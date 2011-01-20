What sums them up for me will always be the CL quarter-final in 2018, after getting blown off the park against us with Anfield rocking, they had that party bus- the sort of thing 14 year old birthday parties are held in - outside the Etihad, trying to get the fans pumped up for a game that everyone believed they could win 4-0.
At either of their rivals, United or Us, the atmosphere would be immense to try to bring the team over the line. But Manchester City had already lost. Throwing a hissy fit after the first game and a tantrum during the second as things weren't going their way. They spent all the money. They should be winning, why weren't they winning? It must be a fix must be UEFA or the biased refs or the media. Spoilt rich kids who don't understand why no-one like them even though they have all the best toys.