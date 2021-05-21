« previous next »
Online JackWard33

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:41:18 am
I hate Chelsea as much as the next red but my God, do I hope they beat this lot in Porto next week.

Chelsea are far worse imo - horrendous fans, owned by a gangster a club without redeeming features

Hope they both lose
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Brilliant riposte by Klopp.

He must have read or been told about those comments by Guardiola.

BlueMoon will be like rabid dogs reading that. ;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on May 21, 2021, 11:35:42 pm
Jurgen has spoken via BBC sport...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City would not have won the Premier League this season if they had to deal with his side's injury crisis.


Hes right too. Difference is of course, Human Rights Abusers FC can just go out and dropp £100 mill on centre backs after failing to cope with losing 1 as happened last season.

Not to mention that Liverpool where also massively hampered by losing much of their midfield for long stretches. Never mind the disruption of having to use Fab and then Hendo in defence, but losing Thiago for months, then Hendo for the season, Keita again being made of glass, and Fab himself missing time as well.

What Liverpool have done last couple months to drag themselves out of this, is far more impressive than Abu Dhabi buying yet another souless league win.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

oojason

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on May 21, 2021, 11:35:42 pm
Jurgen has spoken via BBC sport...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City would not have won the Premier League this season if they had to deal with his side's injury crisis.


Video of it here (from the 'embargoed section' of the Crystal Palace pre-match press conference) - Klopp starts talking about it at 7 minutes 33 seconds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CmEbEKk3TnE&amp;t=454s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CmEbEKk3TnE&amp;t=454s</a>
Slippers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:55:48 am
Chelsea are far worse imo - horrendous fans, owned by a gangster a club without redeeming features

Hope they both lose

That's the dream.
thejbs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Tim Vickery saying he was surprised how little city had to pay for Aguero. He cost £35m back in 2011! It was a club record at the time and the joint second highest ever transfer fee paid by a British club, behind Torres. of course,  he was much better value than Andy Carroll, but he wasnt some bargain basement find like Coutinho.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 01:44:38 pm
Tim Vickery saying he was surprised how little city had to pay for Aguero. He cost £35m back in 2011! It was a club record at the time and the joint second highest ever transfer fee paid by a British club, behind Torres. of course,  he was much better value than Andy Carroll, but he wasnt some bargain basement find like Coutinho.

They also splashed £32.5 million on Robinho that day the sportswashers bought them, that's almost £70 million on 2 strikers, unheard of back then.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:41:18 am
I hate Chelsea as much as the next red but my God, do I hope they beat this lot in Porto next week.
This must be the most repulsive CL final pairing of all time. Two grotesque 'clubs' without any redeeming features whatsoever. Neither deserve to get their grubby paws on this trophy and the trophy doesn't deserve to be tainted by either of them lifting it. A sad state of affairs and living proof that cheats and criminals do tend to prosper.

Of course, I won't be watching, but I do hope that the original English Sportswash vehicle beats the newer one to the tainted trophy. An asteroid hit on both 'clubs' would be preferable but, failing that, Abu Dhabian tears and tantrums would be a most welcome sight.

There are no winners here though. Two grotesque reputation laundering vehicles vying to purchase and taint the game's greatest club trophy. It's a horrible sight for anyone who loves the game and cares about its welfare. An abomination of a final that UEFA must be ashamed of.
jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:54:53 pm
This must be the most repulsive CL final pairing of all time. Two grotesque 'clubs' without any redeeming features whatsoever. Neither deserve to get their grubby paws on this trophy and the trophy doesn't deserve to be tainted by either of them lifting it. A sad state of affairs and living proof that cheats and criminals do tend to prosper.

Of course, I won't be watching, but I do hope that the original English Sportswash vehicle beats the newer one to the tainted trophy. An asteroid hit on both 'clubs' would be preferable but, failing that, Abu Dhabian tears and tantrums would be a most welcome sight.

There are no winners here though. Two grotesque reputation laundering vehicles vying to purchase and taint the game's greatest club trophy. It's a horrible sight for anyone who loves the game and cares about its welfare. An abomination of a final that UEFA must be ashamed of.

Brilliant post, agree with every single word.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 01:54:53 pm
This must be the most repulsive CL final pairing of all time. Two grotesque 'clubs' without any redeeming features whatsoever. Neither deserve to get their grubby paws on this trophy and the trophy doesn't deserve to be tainted by either of them lifting it. A sad state of affairs and living proof that cheats and criminals do tend to prosper.

Of course, I won't be watching, but I do hope that the original English Sportswash vehicle beats the newer one to the tainted trophy. An asteroid hit on both 'clubs' would be preferable but, failing that, Abu Dhabian tears and tantrums would be a most welcome sight.

There are no winners here though. Two grotesque reputation laundering vehicles vying to purchase and taint the game's greatest club trophy. It's a horrible sight for anyone who loves the game and cares about its welfare. An abomination of a final that UEFA must be ashamed of.
I wouldnt be surprised if this final had record lowest viewing figures. Its an abomination.This game, and these two clubs are a reflection of everything that is wrong with the game today. No intention at all of watching any of it. 
paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: 1892tillforever on May 21, 2021, 11:53:44 pm
Shame he didn't actually say it.  :(
looks like a quote in that article

It'll drive them up the wall anyway 😅
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:29:19 pm
I wouldnt be surprised if this final had record lowest viewing figures. Its an abomination.This game, and these two clubs are a reflection of everything that is wrong with the game today. No intention at all of watching any of it.
I said that last week that i'd love to see the tv numbers for this home and combined for this.

It's just a shrug the shoulders meh final, that a lot will just not watch because of who's contesting it, Eurovision will get way more viewers tonight in Europe than that abomination of a final no doubt.
paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:50:20 pm
They also splashed £32.5 million on Robinho that day the sportswashers bought them, that's almost £70 million on 2 strikers, unheard of back then.
in between them they also bought Santa Cruz, tevez, adebayor and dzeko
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:09:25 pm
Hes right too. Difference is of course, Human Rights Abusers FC can just go out and dropp £100 mill on centre backs after failing to cope with losing 1 as happened last season.

Not to mention that Liverpool where also massively hampered by losing much of their midfield for long stretches. Never mind the disruption of having to use Fab and then Hendo in defence, but losing Thiago for months, then Hendo for the season, Keita again being made of glass, and Fab himself missing time as well.

What Liverpool have done last couple months to drag themselves out of this, is far more impressive than Abu Dhabi buying yet another souless league win.
If we do complete the comeback and secure top 4, it will get more media attention and be more of an achievement than the sports washers winning buying another title. They will be fuming over on blueloon!
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:39:55 pm
in between them they also bought Santa Cruz, tevez, adebayor and dzeko

So easy to forget about them, such a small worthless club.
Phil M

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 02:44:53 pm
If we do complete the comeback and secure top 4, it will get more media attention and be more of an achievement than the sports washers winning buying another title. They will be fuming over on blueloon!

No one is arsed they've won the league. Just feels artificial.

They might make a few headlines when they finally win the European Cup after billions being thrown at it and Guardiola reaching his first final in a decade.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Phil M on Yesterday at 04:29:37 pm
No one is arsed they've won the league. Just feels artificial.

They might make a few headlines when they finally win the European Cup after billions being thrown at it and Guardiola reaching his first final in a decade.
Only if Salah doesnt buy a new hat on the same day.
farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 04:42:44 pm
Only if Salah doesnt buy a new hat on the same day.
Salah is not a one-trick pony, there will be suspense. Maybe he'll get sunglasses this time, maybe something else...
Schmidt

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:45:32 pm
Salah is not a one-trick pony, there will be suspense. Maybe he'll get sunglasses this time, maybe something else...

It was a haircut last summer, maybe this time he'll switch to a moustache or something.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:56:30 pm
It was a haircut last summer, maybe this time he'll switch to a moustache or something.

Him and Alisson are going the barbers together that day, new beards to show off.
JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Tough game for city and Everton fans today. City fans wouldve been hoping they could let Everton win to keep us out of the top 4, whilst Everton fans wouldve been hoping to do city a favour if we were in the title race. Both sets of fans must be gutted.
I wonder if Pickford and Richsnarlison will do their thing and put a couple of city players out of the CL final? The solidarity between both sets of loser fans would surely diminish then.
jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Not sure how accurate this guy is, but if it happens footy is gone. Would Spurs really sell him to a rival team in the Premier League?


Ian Cheeseman
@IanCheeseman
·
15h
I hear from a reliable source that Harry Kane to #ManCity is a real possibility for a fee of over £100 million - time will tell
Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:25:40 pm
Not sure how accurate this guy is, but if it happens footy is gone. Would Spurs really sell him to a rival team in the Premier League?


Ian Cheeseman
@IanCheeseman
·
15h
I hear from a reliable source that Harry Kane to #ManCity is a real possibility for a fee of over £100 million - time will tell

Not sure why this would mean that "footy is gone"?

Football has been gone for ages Jill.

Klopp is the only decent thing left, he's the one that got me back watching it regularly again.
jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:29:18 pm
Not sure why this would mean that "footy is gone"?

Football has been gone for ages Jill.

Klopp is the only decent thing left, he's the one that got me back watching it regularly again.

I get that. I meant more that I would have thought, if they were resigned to Kane going it would be abroad rather than City. It's probably City putting the pressure on I suspect and testing the waters.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:25:40 pm
Not sure how accurate this guy is, but if it happens footy is gone. Would Spurs really sell him to a rival team in the Premier League?


Ian Cheeseman
@IanCheeseman
·
15h
I hear from a reliable source that Harry Kane to #ManCity is a real possibility for a fee of over £100 million - time will tell

Neither City or us, are rivals to Spurs, they are just alsorans ;). They do have that £800 million millstone though, they'll sell him to the highest bidder, without a care of who they are.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:34:48 pm
I get that. I meant more that I would have thought, if they were resigned to Kane going it would be abroad rather than City. It's probably City putting the pressure on I suspect and testing the waters.

Doubt he wants to go abroad anyway.  So there are 3 choices.

Plus, he wants to win trophies, its Abu Dhabi he wants to go to, guaranteed trophies bought every season.  And if theya re willing to pay up, then theyll think very seriously about taking it due to how much financial difficulties they could be in with the stadium etc. He could 1 serious ankle injury away from being worth a franction of what he is now. Abu Dhabi offer 100 plus mill, they could well end up taking it. 
jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:35:21 pm
Neither City or us, are rivals to Spurs, they are just alsorans ;). They do have that £800 million millstone though, they'll sell him to the highest bidder, without a care of who they are.

I don't doubt it.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:00:07 pm
Doubt he wants to go abroad anyway.  So there are 3 choices.

Plus, he wants to win trophies, its Abu Dhabi he wants to go to, guaranteed trophies bought every season.  And if theya re willing to pay up, then theyll think very seriously about taking it due to how much financial difficulties they could be in with the stadium etc. He could 1 serious ankle injury away from being worth a franction of what he is now. Abu Dhabi offer 100 plus mill, they could well end up taking it. 

Tottenham still hold the aces, they don't have to sell. Why Kane would think he had an agreement from Levy only he knows, Levy doesn't strike me as that kind of man. You are right about the injuries though, he getting those on a regular basis now. It would be so City to buy him at the wrong time.
skipper757

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Kane is the perfect signing for City.  Injuries and such don't really matter to them.  They've won the league with strikers having injuries all season.

It's about image and PR, and signing England's captain is what they want.  Imagine Micah Richards on Sky praising Sheikh Mansour and Pep Guardiola ("Oh what incredible vision and support they have for the football community!").  Imagine the likes of Gary Lineker and Henry Winter desperately hoping for England captain to win the league or CL ("Oh imagine such an honest lad hoisting the league trophy aloft and then leading England into the World Cup").

That's what City want, and it's the perfect antidote to United being media darlings and title contenders.  If Kane went to United, the media would be pushing insanely hard for them to win the title.  Getting Kane instead ensures that City will win that PR battle.  On the pitch, refs aren't going to screw Kane over in his quest for a trophy (and if he went to United, just think about how many 50/50 decisions they'd get).

As for effectiveness, he doesn't have to be 100% for City to use him effectively.  City should've signed 29-year old Van Persie back in 2012.  They didn't, United did, and Van Persie won them a title (and a stoppage-time winner at the Etihad).  City won't want to make that same mistake again, especially not with a striker that's also England captain and a media darling.
disgraced cake

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Hope they batter Everton today
PeterTheRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:25:40 pm
Kane is the perfect signing for City.  Injuries and such don't really matter to them.  They've won the league with strikers having injuries all season.

It's about image and PR, and signing England's captain is what they want.  Imagine Micah Richards on Sky praising Sheikh Mansour and Pep Guardiola ("Oh what incredible vision and support they have for the football community!").  Imagine the likes of Gary Lineker and Henry Winter desperately hoping for England captain to win the league or CL ("Oh imagine such an honest lad hoisting the league trophy aloft and then leading England into the World Cup").

That's what City want, and it's the perfect antidote to United being media darlings and title contenders.  If Kane went to United, the media would be pushing insanely hard for them to win the title.  Getting Kane instead ensures that City will win that PR battle.  On the pitch, refs aren't going to screw Kane over in his quest for a trophy (and if he went to United, just think about how many 50/50 decisions they'd get).

As for effectiveness, he doesn't have to be 100% for City to use him effectively.  City should've signed 29-year old Van Persie back in 2012.  They didn't, United did, and Van Persie won them a title (and a stoppage-time winner at the Etihad).  City won't want to make that same mistake again, especially not with a striker that's also England captain and a media darling.

Man Utd won't allow for Kane to join Man City. They will pay whatever it takes to get him. Man City will sign someone like Andre Silva for £60-70 million, and continue to claim that other clubs spend more on transfers ...
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:07:42 pm
I don't doubt it.

Tottenham still hold the aces, they don't have to sell. Why Kane would think he had an agreement from Levy only he knows, Levy doesn't strike me as that kind of man. You are right about the injuries though, he getting those on a regular basis now. It would be so City to buy him at the wrong time.

yeah, spurs do hold the aces this summer for sure due to the length of the contract. I am still of the opinion Abu Dhabi will wait to try and get Haaland.  But I think the reason Kane has done this very orchestrated pitch this past week, is that he is desperate to go to Man city, and sees the fact Aguero is leaving as the perfect time to make his pitch.

But ultimately, only way it could happen now is if they do stump in a 100 plus mill deal, all upfront. So I suppose it will be intresting to see if they start getting those sort of offers this summer, and how long they hold out.
farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
But our new home kit doesn't look too bad on Salah, right?
dis_1

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Kelly Cates, after the game, and the results announced, words to the effect of "and later we'll show you City lifting the trophy"
TV can't even be arsed to show the Irrelevant Ones, Sky/BT know who the box office clubs are
Kekule

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
The worst champions in history finished fewer points behind the winners this season than City did last year.

farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Has anyone got a sneaky picture of Salah's new hat?
Sarge

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Fans cheer some players not all players, fuck off.

Players could not have been anymore rude to that lad giving medals to them, spoilt overpaid c*nts the lot of them, plastic fucking club.
farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:48:22 pm
Fans cheer some players not all players, fuck off.

Players could not have been anymore rude to that lad giving medals to them, spoilt overpaid c*nts the lot of them, plastic fucking club.
mobydick

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 06:48:22 pm
Fans cheer some players not all players, fuck off.

Players could not have been anymore rude to that lad giving medals to them, spoilt overpaid c*nts the lot of them, plastic fucking club.
Why are you watching? Don't do it to yourself, go and have a beer and reflect on our seemingly, (if you believe the media) remarkable rise from the ashes.
Sarge

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 06:51:37 pm
Why are you watching? Don't do it to yourself, go and have a beer and reflect on our seemingly, (if you believe the media) remarkable rise from the ashes.

On after our game i just never turned it off.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: mobydick on Today at 06:51:37 pm
Why are you watching? Don't do it to yourself, go and have a beer and reflect on our seemingly, (if you believe the media) remarkable rise from the ashes.

They stopped United from winning it. Not bad.

