get ignored in favour of proper big clubs. We get way more media attention than them, fucking hell their fans complain about it just after they have won the FA Cup. Utd get way more attention than them and they hate it.
