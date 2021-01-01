« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats  (Read 856082 times)

Offline Sarge

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14840 on: Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 08:14:04 pm
Does anyone see them offloading Sterling to get Kane/Haaland/Mbappe? 

They can keep him and buy those 3.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14841 on: Yesterday at 10:15:49 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm
Hes brilliant Sterling.

Hes never coming back here mind, but hes brilliant.
Nail, head etc etc
W

Offline decosabute

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14842 on: Yesterday at 10:20:02 pm »
Offline slaphead

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14843 on: Yesterday at 10:42:04 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm
Hes brilliant Sterling.

Hes never coming back here mind, but hes brilliant.

You reckon Roy ? I dunno myself. Looking at him objectivity the way I see him is his movement is as good as anyone in the league, he has a brilliant brain for that part of the game. A lot of his goals you hear people say - ah yeah I'd have scored that or anyone could of scored that. But it's the movement that gets it. Bit like Alisson making saves that look very very  simple, but its his footwork that puts him in a place to make it look that way. He just seems to lack 1 or 2 things though to take him up a level or 2. His numbers stack up and especially last season they were impresive, he's been poor for a while now though, be interesting to see how or where he responds
Offline El Ninos Black Eye

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14844 on: Yesterday at 10:53:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:41:39 pm
They have declined and aren't as good as they were in the last few years. The fact that other teams didn't perform and playing behind closed doors masked that.

We beat them when they had Agüero in their team. Kane wouldn't be significantly better than him.

Also, the disappointment of last night is likely to spill into the early stage of next season. If we start fast, we can capitalise. We could have this year if the blueshite didn't injure Virgil.

Chelsea are a counterattacking team that struggle against low blocks which they'll face more often as European champions.
Agree, they may have won the league but they have finished with disappointment. Unlike us Pep and City dont do disappointment well, itll eat them up inside for a while. Where as Klopp is brilliant at turning disappointment into a positive and building on it. Look at Kiev and finishing 2nd to that lot. They will still be our biggest challenges for the title but if we start fast again then give up again.
As for Chelsea Im not worried about them league wise. Tuchel is a decent manager but he wont win a title with Chelsea. Hes too tactical for his own good, he changes the team too much to suit the opposition and like to win the game by controlling it and killing it when a goal up. Hell drop too many points against lesser teams late on in games. As us and City have proven over the last few years, draws just arent good enough in a normal season.

Considering the money Pep has spent not only on the team but full backs alone, how has he never sorted out the left back position? Mendy has been awful and he doesnt seem to trust Cancelo (he is better on the right) but how does Zinchenko even get in the squad never mind the team? I can only think he cant tell the difference between him and De Bruyne and just plays both 🤷🏻‍♂️
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14845 on: Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm »
Have they had a bus parade for winning the league yet or were they saving it for their inevitable CL victory as well? Bet none of the spoilt brats bother turning out for it now if so.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14846 on: Today at 12:00:42 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:36:24 pm
Have they had a bus parade for winning the league yet or were they saving it for their inevitable CL victory as well? Bet none of the spoilt brats bother turning out for it now if so.



The bus is still waiting.......
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14847 on: Today at 12:19:21 am »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 10:53:12 pm
Agree, they may have won the league but they have finished with disappointment. Unlike us Pep and City dont do disappointment well, itll eat them up inside for a while. Where as Klopp is brilliant at turning disappointment into a positive and building on it. Look at Kiev and finishing 2nd to that lot. They will still be our biggest challenges for the title but if we start fast again then give up again.
As for Chelsea Im not worried about them league wise. Tuchel is a decent manager but he wont win a title with Chelsea. Hes too tactical for his own good, he changes the team too much to suit the opposition and like to win the game by controlling it and killing it when a goal up. Hell drop too many points against lesser teams late on in games. As us and City have proven over the last few years, draws just arent good enough in a normal season.

Considering the money Pep has spent not only on the team but full backs alone, how has he never sorted out the left back position? Mendy has been awful and he doesnt seem to trust Cancelo (he is better on the right) but how does Zinchenko even get in the squad never mind the team? I can only think he cant tell the difference between him and De Bruyne and just plays both 🤷🏻‍♂️

Ironically, having fewer options would help Pep as he'd be less likely to overthink things.
Offline Samie

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14848 on: Today at 01:05:43 am »
Offline harleydanger

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14849 on: Today at 03:07:03 am »
Love me some shaman curses
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Max_powers

« Reply #14850 on: Today at 03:34:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:05:43 am


Are the African Shamans still angry because of a birthday cake from 6 years ago? They need to move on and find more productive uses for their time.
Online farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14851 on: Today at 05:18:48 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:07:03 am
Love me some shaman curses
Shaman or she-man curses? Not sure if I read that right...
