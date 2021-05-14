Our goalkeeper scoring a goal gets more praise and more media attention than Abu Dhabi winning the league and getting to their first ever champions league final!!

Hilarious.



To the blue loon lurkers. Your club will never get the praise and attention you so desperately crave as everyone knows city are just a sportswashing project.



I took a peek over there and this found this contradictory gem on the topic of Allison's goal:"What a fuss about not very much at all. And they wonder why everyone hates them.On the bright side its yet another indicator of how small time and irrelevant theyve become."All the fuss shows how irrelevant we are, apparently. Logical consistency is becoming rarer than hen's teeth.