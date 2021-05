Obviously Phillips is not as good as Dias, but I was chatting with a LFC-supporting mate who thinks Nat is still a dreadful defender (yeah, really) and did the number crunching and discovered that our win ratio this season is 69% (11 of 16) with Nat starting, and 38% (8 of 21) without. Just sayin', like...



My comment was a bit tongue in cheek and Nat clearly has his limitations , but he has been vital in our push for top 4. So much so that if Nat hadn’t come in, I don’t think we would’ve been in the top 4 now. So the impact he has made could be massive in terms of our future. Missing out on the CL money would be devastating to the club in the current climate. So, if we do qualify the impact Nat has made could be more vital to us than Rueben’s has been for the sportswashers.