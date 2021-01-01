I think this is under analysed by any of the press. They are the perfect team for a 'behind closed doors league' as there is nothing to put them off, and in previous seasons its been clear how some of their players freeze in big games with hostile crowds.
Exemplified by Sterling's best games against Liverpool being behind closed doors
I just looked up the stats (League games):
In front of a Crowd: Played 8, 0 goals, 1 assists
Behind closed doors: Played 3, 2 goals, 2 assists.
Those scam emails you get "My client has left 450 million in his will and I have chosen you to be the beneficiary"
Imagine one of those were real and you actually did get the $450 million.
You also inherit their 5 bedroom house that was only built a couple of years previous.
You go out and buy a Bugatti, a couple of Ferraris, a Lamborghini and a BMW i8.
Is anyone really going to look at you and congratulate you on how hard you have worked to achieve what you have 10 years later?
No, they're going to look at you like you are a c*nt.
Man City are that c*nt.
It's also like those "How I saved up and bought a house by 25" articles, where it starts off talking about making coffee at home and cycling to work, then in the middle of the article casually slipping in that they're living rent free in their parent's second home and inherited 500 grand from their Nan.