Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats  (Read 886939 times)

Offline Jwils21

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15200 on: Yesterday at 04:23:56 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:11:36 pm
People mock the Bundesliga for Bayern hoovering up their rivals star players but yet here we are.  If they get Kane he will join a group of players they've had from their rivals that includes Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and their signing from the winners of the 20/21 Premier League (October) John Stones.

At £100m Man City are really in a market of one so it's not like Spurs can really turn it down in favour of selling him to a non-rival.

Levy will be thinking that's 10% of the stadium paid off  8)
Walker, Stones, Tevez, Sterling, Barry, Lescott, Clichy, Toure, Rodwell, Bony, Santa Cruz, Adebayor, Sinclair, Bridge, Nasri, Mahrez, Bellamy, Delph, Given, Sagna, Milner...

Offline Legs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15201 on: Yesterday at 04:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:17:38 pm
£150m buys you Haaland or Mbappe surely?  You'd be mad to go for Harry Kane in that market who's much older and has ankles made out of crisps.

True but money is not an issue for City they have cheated FFP a few times so they can do as they like now.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15202 on: Yesterday at 04:26:09 pm »
£100m? Didn't Guardiola imply they were skint? Surely he hasn't been telling lies
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15203 on: Yesterday at 04:35:33 pm »
I rather they get kane over Haaland or Martinez to be honest.
Online Nick110581

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15204 on: Yesterday at 04:37:49 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:17:38 pm
£150m buys you Haaland or Mbappe surely?  You'd be mad to go for Harry Kane in that market who's much older and has ankles made out of crisps.

Levy wont sell him cheaply
Offline Zlen

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15205 on: Yesterday at 04:40:28 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:35:33 pm
I rather they get kane over Haaland or Martinez to be honest.

Yes, but it's the best move posible for them.
With Englands captain playing for them they'll effectively overtake Manchester Untied as the media darling and wash away their sins forever.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15206 on: Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 04:17:38 pm
£150m buys you Haaland or Mbappe surely?  You'd be mad to go for Harry Kane in that market who's much older and has ankles made out of crisps.

I mean what do they care? Even if they get him they will still go for Haaland and Mbappe next year
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15207 on: Yesterday at 04:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 04:40:28 pm
Yes, but it's the best move posible for them.
With Englands captain playing for them they'll effectively overtake Manchester Untied as the media darling and wash away their sins forever.

it's not as if the media were doing anything to highlight their sins on a consistent basis to begin with.

Offline Red_Rich

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15208 on: Yesterday at 05:19:51 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:48:17 pm
I mean what do they care? Even if they get him they will still go for Haaland and Mbappe next year



Exactly.  They're now in the position United were in in the 00s and Chelsea under mourinho where they'd just buy for the here and now, finished articles.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15209 on: Yesterday at 07:17:51 pm »
I reckon that will box Haaland off to Chelsea.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15210 on: Yesterday at 08:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 05:19:51 pm

Exactly.  They're now in the position United were in in the 00s and Chelsea under mourinho where they'd just buy for the here and now, finished articles.

The big difference being that City can do it indefinitely.
Offline Kekule

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15211 on: Yesterday at 08:37:54 pm »
But, but, but Manchester City dont break transfer records... ???
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15212 on: Yesterday at 08:39:39 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:17:51 pm
I reckon that will box Haaland off to Chelsea.

I don't think that Haaland is going anywhere this summer. As for next summer, when his release clause kicks in, Chelsea won't be the favorites to get him ...
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15213 on: Yesterday at 08:40:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:39:39 pm
I don't think that Haaland is going anywhere this summer. As for next summer, when his release clause kicks in, Chelsea won't be the favorites to get him ...

Yeah I reckon next season Chelsea will get him.
Offline tubby pls.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15214 on: Yesterday at 08:40:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:39:39 pm
I don't think that Haaland is going anywhere this summer. As for next summer, when his release clause kicks in, Chelsea won't be the favorites to get him ...

You still convinced Kane is going to Utd?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15215 on: Yesterday at 08:42:55 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:35:33 pm
I rather they get kane over Haaland or Martinez to be honest.

To be honest, I am surprised Man City went for Kane over Lautaro, who would be such a perfect fit for Guardiola's setup ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15216 on: Yesterday at 08:45:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 08:40:45 pm
You still convinced Kane is going to Utd?

Well, Kane makes much more sense for Man Utd than Sancho, but as Napoleon once said, "Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake" ...
Offline davidlpool1982

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15217 on: Today at 06:23:54 am »
If they get Kane, they will have to stump up most of it in cash. I keep seeing the media saying they will throw in Jesus and Sterling, completely forgetting that both those players would have to agree to go to Spurs and take huge cuts in pay because Levy is as tight as a drum. Absolutely no chance I can see either of them deciding to leave City for fucking Spurs, even if they did want first team football they'd want to go someplace other than that basket case.
Online royhendo

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15218 on: Today at 06:40:30 am »
This does seem a bit mental, doesnt it?

Remember Zlatan for Barca. Then the fall guy wins the CL with Inter?
Online Nick110581

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15219 on: Today at 06:52:05 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 06:40:30 am
This does seem a bit mental, doesnt it?

Remember Zlatan for Barca. Then the fall guy wins the CL with Inter?

It certainly does.

Might be a smoke screen.
