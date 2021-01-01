Its like choosing between typhoid and cholera isnt it?



That said, the truly sickening sight of Man Citys oil and blood-stained grubby fingers on ol Big Ears would be unacceptable, given what they represent and the fact they should have been booted out of the competition for cheating and lying about it, and then engineering a successful appeal against UEFA based on a technicality (statute of limitations). Actually, when I think about it, Ebola is a more accurate pathological analogy.



The only scant consultation is, that just like their recent trophy wins, if they do match Aston Villas record in the competition, it will be briefly reported but then largely ignored and Guardiola will rant about disrespect as hes done before.

