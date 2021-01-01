« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 362 363 364 365 366 [367]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats  (Read 846515 times)

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14640 on: Today at 02:32:09 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:57:41 am
No, another victim of Cancelo culture.
;D
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14641 on: Today at 02:36:52 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 02:29:54 am
Maybe the Qatar job might interest him

There's already a former Barca coach in that role with Félix Sánchez Bas.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14642 on: Today at 02:39:43 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:36:52 am
There's already a former Barca coach in that role with Félix Sánchez Bas.
just keeping the seat warm 😁
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,667
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14643 on: Today at 03:06:39 am »
Forgot this was on, season ended with Man U's humiliation, afaic.

Suck it, cheats. PML at Fucking Pip over thinking it AGAIN.
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,266
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14644 on: Today at 03:12:18 am »
The great Guardiola's team reduced to trying Stoke-esque long throws into the box in the end.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14645 on: Today at 03:41:06 am »
Not playing your captain in a CL Final.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,119
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14646 on: Today at 03:53:20 am »
I love the fact that their last two league title wins have been overshadowed by other clubs, us winning our 6th and now Chelsea winning their 2nd.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,667
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14647 on: Today at 04:05:10 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:53:20 am
I love the fact that their last two league title wins have been overshadowed by other clubs, us winning our 6th and now Chelsea winning their 2nd.

Their PL title had already been put in the shade by us coming third :lmao
Logged

Offline Red Being

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14648 on: Today at 04:07:18 am »
Would be good now if he accepts defeat and moves on to somewhere else. City just don't have a fight in them. Makes me appreciate our mentality monsters even more.
Logged

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14649 on: Today at 04:17:15 am »
Ha ha fuck off city
Logged

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,260
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14650 on: Today at 04:26:16 am »
Ha ha .fuck.of pepe  you fraud )
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,160
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14651 on: Today at 04:35:17 am »
well having just watched the game, fuck me, pep trying to reinvent total football and ends up playing stoke-esque

way to go......

that's fucking embarrassing, is it just arrogance? i genuinely dont know
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Zoomers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,011
  • Meow
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14652 on: Today at 04:59:45 am »
Pep just needs another billion and he might just win it.
Logged
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 pm
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Offline kloppismydad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14653 on: Today at 05:05:38 am »
The "City project" has been a failure so far for Guardiola. Quite hilarious that they haven't won the CL, their holy grail, despite spunking so much money. Long may it continue!
Logged
Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

After every second place finish we failed to capitalise

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,667
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14654 on: Today at 05:10:44 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:35:17 am
well having just watched the game, fuck me, pep trying to reinvent total football and ends up playing stoke-esque

way to go......

that's fucking embarrassing, is it just arrogance? i genuinely dont know

I think he just ties himself up in knots worrying that the opposition may have figured him out. It's a lot of fun imaging his synaptic activity in the days leading up to a big game.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,700
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14655 on: Today at 05:13:36 am »
Losing 3 matches in a row against Chelsea in 6 weeks is quite embarrassing for Pep.
They barely created anything, 1 goal in 3 matches. Tuchel had them in pocket.
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,147
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14656 on: Today at 05:18:24 am »
FFP Karma lite....  suck it Man City
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,576
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14657 on: Today at 05:27:01 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:37:25 pm
Still days everything about that club that their celebrity pundits are a musician and Micah Richards.

Literally the equivalent of us having Mel C and Vegard Heggem as our go-to pundits.

oi stop disrespecting sporty spice!

i worry if it was geri halliwell though ;D

well that was a shitty dry run Super League final wasn't it. hope it be the first and last one between two oil guzzling c*nt of a team
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,700
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14658 on: Today at 05:28:53 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 01:38:41 am
Sooooo City can wait
Pep knows it's too late
As he walks on by.......

But don't buy Angers FC in Ligue 1 today.
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14659 on: Today at 05:46:39 am »
I watched the first five minutes of this last night. Thought City were way too open. Then I noticed the perennial big game bottler Sterling was on the pitch and knew my bet was going down the drain so couldn't be arsed watching the rest of the game.

Flicked back over, with about 20 minutes to go, only to see Pep with his pants round his knees. Surely some sort of belt/defensive midfielder metaphor.
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,520
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14660 on: Today at 06:02:11 am »
Noel Gallagher: I didnt want to win it before, we are ready now, we have earned it.



Haha.


Scruffy gobshite.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14661 on: Today at 06:03:36 am »
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14662 on: Today at 06:06:43 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:12:18 am
The great Guardiola's team reduced to trying Stoke-esque long throws into the box in the end.

Plan A for England in the Euros  ;D
Logged

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,200
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14663 on: Today at 06:21:44 am »
Pep will be looking for a replica of Xavi, Iniesta and Messi somewhere to give him a chance of the champions League.

He will have his work cut out for the league unless he gets another 500 million to spunk on Kane, Messi and Mbappe
Logged

Online Bucko - Dubai

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 215
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14664 on: Today at 06:29:55 am »
Will look good next season
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons, the Porto Pussycats
« Reply #14665 on: Today at 06:35:14 am »
^ with three cans of Carabao on the other sleeve - the scuffy manc c*nts  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 362 363 364 365 366 [367]   Go Up
« previous next »
 