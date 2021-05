Pep blubbering for some reason.



To be fair to them, winning a title against all odds would do that to you. The effort to come back from such adversity and take on opponents with resources they could only dream of must not be overlooked. As Trevor Sinclair says, City don’t spend the big money and their record signing is only 65mill, so for Pep to do the unthinkable and win a title with such meagre resources just shows you the sheer magnitude of the achievement.