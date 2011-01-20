« previous next »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:27:06 am
Bernardo Silva needs those Peds from 18-19.

Seems Gundogan was on Bernardo's magic juice for a while this season
That Athletic article is mental.

How are players like Laporte, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus expendable?

Rodri who has played almost every game this season is unhappy?

Bernardo Silva high value after the season hes had - really? Hasnt he been shite since his first year?

A cost effective left back wouldnt go amiss :lmao
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 11:32:48 am
In two minds about City next season - on the one hand, its City and they will spend £200m+ net this summer I am sure and strengthen.

But on the other hand:
Fernandinho and Aguero are gone.
B. Silva still looks a shadow of the player from 2 seasons ago.
Their CB options while clearly better than 2 seasons ago are still not 100% convincing.
As soon as Walker loses one bit of pace he will be useless.
Jesus has never really shown he can be the man for them.
Sterling is in an extended wretched run of form which may or may not change.
Who knows what the CL debacle (and make no mistake, thats what that selection from Pep was) will do to their psyche.

So its not all roses in the Etihad garden.

I'm not surprised at all and that's why football is such a beautiful game. You can stockpile as many players as you want but a time will come when some top players get tired of sitting on the bench. It's like a leveller.

They were probably sticking it out to get a Champions League medal but now that they've bottled the final, they've had a rethink.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:28:31 pm
That Athletic article is mental.

How are players like Laporte, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus expendable?

Rodri who has played almost every game this season is unhappy?

Bernardo Silva high value after the season hes had - really? Hasnt he been shite since his first year?

A cost effective left back wouldnt go amiss :lmao

That's the difficulty of managing a squad of big names. It's impossible to keep everyone happy, but because you're buying trophies every year it's easier to get players to buy into it. Would these players trade trophies every year (and not having to slog their guts out for every game in ever demanding football seasons) to play every week at Spurs and not win anything? When it comes down to it they won't want to leave, even if they get pissed off at being left out.

I remember after Barca in 2019 Gini saying how angry he was to be left out and that helped him lift his game when he came on, Mane throwing a wobbler at the end after being left out at OT, Mo going mad if he gets taken off. We have a driven team ourselves who want to play every game. Klopp likes a settled side and a tighter group which brings its upsides. The downsides of that are burn out, dealing with injuries and falling short in domestic cups.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:54:30 am
This season has benefited them massively because they have two teams essentially and could just keep rotating every match when everyone else was fucked as the season went on. They barely had an injury through the season either, outside of Aguero's fitness problems.

Of course they'll spend big again though. Another big money full back, a 'galactico' striker and maybe another midfielder.

A key part of City's success is they avoid burn out through rotation due to squad depth.
Spending money doesn't guarantee that they'll be better because you can't overestimate the leadership they've lost in recent years. Also, the more they spend the greater the pressure Pep will be under.
What sums them up for me will always be the CL quarter-final in 2018, after getting blown off the park against us with Anfield rocking, they had that party bus- the sort of thing 14 year old birthday parties are held in - outside the Etihad, trying to get the fans pumped up for a game that everyone believed they could win 4-0.

At either of their rivals, United or Us, the atmosphere would be immense to try to bring the team over the line. But Manchester City had already lost. Throwing a hissy fit after the first game and a tantrum during the second as things weren't going their way. They spent all the money. They should be winning, why weren't they winning? It must be a fix must be UEFA or the biased refs or the media. Spoilt rich kids who don't understand why no-one like them even though they have all the best toys.
I hadn't realised Cancelo was fit. Baffling decision he didnt strt, let alone not bringing him on for Zinchenko (keep Walker on given his long throws were their best attacking weapon)
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:36:39 pm
I hadn't realised Cancelo was fit. Baffling decision he didnt strt, let alone not bringing him on for Zinchenko (keep Walker on given his long throws were their best attacking weapon)
He was poor in the first leg of the semi and Zinchenko did well in the second leg. Fair decision.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:38:35 pm
He was poor in the first leg of the semi and Zinchenko did well in the second leg. Fair decision.
Fair enough, ignored the CL until the final really. Don't see why he stayed on though, but same applies for a lot of their expensive underperformers.

Speaking of their left backs:

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:11:26 am
- Mendy accepts his lack of playing time, but if someone made an offer Man City would sell
https://theathletic.com/2622403/2021/05/31/guardiola-shake-up-manchester-city-need-sell-dissatisfied-players-land-targets?

Mendy isn't really interested in having a career in football, is he?
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:35:23 pm
Spending money doesn't guarantee that they'll be better because you can't overestimate the leadership they've lost in recent years. Also, the more they spend the greater the pressure Pep will be under.

They've had it easy this season. They were poor before Christmas and then Liverpool's collapse in Jan-Feb coupled with Lampard having a nightmare with Chelsea, gave them an open goal for the league. Another easy CL group followed by two struggling Bundesliga teams to reach a CL semi final, where they met PSG who had a poor season not winning their league and Mbappe got injured just before the tie. Even in the League Cup final up against Ryan Mason's Spurs, rather than at least having to beat a Mourinho side who has a great record in finals and had beat them this season and last season.

The only test they really had was off Tuchel's Chelsea and they lost at Wembley and Porto.

Coupled with empty stadiums which suits their sterile football.
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 11:21:34 am
That Prestwich blue gimp is back again. Not seen or heard any from him in ages. Bangs on about being LFC being a tory club, but his third tweet sounds very tory itself. ::)


https://twitter.com/JDNalton/status/1399252975730704386
He posted here as ManchesterBlue.

He's an absolute Loon and probably the Hubby of that other resident nutjob Karen7.

PaddyPower have put his tweets and posts at Blueloon on those funny twitter videos a couple of times.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:40:33 pm

Mendy isn't really interested in having a career in football, is he?

Winston Bogarde with more appearances
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 12:40:33 pm
Mendy isn't really interested in having a career in football, is he?

£50m for Mendy.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:44:54 pm
They've had it easy this season. They were poor before Christmas and then Liverpool's collapse in Jan-Feb coupled with Lampard having a nightmare with Chelsea, gave them an open goal for the league. Another easy CL group followed by two struggling Bundesliga teams to reach a CL semi final, where they met PSG who had a poor season not winning their league and Mbappe got injured just before the tie. Even in the League Cup final up against Ryan Mason's Spurs, rather than at least having to beat a Mourinho side who has a great record in finals and had beat them this season and last season.

The only test they really had was off Tuchel's Chelsea and they lost at Wembley and Porto.

Coupled with empty stadiums which suits their sterile football.
They are so overrated. Don't know why the media was raving about them.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:19:16 am
Is "hardly anyone can afford them" due to City slapping a prohibitively expensive transfer fee on them, or because none of the greedy bastards will countenance a pay cut to get out?

Yes
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:29:08 am
Where exactly does Sterling want to go? He has already burned his bridges at Liverpool and presumably City, he's going to have to go to a Spurs or Villa. I can't see United taking him, though maybe Chelsea will they will go for anyone.

It will be Chelsea if he stays in England. It's the only other club aside from us that stands a chance of competing for top honours.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:29:08 am
Where exactly does Sterling want to go? He has already burned his bridges at Liverpool and presumably City, he's going to have to go to a Spurs or Villa. I can't see United taking him, though maybe Chelsea will they will go for anyone.

He was flashing a bit of leg at Real when it was looking like City were getting a CL ban, considering their highly rated wide players can't seem to put it in the net it wouldn't be a shock to see them go for him. Mercenary, 26, 2 years left on his contract, getting turned on by the club/fans but a consistent scorer (open goals aside), I can see it happening.
Cant see any of their players moving on bar Cancelo... maybe he heads back to Juve or possibly Inter if they sell Hakimi.

Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:10:08 pm
He was flashing a bit of leg at Real when it was looking like City were getting a CL ban, considering their highly rated wide players can't seem to put it in the net it wouldn't be a shock to see them go for him. Mercenary, 26, 2 years left on his contract, getting turned on by the club/fans but a consistent scorer (open goals aside), I can see it happening.

No wonder he went to City. Different strokes for different folks.
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:11:11 pm
Cant see any of their players moving on bar Cancelo... maybe he heads back to Juve or possibly Inter if they sell Hakimi.



These sort of stories used to come out of Chelsea about 10+ years ago. Every summer a clearout was sought, but hardly anyone moved. COVID is going to make it more difficult for these players. The amount of clubs that can afford them has been squeezed down to possibly less than ten
Mad how they just talk of buying more and more players when at the end of the day Pep just over thinks CL games and always has. Not starting Rodri or Fernandinho was just another example
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 04:13:16 pm
Pep will leave this Summer.

No chance.  He seems to be quite happy where he is. 
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:43:31 am
Hang on, that can't be right. All these articles state that Man City pay lower wages than we do.
I wonder just how much city players get for their Ambassador roles and other back door salaries? I wouldnt be surprised if it makes the players impossible to sell? The world and his dog know that their published wages are a long way short of their real wages
