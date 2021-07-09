I didn't really resent Sterling leaving as much as some but his attack on Gomez was a real dick move.



me neither, this is the part that I dont get with the hate. He left to win things, a lot of players do it, he wasnt a Liverpool fan, he was just a player, who was looking out for himself - again, like a lot of players do. A club that basically guarantees trophies because they buy them, was willing to pay a lot for him - he wanted to go. Yes, he went about it in arsey way, but again, not the first, not the last.But yeah the stuff with Gomez for example, absolutely a dick move that shows him in his true light. And which makes me laugh as to how quickly glossed over it was by LFC fans too it seems now! I have no problem admitting I dont like Sterling, but not for him leaving. Goodness knows weve moved on as a club, and winning the CL and league the right way was far sweeter than anything hes achieved with Abu Dhabi thats for sure.Anyway, he is a class player, despite the stories, surely Abu Dhabi arent so stupid as to want to get rid of one of their best players this summer - Id love it if they did cos it weakens them, but they wont.