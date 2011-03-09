Theyve had the greatest Champions League season in their istoreh and finished second. Too funny.
I hope he brought his medal from 05 with him so the others get to see what one looks like.
Not picking a defensive midfielder in a European cup final works out okay as long as you bring them on at half time...
I do think we are making too much of the taking the medal off thing. I don't think it's 'disrespecting' anything. For the vast majority of top sports people winning is everything. They haven't just trained for that game, it's pretty much a lifetime of effort so far (yeah , yeah , I know, how much effort is kicking a ball around). To fail at the final hurdle must really hurt and that medal is a symbol of that failure.--Edit-- I think your Klopps and other top managers probably want their players to feel that hurt to drive them harder next season.
Its all about winning shiny things.
Am utter irrelevance of a club
Literally the equivalent of us having Mel C and Vegard Heggem as our go-to pundits.
If you're Liverpool Pep's a bottler and has Sterling ever turned up for any big game?
Only just saw the goal. Shit goalkeeping. Rushing outside the box where you can't use your hands. Mug Ederson. Not a patch on our Alli.
https://forums.bluemoon-mcfc.co.uk/threads/i-dont-care.350969/Didn't want it anyway
Been such an odd season.Pip has adopted a more controlled defensive approach this year but luckily everyone in the league was woefully inconsistent.Sterling looks shot, Fernandino can't have much left in the tank and no Aguero. The old spine has pretty much gone that he often relied upon.Think he needs two new attackers and a new defensive midfielder.Mentally I think this will hurt rather than galvanise them.
Fuck off PepFuck off SterlingFuck off AgueroFuck off StonesFuck off WalkerFuck off FodenFuck off FernandinhoFuck off 'Bernardo'Fuck off Jesus (not that one)Fuck off Sheikh MansourFuck off Noel and LiamFuck off Shaun Goater#notforeveryone
Hahahahaha
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.9]