Its like choosing between typhoid and cholera isnt it?
That said, the truly sickening sight of Man Citys oil and blood-stained grubby fingers on ol Big Ears would be unacceptable, given what they represent and the fact they should have been booted out of the competition for cheating and lying about it, and then engineering a successful appeal against UEFA based on a technicality (statute of limitations). Actually, when I think about it, Ebola is a more accurate pathological analogy.
The only scant consultation is, that just like their recent trophy wins, if they do match Aston Villas record in the competition, it will be briefly reported but then largely ignored and Guardiola will rant about disrespect as hes done before.