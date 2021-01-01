« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14120 on: Today at 11:55:48 am
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 11:41:18 am
I hate Chelsea as much as the next red but my God, do I hope they beat this lot in Porto next week.

Chelsea are far worse imo - horrendous fans, owned by a gangster a club without redeeming features

Hope they both lose
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14121 on: Today at 12:09:21 pm
Brilliant riposte by Klopp.

He must have read or been told about those comments by Guardiola.

BlueMoon will be like rabid dogs reading that. ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #14122 on: Today at 12:09:25 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 11:35:42 pm
Jurgen has spoken via BBC sport...

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City would not have won the Premier League this season if they had to deal with his side's injury crisis.


Hes right too. Difference is of course, Human Rights Abusers FC can just go out and dropp £100 mill on centre backs after failing to cope with losing 1 as happened last season.

Not to mention that Liverpool where also massively hampered by losing much of their midfield for long stretches. Never mind the disruption of having to use Fab and then Hendo in defence, but losing Thiago for months, then Hendo for the season, Keita again being made of glass, and Fab himself missing time as well.

What Liverpool have done last couple months to drag themselves out of this, is far more impressive than Abu Dhabi buying yet another souless league win.
