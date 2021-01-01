I hate Chelsea as much as the next red but my God, do I hope they beat this lot in Porto next week.



This must be the most repulsive CL final pairing of all time. Two grotesque 'clubs' without any redeeming features whatsoever. Neither deserve to get their grubby paws on this trophy and the trophy doesn't deserve to be tainted by either of them lifting it. A sad state of affairs and living proof that cheats and criminals do tend to prosper.Of course, I won't be watching, but I do hope that the original English Sportswash vehicle beats the newer one to the tainted trophy. An asteroid hit on both 'clubs' would be preferable but, failing that, Abu Dhabian tears and tantrums would be a most welcome sight.There are no winners here though. Two grotesque reputation laundering vehicles vying to purchase and taint the game's greatest club trophy. It's a horrible sight for anyone who loves the game and cares about its welfare. An abomination of a final that UEFA must be ashamed of.