« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 837081 times)

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14320 on: Yesterday at 02:41:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:29:07 pm
Thats one of the many differences between both clubs. Last season Abu Dhabi struggled having lost 1 central defender for a while, and corrected it by immediately throwing £100 mill at two central defenders last summer. Liverpool suffere the worst injury crisis a defence could have, but like most normal clubs have to be sensible in how they approach it. I.E. waiting till they can sign a player who has been on their radar for a while, for a reasonable fee, and filling in the gaps with loan and short term signings - oh and by using their young players in the mean time.

Different worlds.  Guardiola has the easiest job in football. No juggling or squad managment needed.  And no budget constrains to consider.

And I guarantee they'll spend another £50m on a left back this summer despite spending £110m on Mendy and Cancelo.

If Rodri hadn't worked out they'd just have gone and spent £70m on Declan Rice. Fortnately Fernandinho's staying for another year.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,273
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14321 on: Yesterday at 03:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:29:07 pm
Thats one of the many differences between both clubs. Last season Abu Dhabi struggled having lost 1 central defender for a while, and corrected it by immediately throwing £100 mill at two central defenders last summer. Liverpool suffere the worst injury crisis a defence could have, but like most normal clubs have to be sensible in how they approach it. I.E. waiting till they can sign a player who has been on their radar for a while, for a reasonable fee, and filling in the gaps with loan and short term signings - oh and by using their young players in the mean time.

Different worlds.  Guardiola has the easiest job in football. No juggling or squad managment needed.  And no budget constrains to consider.
Not according to Noel Gallagher

Quote
Once he got all the people in place, there has not been any looking back really. And last season when Liverpool won the league, we lost it. They didn't win it, we lost it - because of Vinnie leaving and injuries and all that.

Great mental gymnastics by them. They lost it because Laporte (who can't even get in the team this season) got injured. But they won it this year even though we had 3 - 5 centre backs out at a time and 2 to 3 midfielders at a time. Mind boggles.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,135
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14322 on: Yesterday at 03:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 03:10:27 pm
Not according to Noel Gallagher

Great mental gymnastics by them. They lost it because Laporte (who can't even get in the team this season) got injured. But they won it this year even though we had 3 - 5 centre backs out at a time and 2 to 3 midfielders at a time. Mind boggles.

they didnt win it :lmao Guessing irony isnt a strong point of that weird Liverpool obsessed prick. He is a fan of a club that's bought every trophy its got its dirty mitts on in the last few years.

He doesnt have a clue what if feels to see a team actually win something by earning it, and it grinds his gears something rotten, like it does all their fans.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,913
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14323 on: Yesterday at 03:23:23 pm »
Love some of the old Oasis stuff

But Noel Gallaghers opinions on anything are about as coherent as a blind, drunk ape chucking shit into a wood chippy
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,490
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14324 on: Yesterday at 04:05:26 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:23:23 pm
Love some of the old Oasis stuff

But Noel Gallaghers opinions on anything are about as coherent as a blind, drunk ape chucking shit into a wood chippy


Oh dear, nevermind.


But ... you're right about his shitchat though ...



"I remember when we won the Premier League in 2012, I was doing something on the radio after the QPR game and they were saying to me 'the Champions League has got to be next'.

I remember replying 'actually, I don't want it to be next, it shouldn't be that easy'.

I wanted it to be a bit of a trip, something we had to work for. We haven't won it yet, obviously, but after 10 years, we have got to our first final and it feels like now is the right time - we have earned it.

When I first went solo, within six months I'd sold out the O2 in London and I felt like a bit of fraud doing gigs that big, because I felt like I hadn't really put the hours in as a solo artist.

It would have been the same if we had won the Premier League in 2012 and gone straight on and walked the Champions League in 2013. We are ready to do it now though."



The mental gymnastics he adopts to try and validate their blood-stained achievements is a sight to behold.

Wrap it up and present it any way you want, Noel, it's all been bought, not EARNED!  "Trip?!"  You haven't a fucking clue mate.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,913
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14325 on: Yesterday at 04:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 04:05:26 pm

Oh dear, nevermind.


But ... you're right about his shitchat though ...



"I remember when we won the Premier League in 2012, I was doing something on the radio after the QPR game and they were saying to me 'the Champions League has got to be next'.

I remember replying 'actually, I don't want it to be next, it shouldn't be that easy'.

I wanted it to be a bit of a trip, something we had to work for. We haven't won it yet, obviously, but after 10 years, we have got to our first final and it feels like now is the right time - we have earned it.

When I first went solo, within six months I'd sold out the O2 in London and I felt like a bit of fraud doing gigs that big, because I felt like I hadn't really put the hours in as a solo artist.

It would have been the same if we had won the Premier League in 2012 and gone straight on and walked the Champions League in 2013. We are ready to do it now though."



The mental gymnastics he adopts to try and validate their blood-stained achievements is a sight to behold.

Wrap it up and present it any way you want, Noel, it's all been bought, not EARNED!  "Trip?!"  You haven't a fucking clue mate.

Still though....playing Sergio Aguero against Burton Albion demands respect ;)
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline JayH93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
  • ANLACKY
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14326 on: Yesterday at 04:39:20 pm »
Apparently Gundogan got injured in training today.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,719
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14327 on: Yesterday at 05:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 04:05:26 pm

Oh dear, nevermind.

But ... you're right about his shitchat though ...

"...It would have been the same if we had won the Premier League in 2012 and gone straight on and walked the Champions League in 2013. We are ready to do it now though..."

Not much chance of you "walking the Champions League" in 2013 Noel. Your team were bottom of their group with 3 points you scruffy c*nt.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,519
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14328 on: Yesterday at 06:03:11 pm »
Noel Gallagher pushing the we EARNED it line to try to detract people from saying  you bought it.

He knows.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,982
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14329 on: Yesterday at 06:16:28 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 09:57:29 am
https://twitter.com/shornKOOMINS/status/1398190586629345285?s=19

I'm sure Stu Brennan will be condemning this, given he's still demonising Liverpool fans for some idiot chucking a bottle.

Move along, nothing to see here. Just high jinks between friends...

Citehhh...
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,484
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14330 on: Yesterday at 06:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 04:05:26 pm

Oh dear, nevermind.


But ... you're right about his shitchat though ...



"I remember when we won the Premier League in 2012, I was doing something on the radio after the QPR game and they were saying to me 'the Champions League has got to be next'.

I remember replying 'actually, I don't want it to be next, it shouldn't be that easy'.

I wanted it to be a bit of a trip, something we had to work for. We haven't won it yet, obviously, but after 10 years, we have got to our first final and it feels like now is the right time - we have earned it.

When I first went solo, within six months I'd sold out the O2 in London and I felt like a bit of fraud doing gigs that big, because I felt like I hadn't really put the hours in as a solo artist.

It would have been the same if we had won the Premier League in 2012 and gone straight on and walked the Champions League in 2013. We are ready to do it now though."



The mental gymnastics he adopts to try and validate their blood-stained achievements is a sight to behold.

Wrap it up and present it any way you want, Noel, it's all been bought, not EARNED!  "Trip?!"  You haven't a fucking clue mate.

That reads like something from The Onion.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14331 on: Yesterday at 06:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:20:46 pm
That reads like something from The Onion.

They probably won't but it'd be HILARIOUS if they lose..
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:09:00 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14332 on: Yesterday at 07:16:36 pm »
So, have they wrapped up the league title yet, still not heard anything in the media apart from us securing 3rd spot so I'm not 100% sure that the champions have been announced? 

Anybody seen that Mo has had a beard trim - nice, tidy job.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,408
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14333 on: Yesterday at 07:30:23 pm »
Somehow Ive avoided any footage whatsoever of them holding a trophy aloft, and its not been difficult, just didnt watch them on MOTD on final day, but not seen a single pic of it anywhere at all and Ive not really been trying no to see it.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14334 on: Yesterday at 07:33:37 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 07:30:23 pm
Somehow Ive avoided any footage whatsoever of them holding a trophy aloft, and its not been difficult, just didnt watch them on MOTD on final day, but not seen a single pic of it anywhere at all and Ive not really been trying no to see it.
Same. When we won it last season it was all over the media but not seen anything this time.
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,140
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14335 on: Yesterday at 07:46:30 pm »
Quote from: JayH93 on Yesterday at 04:39:20 pm
Apparently Gundogan got injured in training today.

Any more on this?
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,286
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14336 on: Yesterday at 08:03:50 pm »
Presumably Stu Brennan has prepared a long piece on the footage seen last night?

No? Strange that
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,114
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14337 on: Yesterday at 08:09:28 pm »
Personally I hope Chelsea beat them with the jammiest goal of all time just so they can implode even more
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,530
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14338 on: Yesterday at 08:15:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:33:37 pm
Same. When we won it last season it was all over the media but not seen anything this time.

Same too. :D

Watched MOTD on Sunday while they showed the top four battle them turned over. Not seen a picture of the trophy lift in a paper or online anywhere. Therefore it didnt happen which probably makes us still Champions.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14339 on: Yesterday at 08:33:24 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:09:28 pm
Personally I hope Chelsea beat them with the jammiest goal of all time just so they can implode even more
I hope VAR absolutely take the piss to pay city back for CAS.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,078
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14340 on: Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm »
Watch Noel Gallagher tweet about us after (if) they win it.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,982
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14341 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm »
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on Yesterday at 07:16:36 pm
So, have they wrapped up the league title yet, still not heard anything in the media apart from us securing 3rd spot so I'm not 100% sure that the champions have been announced? 

Anybody seen that Mo has had a beard trim - nice, tidy job.
I've not seen anything on it.

I've seen plenty on Leicester winning the cup, Liverpool coming from the dead and getting a CL place in spectacular last-ditch fashion, and there was plenty on Villarreal spanking yesterday's men on Wednesday, but nothing regarding the Title*.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,982
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14342 on: Yesterday at 09:45:45 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm
Watch Noel Gallagher tweet about us after (if) they win it.
I'm not a violent man, but I'd love to kick his head in. And his weasel brother's too.

A right pair of weirdos still living in the 90s when they were a Beatles tribute act.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14343 on: Yesterday at 09:46:20 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:20:28 pm
they didnt win it :lmao Guessing irony isnt a strong point of that weird Liverpool obsessed prick. He is a fan of a club that's bought every trophy its got its dirty mitts on in the last few years.

He doesnt have a clue what if feels to see a team actually win something by earning it, and it grinds his gears something rotten, like it does all their fans.

He is a twat he came onto YNWA in 2005 the night we won the CL for an Oasis gig.

Obviously City were just the West Ham of Manchester then so he latched onto is to annoy United fans but it shows how two faced he is.

Still NOBODY can top Sinclair for City bias he must be drunk with what comes out his mouth its a laugh really to me.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,444
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14344 on: Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm »
He's slowly turning into a tortoise





Just a thick Manc twat who got lucky in a right time/right place kind of way, and thinks he's a fucking genius.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,982
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14345 on: Yesterday at 09:52:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:47:40 pm
He's slowly turning into a tortoise





Just a thick Manc twat who got lucky in a right time/right place kind of way, and thinks he's a fucking genius.
Yes, I can see it.

Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,889
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14346 on: Yesterday at 10:21:52 pm »
The more I hear Noel talk, the better i like Liam. He's turned into Bono. A self serving arse. Like the Alan Partridge of Football punditry. Fucking cockmelon.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14347 on: Today at 12:04:01 am »
Puma and their bullshit 'CITY' on the Manchester City training gear.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,024
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14348 on: Today at 12:21:57 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:04:01 am
Puma and their bullshit 'CITY' on the Manchester City training gear.


You didn't show the squad players with the new kit:

Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Dirk18Kuyt

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 823
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14349 on: Today at 01:41:16 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:29:07 pm
Thats one of the many differences between both clubs. Last season Abu Dhabi struggled having lost 1 central defender for a while, and corrected it by immediately throwing £100 mill at two central defenders last summer. Liverpool suffere the worst injury crisis a defence could have, but like most normal clubs have to be sensible in how they approach it. I.E. waiting till they can sign a player who has been on their radar for a while, for a reasonable fee, and filling in the gaps with loan and short term signings - oh and by using their young players in the mean time.

Different worlds.  Guardiola has the easiest job in football. No juggling or squad managment needed.  And no budget constrains to consider.

This sums it up exactly. Absolute gulf between them and other clubs in what they can achieve. All comes back to not having a level playing field.

Thinking about tomorrow depresses me, not a chance they lose that final given their record & Chelsea's recent incompetence!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 354 355 356 357 358 [359]   Go Up
« previous next »
 