Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

JackWard33

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14120 on: Today at 11:55:48 am
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:41:18 am
I hate Chelsea as much as the next red but my God, do I hope they beat this lot in Porto next week.

Chelsea are far worse imo - horrendous fans, owned by a gangster a club without redeeming features

Hope they both lose
RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14121 on: Today at 12:09:21 pm
Brilliant riposte by Klopp.

He must have read or been told about those comments by Guardiola.

BlueMoon will be like rabid dogs reading that. ;D
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14122 on: Today at 12:09:25 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:35:42 pm
Jurgen has spoken via BBC sport...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City would not have won the Premier League this season if they had to deal with his side's injury crisis.


Hes right too. Difference is of course, Human Rights Abusers FC can just go out and dropp £100 mill on centre backs after failing to cope with losing 1 as happened last season.

Not to mention that Liverpool where also massively hampered by losing much of their midfield for long stretches. Never mind the disruption of having to use Fab and then Hendo in defence, but losing Thiago for months, then Hendo for the season, Keita again being made of glass, and Fab himself missing time as well.

What Liverpool have done last couple months to drag themselves out of this, is far more impressive than Abu Dhabi buying yet another souless league win.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

oojason

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14123 on: Today at 01:00:36 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:35:42 pm
Jurgen has spoken via BBC sport...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City would not have won the Premier League this season if they had to deal with his side's injury crisis.


Video of it here (from the 'embargoed section' of the Crystal Palace pre-match press conference) - Klopp starts talking about it at 7 minutes 33 seconds:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CmEbEKk3TnE&amp;t=454s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CmEbEKk3TnE&amp;t=454s</a>
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Slippers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14124 on: Today at 01:23:29 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:55:48 am
Chelsea are far worse imo - horrendous fans, owned by a gangster a club without redeeming features

Hope they both lose

That's the dream.
thejbs

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14125 on: Today at 01:44:38 pm
Tim Vickery saying he was surprised how little city had to pay for Aguero. He cost £35m back in 2011! It was a club record at the time and the joint second highest ever transfer fee paid by a British club, behind Torres. of course,  he was much better value than Andy Carroll, but he wasnt some bargain basement find like Coutinho.
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14126 on: Today at 01:50:20 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 01:44:38 pm
Tim Vickery saying he was surprised how little city had to pay for Aguero. He cost £35m back in 2011! It was a club record at the time and the joint second highest ever transfer fee paid by a British club, behind Torres. of course,  he was much better value than Andy Carroll, but he wasnt some bargain basement find like Coutinho.

They also splashed £32.5 million on Robinho that day the sportswashers bought them, that's almost £70 million on 2 strikers, unheard of back then.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14127 on: Today at 01:54:53 pm
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:41:18 am
I hate Chelsea as much as the next red but my God, do I hope they beat this lot in Porto next week.
This must be the most repulsive CL final pairing of all time. Two grotesque 'clubs' without any redeeming features whatsoever. Neither deserve to get their grubby paws on this trophy and the trophy doesn't deserve to be tainted by either of them lifting it. A sad state of affairs and living proof that cheats and criminals do tend to prosper.

Of course, I won't be watching, but I do hope that the original English Sportswash vehicle beats the newer one to the tainted trophy. An asteroid hit on both 'clubs' would be preferable but, failing that, Abu Dhabian tears and tantrums would be a most welcome sight.

There are no winners here though. Two grotesque reputation laundering vehicles vying to purchase and taint the game's greatest club trophy. It's a horrible sight for anyone who loves the game and cares about its welfare. An abomination of a final that UEFA must be ashamed of.
YMB  FTBS

jillc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14128 on: Today at 02:02:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:54:53 pm
This must be the most repulsive CL final pairing of all time. Two grotesque 'clubs' without any redeeming features whatsoever. Neither deserve to get their grubby paws on this trophy and the trophy doesn't deserve to be tainted by either of them lifting it. A sad state of affairs and living proof that cheats and criminals do tend to prosper.

Of course, I won't be watching, but I do hope that the original English Sportswash vehicle beats the newer one to the tainted trophy. An asteroid hit on both 'clubs' would be preferable but, failing that, Abu Dhabian tears and tantrums would be a most welcome sight.

There are no winners here though. Two grotesque reputation laundering vehicles vying to purchase and taint the game's greatest club trophy. It's a horrible sight for anyone who loves the game and cares about its welfare. An abomination of a final that UEFA must be ashamed of.

Brilliant post, agree with every single word.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14129 on: Today at 02:29:19 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 01:54:53 pm
This must be the most repulsive CL final pairing of all time. Two grotesque 'clubs' without any redeeming features whatsoever. Neither deserve to get their grubby paws on this trophy and the trophy doesn't deserve to be tainted by either of them lifting it. A sad state of affairs and living proof that cheats and criminals do tend to prosper.

Of course, I won't be watching, but I do hope that the original English Sportswash vehicle beats the newer one to the tainted trophy. An asteroid hit on both 'clubs' would be preferable but, failing that, Abu Dhabian tears and tantrums would be a most welcome sight.

There are no winners here though. Two grotesque reputation laundering vehicles vying to purchase and taint the game's greatest club trophy. It's a horrible sight for anyone who loves the game and cares about its welfare. An abomination of a final that UEFA must be ashamed of.
I wouldnt be surprised if this final had record lowest viewing figures. Its an abomination.This game, and these two clubs are a reflection of everything that is wrong with the game today. No intention at all of watching any of it. 
paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14130 on: Today at 02:38:26 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:53:44 pm
Shame he didn't actually say it.  :(
looks like a quote in that article

It'll drive them up the wall anyway 😅
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

RedSince86

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14131 on: Today at 02:39:16 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:29:19 pm
I wouldnt be surprised if this final had record lowest viewing figures. Its an abomination.This game, and these two clubs are a reflection of everything that is wrong with the game today. No intention at all of watching any of it.
I said that last week that i'd love to see the tv numbers for this home and combined for this.

It's just a shrug the shoulders meh final, that a lot will just not watch because of who's contesting it, Eurovision will get way more viewers tonight in Europe than that abomination of a final no doubt.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14132 on: Today at 02:39:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:50:20 pm
They also splashed £32.5 million on Robinho that day the sportswashers bought them, that's almost £70 million on 2 strikers, unheard of back then.
in between them they also bought Santa Cruz, tevez, adebayor and dzeko
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14133 on: Today at 02:44:53 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:09:25 pm
Hes right too. Difference is of course, Human Rights Abusers FC can just go out and dropp £100 mill on centre backs after failing to cope with losing 1 as happened last season.

Not to mention that Liverpool where also massively hampered by losing much of their midfield for long stretches. Never mind the disruption of having to use Fab and then Hendo in defence, but losing Thiago for months, then Hendo for the season, Keita again being made of glass, and Fab himself missing time as well.

What Liverpool have done last couple months to drag themselves out of this, is far more impressive than Abu Dhabi buying yet another souless league win.
If we do complete the comeback and secure top 4, it will get more media attention and be more of an achievement than the sports washers winning buying another title. They will be fuming over on blueloon!
rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14134 on: Today at 03:48:36 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:39:55 pm
in between them they also bought Santa Cruz, tevez, adebayor and dzeko

So easy to forget about them, such a small worthless club.
Phil M

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14135 on: Today at 04:29:37 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:44:53 pm
If we do complete the comeback and secure top 4, it will get more media attention and be more of an achievement than the sports washers winning buying another title. They will be fuming over on blueloon!

No one is arsed they've won the league. Just feels artificial.

They might make a few headlines when they finally win the European Cup after billions being thrown at it and Guardiola reaching his first final in a decade.
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14136 on: Today at 04:42:44 pm
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 04:29:37 pm
No one is arsed they've won the league. Just feels artificial.

They might make a few headlines when they finally win the European Cup after billions being thrown at it and Guardiola reaching his first final in a decade.
Only if Salah doesnt buy a new hat on the same day.
farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14137 on: Today at 04:45:32 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 04:42:44 pm
Only if Salah doesnt buy a new hat on the same day.
Salah is not a one-trick pony, there will be suspense. Maybe he'll get sunglasses this time, maybe something else...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
