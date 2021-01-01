People mock the Bundesliga for Bayern hoovering up their rivals star players but yet here we are. If they get Kane he will join a group of players they've had from their rivals that includes Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and their signing from the winners of the 20/21 Premier League (October) John Stones.
At £100m Man City are really in a market of one so it's not like Spurs can really turn it down in favour of selling him to a non-rival.
Levy will be thinking that's 10% of the stadium paid off
....
Walker, Stones, Tevez, Sterling, Barry, Lescott, Clichy, Toure, Rodwell, Bony, Santa Cruz, Adebayor, Sinclair, Bridge, Nasri, Mahrez, Bellamy, Delph, Given, Sagna, Milner...