« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 347 348 349 350 351 [352]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 820021 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,802
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14040 on: Today at 12:18:35 am »
Have these been labelled 'Bad Champions' yet?
Logged
YMB

Offline RMG

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,941
  • YNWA
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14041 on: Today at 12:31:49 am »
Chelsea will beat these
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,914
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14042 on: Today at 04:58:46 am »
Quote from: RMG on Today at 12:31:49 am
Chelsea will beat these
I fucking hope so. Not that I like the plastics, but i hate the oil-slick human right abusers more.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,471
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14043 on: Today at 09:22:06 am »
Its like choosing between typhoid and cholera isnt it?

That said, the truly sickening sight of Man Citys oil and blood-stained grubby fingers on ol Big Ears would be unacceptable, given what they represent and the fact they should have been booted out of the competition for cheating and lying about it, and then engineering a successful appeal against UEFA based on a technicality (statute of limitations). Actually, when I think about it, Ebola is a more accurate pathological analogy.

The only scant consultation is, that just like their recent trophy wins, if they do match Aston Villas record in the competition, it will be briefly reported but then largely ignored and Guardiola will rant about disrespect as hes done before.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14044 on: Today at 09:40:14 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:22:06 am
Its like choosing between typhoid and cholera isnt it?

That said, the truly sickening sight of Man Citys oil and blood-stained grubby fingers on ol Big Ears would be unacceptable, given what they represent and the fact they should have been booted out of the competition for cheating and lying about it, and then engineering a successful appeal against UEFA based on a technicality (statute of limitations). Actually, when I think about it, Ebola is a more accurate pathological analogy.

The only scant consultation is, that just like their recent trophy wins, if they do match Aston Villas record in the competition, it will be briefly reported but then largely ignored and Guardiola will rant about disrespect as hes done before.
Hopefully Salah goes shopping for a new hat on the day of the final.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,561
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14045 on: Today at 09:41:13 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:40:14 am
Hopefully Salah goes shopping for a new hat on the day of the final.
hahaha


that drives them nuts

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,462
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14046 on: Today at 09:59:27 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:40:14 am
Hopefully Salah goes shopping for a new hat on the day of the final.

If Mo posted a photo of himself in a hat on the day of the final I think I'd die laughing.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,669
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14047 on: Today at 10:25:47 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:59:27 am
If Mo posted a photo of himself in a hat on the day of the final I think I'd die laughing.

 :lmao

This needs to happen
Logged
Believer

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14048 on: Today at 11:37:09 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:59:27 am
If Mo posted a photo of himself in a hat on the day of the final I think I'd die laughing.
It would get more media and social media interest than the final itself!
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,194
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14049 on: Today at 04:20:33 pm »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,051
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14050 on: Today at 04:31:31 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:20:33 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/19/manchester-city-want-harry-kane-and-plan-talks-with-tottenham

Dodn't they do the same with Maguire, just to drive the price up? Utd will be coughing up £150 million in summer.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,194
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14051 on: Today at 04:32:28 pm »
Maybe they just realised Maguire was shit :D
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,636
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14052 on: Today at 04:33:25 pm »
They wont, but I'd be giddy if they chucked £100 million plus on him instead of a Haaland or Mbappe
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,941
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14053 on: Today at 04:35:18 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:20:33 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/19/manchester-city-want-harry-kane-and-plan-talks-with-tottenham

I love they always have to point out what Abu Dhabis record transfer fee is, like somehow it means they are prudent or thrifty spenders  ;D  So far, theyve managed to get many of the players they want with buy out clauses, or because a players deal was running out. Theyve still spent over £50 mill on about 10 players in recent seasons.

And they will have no problem spending a huge fee for the right player.

Saying that, they wont just pay whatever Levy wants. I reckon itll take Kane throwing a major tantrum late in the window to get a move this summer, otherwise hell have to wait till next summer.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 347 348 349 350 351 [352]   Go Up
« previous next »
 