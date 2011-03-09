Thats one of the many differences between both clubs. Last season Abu Dhabi struggled having lost 1 central defender for a while, and corrected it by immediately throwing £100 mill at two central defenders last summer. Liverpool suffere the worst injury crisis a defence could have, but like most normal clubs have to be sensible in how they approach it. I.E. waiting till they can sign a player who has been on their radar for a while, for a reasonable fee, and filling in the gaps with loan and short term signings - oh and by using their young players in the mean time.Different worlds. Guardiola has the easiest job in football. No juggling or squad managment needed. And no budget constrains to consider.
Once he got all the people in place, there has not been any looking back really. And last season when Liverpool won the league, we lost it. They didn't win it, we lost it - because of Vinnie leaving and injuries and all that.
Not according to Noel GallagherGreat mental gymnastics by them. They lost it because Laporte (who can't even get in the team this season) got injured. But they won it this year even though we had 3 - 5 centre backs out at a time and 2 to 3 midfielders at a time. Mind boggles.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.
Love some of the old Oasis stuffBut Noel Gallaghers opinions on anything are about as coherent as a blind, drunk ape chucking shit into a wood chippy
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
Oh dear, nevermind.But ... you're right about his shitchat though ..."I remember when we won the Premier League in 2012, I was doing something on the radio after the QPR game and they were saying to me 'the Champions League has got to be next'.I remember replying 'actually, I don't want it to be next, it shouldn't be that easy'.I wanted it to be a bit of a trip, something we had to work for. We haven't won it yet, obviously, but after 10 years, we have got to our first final and it feels like now is the right time - we have earned it.When I first went solo, within six months I'd sold out the O2 in London and I felt like a bit of fraud doing gigs that big, because I felt like I hadn't really put the hours in as a solo artist.It would have been the same if we had won the Premier League in 2012 and gone straight on and walked the Champions League in 2013. We are ready to do it now though."The mental gymnastics he adopts to try and validate their blood-stained achievements is a sight to behold.Wrap it up and present it any way you want, Noel, it's all been bought, not EARNED! "Trip?!" You haven't a fucking clue mate.
Its all about winning shiny things.
https://twitter.com/shornKOOMINS/status/1398190586629345285?s=19I'm sure Stu Brennan will be condemning this, given he's still demonising Liverpool fans for some idiot chucking a bottle.
That reads like something from The Onion.
Somehow Ive avoided any footage whatsoever of them holding a trophy aloft, and its not been difficult, just didnt watch them on MOTD on final day, but not seen a single pic of it anywhere at all and Ive not really been trying no to see it.
Apparently Gundogan got injured in training today.
Same. When we won it last season it was all over the media but not seen anything this time.
people like big dick nick.
Personally I hope Chelsea beat them with the jammiest goal of all time just so they can implode even more
So, have they wrapped up the league title yet, still not heard anything in the media apart from us securing 3rd spot so I'm not 100% sure that the champions have been announced? Anybody seen that Mo has had a beard trim - nice, tidy job.
Watch Noel Gallagher tweet about us after (if) they win it.
they didnt win it Guessing irony isnt a strong point of that weird Liverpool obsessed prick. He is a fan of a club that's bought every trophy its got its dirty mitts on in the last few years. He doesnt have a clue what if feels to see a team actually win something by earning it, and it grinds his gears something rotten, like it does all their fans.
He's slowly turning into a tortoiseJust a thick Manc twat who got lucky in a right time/right place kind of way, and thinks he's a fucking genius.
Puma and their bullshit 'CITY' on the Manchester City training gear.
