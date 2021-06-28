« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats

rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
June 28, 2021, 10:14:18 am
thekitkatshuffler

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
July 3, 2021, 12:11:24 am
De Bruyne: "It was a miracle that I played today because there was definitely damage to my ankle. A tear in my ligaments. But I felt responsibility to play for my country today"

decosabute

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
July 3, 2021, 07:59:40 am
Quote from: dalarr on June 28, 2021, 09:03:56 am
Its frustrating how this has been allowed to happen in the first place. Ther should have been a major uproar in the media. The takeover and spending was bad enough in itself but the low salaries are just another piss take. When CAS overruled the Champions League suspension, I knew it was over. They can do whatever they want now.
Kids and youth today are growing up with City being a legitimate big club. Its an insult to this sport and one of the reasons why my interest in football is decreasing.

This.

Another season or two of City winning the league while spending eye-watering amounts and I will start to quit paying to watch the league and fuck it off. I'd still continue to watch some Liverpool games on dodgy streams, but I'd no longer financially contribute to this shite.

And you're right - the media turning a complete blind eye to it is infuriating. Partly because City are helping to drive the industry of transfer stories (there wouldn't be many transfers for them to talk about this summer without City's pursuit of Grealish and Kane); partly because I'd imagine a huge number of journalists (and not just the local patch) are on the payroll and are instructed to write fawning, complimentary articles; and partly because outlets like Sky use Man City club ambassadors on their shows and allow them to laud City's management and ownership without any question. The last one is particularly disgraceful.
Fromola

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
July 3, 2021, 08:09:12 am
Quote from: decosabute on July  3, 2021, 07:59:40 am
This.

Another season or two of City winning the league while spending eye-watering amounts and I will start to quit paying to watch the league and fuck it off. I'd still continue to watch some Liverpool games on dodgy streams, but I'd no longer financially contribute to this shite.

And you're right - the media turning a complete blind eye to it is infuriating. Partly because City are helping to drive the industry of transfer stories (there wouldn't be many transfers for them to talk about this summer without City's pursuit of Grealish and Kane); partly because I'd imagine a huge number of journalists (and not just the local patch) are on the payroll and are instructed to write fawning, complimentary articles; and partly because outlets like Sky use Man City club ambassadors on their shows and allow them to laud City's management and ownership without any question. The last one is particularly disgraceful.

Imagine the media fawning next season when they have half the England team who've just won the Euros.
Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
July 3, 2021, 09:24:59 am
Quote from: decosabute on July  3, 2021, 07:59:40 am
This.

Another season or two of City winning the league while spending eye-watering amounts and I will start to quit paying to watch the league and fuck it off. I'd still continue to watch some Liverpool games on dodgy streams, but I'd no longer financially contribute to this shite.

And you're right - the media turning a complete blind eye to it is infuriating. Partly because City are helping to drive the industry of transfer stories (there wouldn't be many transfers for them to talk about this summer without City's pursuit of Grealish and Kane); partly because I'd imagine a huge number of journalists (and not just the local patch) are on the payroll and are instructed to write fawning, complimentary articles; and partly because outlets like Sky use Man City club ambassadors on their shows and allow them to laud City's management and ownership without any question. The last one is particularly disgraceful.

I haven't financially contributed to top flight football for years.

I find the amounts of money (and characters) involved in the game obscene.
farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
July 3, 2021, 02:58:15 pm
I too agree with dalarr's sentiments (just avoiding quoting a post that was quoted above). Except of the CAS bit. CAS is there to uphold the laws, not to judge whether they are fair or not. FIFA and UEFA are the ones making the laws and the blame has to be directed to them. Why would you have FFP rules that have 5 year expiration date? Yeah, we broke those rules, but tat was 5 years ago, so... If you didn't pay your taxes 5 years ago, do you think the government, any government, would let it slide? FIFA/UEFA need major revamping and full-proof laws written in stone. The game is rotten at the very top.
KeithK83

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 05:14:25 am
La Liga must copy Premier League to succeed - Pep Guardiola

https://www.espn.com/soccer/spanish-primera-division/story/4427119/la-liga-must-copy-premier-league-to-succeed-pep-guardiola

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has said La Liga president Javier Tebas needs to learn from the Premier League to make the Spanish league stronger.

Tebas has been critical of City's spending power in the past, accusing them of flouting UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules and moaning about "State-owned football clubs."

City were temporarily banned from the Champions League for breaching FFP regulations in 2020 but the punishment was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport upon appeal.

"The Premier League, which can be seen in Asia, is run better than La Liga," Guardiola said at an event in Catalonia on Monday.

"Mr. Tebas needs to learn. Maybe he could sell the product better in other countries. People complain about [clubs spending] but thanks to that investment other clubs in other countries can keep doing things.

"Maybe it's the only business in which investing is seen as a bad thing. I don't understand it because it has an effect on clubs across the world."

Tebas responded to Guardiola later on Monday, writing on Twitter: "Pep, I learn from the Premier League every day. It would be good if they taught you a little bit about macroeconomics in football, about the effects the State-owned clubs have on wage inflation, about demographics, about the absorption of pay-per-view television, about China... and we'll have news on [Man City's] acquittal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

As Spanish clubs now fight losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with Barcelona struggling to accommodate Lionel Messi's new contract, Premier League clubs continue to spend.

Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho for 85 million last week after Chelsea went on a spending spree last summer, signing Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, among others.

City, meanwhile, have been linked with 100m plus moves for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish this summer.

"There's always control from UEFA, like Financial Fair Play. If you sell the product better, people pay more for the television rights. Mr. Tebas, who knows more than anyone and is wiser than everyone and gets involved in other business, should learn that.

"Maybe that way Barca, Madrid, Atletico and Valencia would have more resources to invest in what they need. If we overstep the mark, we will be punished and won't be able to play [certain competitions] but as that's not the case, let everyone do what they want."

Guardiola added that Barca and Real Madrid, who are both struggling financially, would certainly be open to big offers for their players from City.

"Imagine if we want to sign a player from Barca or Madrid for 100m, neither of them would complain," he said. "They would be delighted."

"What's the problem if United, City, Chelsea or Liverpool, clubs that are economically strong because their owners want to invest, don't want to make money and prefer to keep on re-investing so that the club can keep growing for the fans?" Guardiola added.
Craig 🤔

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
Today at 05:32:34 am
Hes a massive twat, he really is.
