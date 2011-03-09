I was trying to figure out what was the best outcome for us. I thought maybe you could spin it that if City won it maybe their motivation would drop by finally winning it all? But then the way they lost put a question mark with Guardiola and we have seen that when there is doubt a team can struggle.



On the other side only I thought a Chelsea loss and they have lost finals successively but a win and they get that aura as a team back and sign some big players and its a catalyst for them for more success.



Chelsea didn't need a catalyst they have the money. Win or not they could always build for success. They were utter shite last year and yet they spent £250 million on a near new team, win or lose they'd just do the same thing. But that team is still in a state where by we can and have beat them, and they are still somewhat volitile (with a trigger happy board and a manager who loves to antagonize his own club). I very much believe we can beat them again next year.City can buy success too, but they have displayed in the past that when the ride isn't easy they drop the ball,and this may be the biggest ball drop ever - biggest game in their history, by far the better side, and they wimper to a loss. This could just take over their mentality, they could take this very badly. Especially as they are now a team in transition.Basically I can see this as the best possible outcome of a shit situation. City take a health punch to the face while Chelsea gain success but ultimately are still the same old Chelsea which we have seen and beat before