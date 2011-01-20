That Athletic article is mental.



How are players like Laporte, Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus expendable?



Rodri who has played almost every game this season is unhappy?



Bernardo Silva high value after the season hes had - really? Hasnt he been shite since his first year?



A cost effective left back wouldnt go amiss



That's the difficulty of managing a squad of big names. It's impossible to keep everyone happy, but because you're buying trophies every year it's easier to get players to buy into it. Would these players trade trophies every year (and not having to slog their guts out for every game in ever demanding football seasons) to play every week at Spurs and not win anything? When it comes down to it they won't want to leave, even if they get pissed off at being left out.I remember after Barca in 2019 Gini saying how angry he was to be left out and that helped him lift his game when he came on, Mane throwing a wobbler at the end after being left out at OT, Mo going mad if he gets taken off. We have a driven team ourselves who want to play every game. Klopp likes a settled side and a tighter group which brings its upsides. The downsides of that are burn out, dealing with injuries and falling short in domestic cups.