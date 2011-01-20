« previous next »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  3, 2021, 07:41:43 pm
Italy 1990 world cup, that Yugoslav squad was amazing, quite a few household names in there.

Did the Yugoslavs ever achieve anything much on the international stage? I remember England's 4-1 win in the 88 Euro qualifier being seen as a good result, although I was young and stupid enough to still think England were a top side at the time. The Euro tournament we qualified for cured me of that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15081 on: June 3, 2021, 08:06:23 pm »
Yes but at youth level. That era of players were world champions at Under 21's.

I'm convinced had they not broken up any tournament pre 98 and they had a chance to win.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15082 on: June 3, 2021, 08:18:04 pm »
Yugoslavia 1990? Man, this thread's taken a turn  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15083 on: June 3, 2021, 08:25:07 pm »
The Euros in 1992 they could have won that, but sadly the war broke out.

Boban, Jugovic and Mihajlovic were a part of that Yugoslav team as well.

Anyway back on track, Man City are plastic.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15084 on: June 3, 2021, 09:13:36 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  3, 2021, 08:25:07 pm
The Euros in 1992 they could have won that, but sadly the war broke out.

Boban, Jugovic and Mihajlovic were a part of that Yugoslav team as well.

Anyway back on track, Man City are plastic.

Mijatovic and Ladic also. They would have probably won the 1992 Euros, but Yugoslavia was banned due to the war, and Denmark went to the Euros instead ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15085 on: June 3, 2021, 09:13:51 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  3, 2021, 08:25:07 pm
The Euros in 1992 they could have won that, but sadly the war broke out.

Boban, Jugovic and Mihajlovic were a part of that Yugoslav team as well.

Anyway back on track, Man City are plastic.

And the non-qualifier that replaced them ended up winning the tournament. And Arsenal signed John Jensen and we signed Torben Piechnik.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15086 on: June 3, 2021, 09:17:41 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15087 on: June 3, 2021, 11:09:16 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June  2, 2021, 08:31:06 am
haha ffs

does everyone not emphasise on quality when they buy

thats like going to buy a lawnmower and saying you want one that cuts grass

Yes sir, we have this goat thing that will trim your lawn..
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15088 on: June 3, 2021, 11:10:32 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on June  2, 2021, 09:18:18 am
It'd be nice to see them sign someone low profile like Kane, like we did with Robbo.
What about the world clas centre half the bought from  Bournemouth
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15089 on: June 4, 2021, 10:46:08 am »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHDeyO9-Nmw

Pep is right.

Is he speaking Catalan here? Sounds like a dialect of Spanish with some Italian influences..
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15090 on: June 4, 2021, 10:54:07 am »
Quote from: Morgana on June  3, 2021, 08:18:04 pm
Yugoslavia 1990? Man, this thread's taken a turn  ;D
indeed, but any excuse to talk about them

wonderful team

When you think of how Croatia and Yugoslavia both did in 1998 you can only imagine how good they would have been combined.

Quote from: Sangria on June  3, 2021, 08:04:46 pm
Did the Yugoslavs ever achieve anything much on the international stage? I remember England's 4-1 win in the 88 Euro qualifier being seen as a good result, although I was young and stupid enough to still think England were a top side at the time. The Euro tournament we qualified for cured me of that.
That was a superb result for England, no question, they easily walloped a highly promising team

Unfortunately everything went pear shaped in the years they should have achieved something.

Euro 92 they would have had an excellent chance to win. I think in 1994 they would have been contenders too.

So many wonderful players at times, Boban, Mijatovic, Suker, Mihailjovic, Jugovic, Susic, many others too. Darko Pancev was a fantastic player for a while but unfortunately he had an absolutely awful spell at Inter that ruined his career.

Club wise Red Star Belgrade won the european cup, following year they nearly made the final but unfortunately war tore the country apart

I have absolutely no doubt they would have won at least one or maybe both the euros and world cup
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15091 on: June 4, 2021, 10:59:58 am »
Quote from: 12C on June  3, 2021, 11:09:16 pm
Yes sir, we have this goat thing that will trim your lawn..

Pigs mowing lawn.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02e3oQCMxj8
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15092 on: June 4, 2021, 04:16:23 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June  4, 2021, 10:54:07 am
So many wonderful players at times, Boban, Mijatovic, Suker, Mihailjovic, Jugovic, Susic, many others too. Darko Pancev was a fantastic player for a while but unfortunately he had an absolutely awful spell at Inter that ruined his career.

Club wise Red Star Belgrade won the european cup, following year they nearly made the final but unfortunately war tore the country apart

I have absolutely no doubt they would have won at least one or maybe both the euros and world cup

I actually had the chance to speak with Darko at his pub in Skopje a few years ago. He still regrets his decision to join Inter, but in his own words, the money was too good to turn down, and Inter were a force at the time. Interesting enough, he's had a few good offers from Spain and England at the time. Even our scouts have watched him on a few ocassions, but a formal offer was never made ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15093 on: June 4, 2021, 04:19:28 pm »
YUGOSLAVIA IN THE 1990S: THE WONDER-TEAM THAT NEVER WAS

https://thesefootballtimes.co/2018/12/19/yugoslavia-in-the-1990s-the-wonder-team-that-never-was/

Worth a read if people have 5 mins.

Better than talking about Man City at least
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15094 on: June 4, 2021, 04:25:20 pm »
Sorry for turning this thread into a Yugoslavia of the 80's/90's lovin' lads...But fuck Man City! ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15095 on: June 4, 2021, 05:03:27 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June  4, 2021, 04:19:28 pm
YUGOSLAVIA IN THE 1990S: THE WONDER-TEAM THAT NEVER WAS

https://thesefootballtimes.co/2018/12/19/yugoslavia-in-the-1990s-the-wonder-team-that-never-was/

Worth a read if people have 5 mins.

Better than talking about Man City at least
Cheers.

ESPN should do a documentary on that era of Yugoslavian football, the backdrop of the war etc, would be a fascinating watch.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15096 on: June 4, 2021, 05:14:51 pm »
You lot go on about Yugoslavian football and none of you alert me? especially you Samie!!! :D


While the ''newer'' generation was great, the old guard in the 60's had a great chance of winning the Euro's twice, having made to the finals on two different occasions.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15097 on: June 4, 2021, 05:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on June  4, 2021, 10:46:08 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kHDeyO9-Nmw

Pep is right.

Is he speaking Catalan here? Sounds like a dialect of Spanish with some Italian influences..

Yeah its Catalan. It is a lot more stop start then Spanish. A lot of Catalan words sound like Spanish words with a syllable knocked out. Kind of a weird mix of sounds somewhere between Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese and even some German sounding words.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15098 on: June 4, 2021, 05:38:45 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June  4, 2021, 05:14:51 pm
You lot go on about Yugoslavian football and none of you alert me? especially you Samie!!! :D


While the ''newer'' generation was great, the old guard in the 60's had a great chance of winning the Euro's twice, having made to the finals on two different occasions.

According to my late father, the 1962 World Cup team was the best ever, but they only managed to get to the semi-final ...

https://youtu.be/kOSrXXT-Y-A
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15099 on: June 4, 2021, 05:42:31 pm »
Seems these boards are full of Yugoslavs and Yugophiles, surely a separate thread is in order?  ;)
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15100 on: June 4, 2021, 05:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June  4, 2021, 05:29:51 pm
Yeah its Catalan. It is a lot more stop start then Spanish. A lot of Catalan words sound like Spanish words with a syllable knocked out. Kind of a weird mix of sounds somewhere between Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese and even some German sounding words.

Didn't know that thanks,nice interview with Pep.

Just don't ever ask about or mention words like money,transfer spend,human rights,Girona and other touchy stuff and he'll be jolly.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15101 on: June 5, 2021, 08:16:39 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June  3, 2021, 05:18:26 pm





Talking to a neighbour yesterday, she didn't go, but knows plenty who were swerving til the owners stumped up the cash for the flights - they are now self isolating ;D

No social distancing on the planes out and back, no social distancing on the coaches out there., no fucking shock then.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15102 on: June 5, 2021, 08:37:44 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on June  4, 2021, 04:16:23 pm
I actually had the chance to speak with Darko at his pub in Skopje a few years ago. He still regrets his decision to join Inter, but in his own words, the money was too good to turn down, and Inter were a force at the time. Interesting enough, he's had a few good offers from Spain and England at the time. Even our scouts have watched him on a few ocassions, but a formal offer was never made ...
94 in 91 for red star at one stage

Think United wanted him. Went for mega money to inter
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15103 on: June 6, 2021, 01:21:26 am »
I was working up in Scotland from 1990 for a few years.

Went to see Rangers v Red Star at Ibrox. Rangers never had a sniff.

Prosenecki was some player.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15104 on: June 6, 2021, 02:47:16 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on June  4, 2021, 04:19:28 pm
YUGOSLAVIA IN THE 1990S: THE WONDER-TEAM THAT NEVER WAS

https://thesefootballtimes.co/2018/12/19/yugoslavia-in-the-1990s-the-wonder-team-that-never-was/

Worth a read if people have 5 mins.

Better than talking about Man City at least

Whatever happens to all this talents from the smaller countries? In the 90s non footballing giants have exciting world class geniuses like Hagi, Stoichkov, Solenko, Nedved, Litmanen & Henrik Larsson.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15105 on: June 6, 2021, 06:37:03 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on June  6, 2021, 02:47:16 am
Whatever happens to all this talents from the smaller countries? In the 90s non footballing giants have exciting world class geniuses like Hagi, Stoichkov, Solenko, Nedved, Litmanen & Henrik Larsson.

Sadly the big clubs hoover up the talent at an early age now, so you no longer get the likes of Steaua Bucharest, Honved or Red Star producing absolute top level teams.

Look at Dinamo Zagreb, if they could hang onto their young talent until they turned 24 or 25 they would have a brilliant team, but as soon as they hit 19 or 20 a top European club snatches them away. These clubs never get a chance to build a top team anymore.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15106 on: June 6, 2021, 01:47:41 pm »
Villa lining up Buendia and Ward-Prowse, suggesting that Grealish is probably off to these for £80-100m.

Amazing coach though.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15107 on: June 6, 2021, 04:17:36 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June  6, 2021, 01:47:41 pm
Villa lining up Buendia and Ward-Prowse, suggesting that Grealish is probably off to these for £80-100m.

Amazing coach though.
He is a genius. No other manager even gets close to his spending.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15108 on: June 6, 2021, 09:23:40 pm »
KDB has won PFA Player of the Year. Bit surprised by that.

Foden won Young Player.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15109 on: June 6, 2021, 09:52:01 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June  6, 2021, 09:23:40 pm
KDB has won PFA Player of the Year. Bit surprised by that.

Foden won Young Player.

Me too wasn't sure who I was expecting to win it.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15110 on: June 6, 2021, 09:57:55 pm »
Quote from: JRed on June  6, 2021, 04:17:36 pm
He is a genius. No other manager even gets close to his spending.
May he always fail in the Champions League. Great cardigans though.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15111 on: Yesterday at 01:14:48 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on June  6, 2021, 09:23:40 pm
KDB has won PFA Player of the Year. Bit surprised by that.

Foden won Young Player.

weird, clearly not the player of the year, not even in his own team

love the guy's talent but this year isn't his
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15112 on: Yesterday at 11:42:21 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 01:14:48 am
weird, clearly not the player of the year, not even in his own team

love the guy's talent but this year isn't his
Maybe city players are just being given awards as people are sick of their whingeing when they dont win them?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15113 on: Yesterday at 12:49:39 pm »
Don't even remember it being announced.

When VVD won it, the whole world commented on it.

No one gives a fuck about City do they, it's amazing.

I think if they had won the Champions League, it would have been forgotten about by now too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15114 on: Yesterday at 12:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Yesterday at 12:49:39 pm
Don't even remember it being announced.

When VVD won it, the whole world commented on it.

No one gives a fuck about City do they, it's amazing.

I think if they had won the Champions League, it would have been forgotten about by now too.

Just sums the whole season up.

I know De Bruyne won something, Dias won something, Foden won something and Guardiola won something. Have no idea what any of them actually are.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15115 on: Yesterday at 12:59:30 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on June  6, 2021, 01:47:41 pm
Villa lining up Buendia and Ward-Prowse, suggesting that Grealish is probably off to these for £80-100m.

Amazing coach though.
It always astounds me how he always finds these cheap, diamonds in the rough footballers, and takes them from nothing, uses his coaching genius and makes them world class, he's truly a wonder of the modern game.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #15116 on: Yesterday at 11:55:34 pm »
Have they finished celebrating winning the CL yet, can I switch the telly and the internet on again and buy a paper?
