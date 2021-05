Kevin De Bruyne 30 next month, he is definitely a class above and often the difference for City, time running out, Aguerro gone now, Sterling on the way out, Fernandinho all but gone, Mahrez 30, Gundogan approaching 31



Pep has had Barca, Bayern and City over the last 13 years and, yes, he's won it twice with an exceptional team but nothing in the last 10 years. Maybe he's not cut out for it as tonight sort of showed.



as he’s coached longer, he’s got more and more arrogant. He is obsessed with having a team of robots carrying out his every order, playing ‘perfect’ football. He doesn’t have an interest in the organic nature of the sport or the emotional aspect of it.Fact is, his failure to win it with some of the best ever Bayern teams (or even get to a final), and now what is it, 5 years at Abu Dhabi with unlimited funds and the deepest most talented squad in the league every year, and pretty much in Europe, and still not won it. He’s failed in the only real goal he actually has for 8 years running.He’s getting more agitated and twitchy by the year too.