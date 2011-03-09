Love some of the old Oasis stuff



But Noel Gallaghers opinions on anything are about as coherent as a blind, drunk ape chucking shit into a wood chippy



Oh dear, nevermind.But ... you're right about his shitchat though ..."I remember when we won the Premier League in 2012, I was doing something on the radio after the QPR game and they were saying to me 'the Champions League has got to be next'.I remember replying 'actually, I don't want it to be next, it shouldn't be that easy'.I wanted it to be a bit of a trip, something we had to work for. We haven't won it yet, obviously, but after 10 years, we have got to our first final and it feels like now is the right time - we have earned it.When I first went solo, within six months I'd sold out the O2 in London and I felt like a bit of fraud doing gigs that big, because I felt like I hadn't really put the hours in as a solo artist.It would have been the same if we had won the Premier League in 2012 and gone straight on and walked the Champions League in 2013. We are ready to do it now though."The mental gymnastics he adopts to try and validate their blood-stained achievements is a sight to behold.Wrap it up and present it any way you want, Noel, it's all been bought, not EARNED! "Trip?!" You haven't a fucking clue mate.