I popped my head in to Blueloon a few hours after United lost just to see how they were acting. Seemed the majority of them were camped in their media thread in the hours after their title won was confirmed, moaning about the lack of coverage and praise.



Fucking weirdo's the lot of them.



The insecure always seek external validation.This is why they cannot enjoy their purchases. Deep down, they know it's undeserved. The thing with Liverpool is we don't need anyone else's approval because we know who and what we are and we believe in it. We can self-validate, but the likes of the sportswashers cannot. This leaves them desperately seeking external approval and validation, then stamping their feet when they don't get it.Just enjoy it you miserable, whingeing, whining gobshites. You can't have it both ways. Just be content with your purchases, because you'll never be respected by anyone with an ounce of moral fibre and anyone that cares for the game as a whole.