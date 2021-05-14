« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 346 347 348 349 350 [351]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 817023 times)

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14000 on: May 14, 2021, 07:52:05 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on May 14, 2021, 05:51:49 pm
Sounds like City are going to have some money to spend this summer according to various media sources. It's about time too. Pep has been performing miracles on a shoestring budget. ::)

Them and United will be in for Declan Rice I presume. Not to mention they still probably feel they need a top quality left back and a striker. That's another £200m. And that's without any major sales (Aguero is getting on and Fernandinho is signing for another year).
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,979
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14001 on: May 14, 2021, 07:57:49 pm »
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,990
  • Sound
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14002 on: May 14, 2021, 08:32:49 pm »
Wild celebrations outside the Etihad..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/-qZOFRwWNow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/-qZOFRwWNow</a>

Normal celebrations inside the Etihad..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/XSQDZqMFUvs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/XSQDZqMFUvs</a>

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,979
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14003 on: May 14, 2021, 08:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on May 14, 2021, 08:32:49 pm
Wild celebrations outside the Etihad..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/-qZOFRwWNow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/-qZOFRwWNow</a>



Whose funeral was that?
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14004 on: May 14, 2021, 08:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on May 14, 2021, 08:32:49 pm
Wild celebrations outside the Etihad..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/-qZOFRwWNow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/-qZOFRwWNow</a>

Normal celebrations inside the Etihad..

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/XSQDZqMFUvs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/XSQDZqMFUvs</a>

Please remember to congratulate them if you know one,not getting congratulations is not okay,mmkay.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,787
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14005 on: May 14, 2021, 09:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on May 14, 2021, 08:43:37 pm
Please remember to congratulate them if you know one,not getting congratulations is not okay,mmkay.

It's times like this that I wish I did actually know an Abu Dhabi supporter, just so I could see how s/he handles not being congratulated.
Logged
YMB

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,847
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14006 on: May 14, 2021, 09:49:53 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 14, 2021, 07:14:20 pm
He's been on loan with them for 3 years and never made an appearance.

I guess he is basically there to help train the others.

More of a PR for him.

He won't get a medal for it

He'd get a medal if the club decide to give him one surely?
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,894
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14007 on: May 14, 2021, 11:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 14, 2021, 09:49:53 pm
He'd get a medal if the club decide to give him one surely?
True, but would the club have enough medals to distribute considering their squad size?... ;)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,124
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14008 on: May 15, 2021, 01:08:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 14, 2021, 08:34:34 pm
Whose funeral was that?

Footballs
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,247
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14009 on: Yesterday at 09:31:35 pm »
Won the league, on their way to a European Cup final and they are moaning about our game.

Ha ha ha..
Logged

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14010 on: Today at 12:53:24 pm »
Alissons goal got more likes in twitter in 2 hours than Man Citys 'champions' tweet got in 5 days
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14011 on: Today at 02:33:14 pm »
Who'd have thought that City would scrimp on the Bot funds.

They need to dip into the Etihad funds and expand the Bot program and maybe throw in some influencer's.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,979
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14012 on: Today at 02:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 12:53:24 pm
Alissons goal got more likes in twitter in 2 hours than Man Citys 'champions' tweet got in 5 days

:lmao

Big club v Small Club.
Logged

Offline Onward Liverpudlian

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 757
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14013 on: Today at 03:40:21 pm »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 12:53:24 pm
Alissons goal got more likes in twitter in 2 hours than Man Citys 'champions' tweet got in 5 days

I was just going to make the point myself that Alissons goal has got more worldwide positive coverage than City has got for winning the league - in fact their coverage has been pitiful compared to ours last year. It must really piss off their fans and the club.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14014 on: Today at 03:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 03:40:21 pm
I was just going to make the point myself that Alissons goal has got more worldwide positive coverage than City has got for winning the league - in fact their coverage has been pitiful compared to ours last year. It must really piss off their fans and the club.
No wonder the media thread on blue moon is so funny!
Im sure a psychiatrist would find it fascinating!
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14015 on: Today at 05:50:17 pm »
Our goalkeeper scoring a goal gets more praise and more media attention than Abu Dhabi winning the league and getting to their first ever champions league final!!
Hilarious.

To the blue loon lurkers. Your club will never get the praise and attention you so desperately crave as everyone knows city are just a sportswashing project.
Logged

Online HindleyRedSkin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 871
  • Wigan address
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #14016 on: Today at 06:40:09 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 05:50:17 pm
Our goalkeeper scoring a goal gets more praise and more media attention than Abu Dhabi winning the league and getting to their first ever champions league final!!
Hilarious.

To the blue loon lurkers. Your club will never get the praise and attention you so desperately crave as everyone knows city are just a sportswashing project.

I took a peek over there and this found this contradictory gem on the topic of Allison's goal:

"What a fuss about not very much at all. And they wonder why everyone hates them.
On the bright side its yet another indicator of how small time and irrelevant theyve become."

All the fuss shows how irrelevant we are, apparently. Logical consistency is becoming rarer than hen's teeth.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 346 347 348 349 350 [351]   Go Up
« previous next »
 