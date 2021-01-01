« previous next »
Does anyone see them offloading Sterling to get Kane/Haaland/Mbappe? 

They can keep him and buy those 3.
Hes brilliant Sterling.

Hes never coming back here mind, but hes brilliant.
Nail, head etc etc
Hes brilliant Sterling.

Hes never coming back here mind, but hes brilliant.

You reckon Roy ? I dunno myself. Looking at him objectivity the way I see him is his movement is as good as anyone in the league, he has a brilliant brain for that part of the game. A lot of his goals you hear people say - ah yeah I'd have scored that or anyone could of scored that. But it's the movement that gets it. Bit like Alisson making saves that look very very  simple, but its his footwork that puts him in a place to make it look that way. He just seems to lack 1 or 2 things though to take him up a level or 2. His numbers stack up and especially last season they were impresive, he's been poor for a while now though, be interesting to see how or where he responds
They have declined and aren't as good as they were in the last few years. The fact that other teams didn't perform and playing behind closed doors masked that.

We beat them when they had Agüero in their team. Kane wouldn't be significantly better than him.

Also, the disappointment of last night is likely to spill into the early stage of next season. If we start fast, we can capitalise. We could have this year if the blueshite didn't injure Virgil.

Chelsea are a counterattacking team that struggle against low blocks which they'll face more often as European champions.
Agree, they may have won the league but they have finished with disappointment. Unlike us Pep and City dont do disappointment well, itll eat them up inside for a while. Where as Klopp is brilliant at turning disappointment into a positive and building on it. Look at Kiev and finishing 2nd to that lot. They will still be our biggest challenges for the title but if we start fast again then give up again.
As for Chelsea Im not worried about them league wise. Tuchel is a decent manager but he wont win a title with Chelsea. Hes too tactical for his own good, he changes the team too much to suit the opposition and like to win the game by controlling it and killing it when a goal up. Hell drop too many points against lesser teams late on in games. As us and City have proven over the last few years, draws just arent good enough in a normal season.

Considering the money Pep has spent not only on the team but full backs alone, how has he never sorted out the left back position? Mendy has been awful and he doesnt seem to trust Cancelo (he is better on the right) but how does Zinchenko even get in the squad never mind the team? I can only think he cant tell the difference between him and De Bruyne and just plays both 🤷🏻‍♂️
Have they had a bus parade for winning the league yet or were they saving it for their inevitable CL victory as well? Bet none of the spoilt brats bother turning out for it now if so.
