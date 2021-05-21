Kane is the perfect signing for City. Injuries and such don't really matter to them. They've won the league with strikers having injuries all season.



It's about image and PR, and signing England's captain is what they want. Imagine Micah Richards on Sky praising Sheikh Mansour and Pep Guardiola ("Oh what incredible vision and support they have for the football community!"). Imagine the likes of Gary Lineker and Henry Winter desperately hoping for England captain to win the league or CL ("Oh imagine such an honest lad hoisting the league trophy aloft and then leading England into the World Cup").



That's what City want, and it's the perfect antidote to United being media darlings and title contenders. If Kane went to United, the media would be pushing insanely hard for them to win the title. Getting Kane instead ensures that City will win that PR battle. On the pitch, refs aren't going to screw Kane over in his quest for a trophy (and if he went to United, just think about how many 50/50 decisions they'd get).



As for effectiveness, he doesn't have to be 100% for City to use him effectively. City should've signed 29-year old Van Persie back in 2012. They didn't, United did, and Van Persie won them a title (and a stoppage-time winner at the Etihad). City won't want to make that same mistake again, especially not with a striker that's also England captain and a media darling.