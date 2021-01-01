« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Online Chakan

  Chakan
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13920 on: Today at 12:50:01 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:40:23 pm
Did anyone see the Sky Sports coverage of their fans congregating outside their stadium last night? Literally about 8 of them

All of them showed up? That's a pretty good turn out.
Andy82lfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13921 on: Today at 12:51:07 pm
Fuck me, I know we joke about them being pissed off that no one gives a shit about their success as its all a giant cheat, but looking on the BBC sport website they must all be fuming. Top story is about Liverpool v Man u, then its the story about VVD, only third importance is them winning the league  :lmao :lmao

Honestly I think it's about right, the reason is that no one cares. If there was a bitter hatred of them it would be top story, if they were a proper success story it would be a top story, but its nothing. If we are honest we would rather them win than United, probably about 95% of fans would. So its all a bit meh, on to next year.
MonsLibpool

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13922 on: Today at 12:57:02 pm
I feel dirty for saying this but THANK YOU ABU DHABI FOR STOPPING THE RED MANCS FROM WINNING THE LEAGUE.

We didn't compete this year, so, I'm not bitter. No one cares about them anyway.
gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13923 on: Today at 01:02:42 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:42:08 pm
Don't be so harsh, they were just sticking to the government's social distancing regulations ;D
That and the traffic.

Good turnout, all things considered.
AHA!

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13924 on: Today at 01:21:47 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 12:42:08 pm
Don't be so harsh, they were just sticking to the government's social distancing regulations ;D
Did you say social distancing.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/74xiwyDaVk8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/74xiwyDaVk8</a>

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13925 on: Today at 01:47:28 pm
Something something Van Dijk.. something something Bus arrests.... Something something Littlewoods.

See our 14k posts since February 2020.
See your 16k posts since August 2020.

No doubt your memories of this season will live as long as anyone who dares to disagree with your sports washing owners.
has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13926 on: Today at 01:52:50 pm
Am pretty annoyed that I've popped into this thread and acknowledged their existance.
- all in my opinion of course -

red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13927 on: Today at 01:59:06 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 01:52:50 pm
Am pretty annoyed that I've popped into this thread and acknowledged their existance.

We've had a season like no other with little to shout about, they've just won the league and they are cryarsing over Van Dijk not going to the Euros as apparently it shows "he's further behind than he's letting on"

He hasn't played a game of football since October you soft c*nts. How could anyone expect him to play in the Euros

 :wave
RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13928 on: Today at 02:08:48 pm
The BlueLoon fringe were wanting VVD to go against the Medical staff, causing a rift with the Club and Klopp and then reinjuring his knee at the Euro's.

They won the title and VVD being sensible about his career is more on their minds, baffling AF.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13929 on: Today at 02:30:11 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:08:48 pm
The BlueLoon fringe were wanting VVD to go against the Medical staff, causing a rift with the Club and Klopp and then reinjuring his knee at the Euro's.

They won the title and VVD being sensible about his career is more on their minds, baffling AF.
have they congratulated us yet? have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?

Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

jonnypb

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13930 on: Today at 02:40:51 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
Those scam emails you get "My client has left 450 million in his will and I have chosen you to be the beneficiary"

Imagine one of those were real and you actually did get the $450 million.
You also inherit their 5 bedroom house that was only built a couple of years previous.
You go out and buy a Bugatti, a couple of Ferraris, a Lamborghini and a BMW i8.

Is anyone really going to look at you and congratulate you on how hard you have worked to achieve what you have 10 years later?
No, they're going to look at you like you are a c*nt.

Man City are that c*nt.

 ;D  :wellin

The best analogy that I've ever read.
The-Originals

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13931 on: Today at 02:43:59 pm
first European cup final in their history..

bluemoon.. "I'm watching it at home instead or in a pub over here too much pissing about all this now."  honestly truly amazing   
Allez Allez Allez.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13932 on: Today at 02:48:20 pm
Quote from: The-Originals on Today at 02:43:59 pm
first European cup final in their history..

bluemoon.. "I'm watching it at home instead or in a pub over here too much pissing about all this now."  honestly truly amazing   

Compared to the scouse kid who bunked a train from Limey to Rome in 77
red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13933 on: Today at 02:52:16 pm
Dear Lord, what a sad little life, Karen. You ruined my season, completely, so you could have the title, but I hope now you spend it on getting some lessons in grace and decorum because you have all the grace of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on.
Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13934 on: Today at 02:57:52 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:50:01 pm
All of them showed up? That's a pretty good turn out.

They can hardly match their previous scenes:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tn6fNYwtGc4
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13935 on: Today at 03:44:39 pm
Quote from: vicar on Today at 10:00:10 am
I think this is under analysed by any of the press. They are the perfect team for a 'behind closed doors league' as there is nothing to put them off, and in previous seasons its been clear how some of their players freeze in big games with hostile crowds.


Exemplified by Sterling's best games against Liverpool being behind closed doors
I just looked up the stats (League games):

In front of a Crowd: Played 8, 0 goals, 1 assists
Behind closed doors: Played 3, 2 goals, 2 assists.


Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
Those scam emails you get "My client has left 450 million in his will and I have chosen you to be the beneficiary"

Imagine one of those were real and you actually did get the $450 million.
You also inherit their 5 bedroom house that was only built a couple of years previous.
You go out and buy a Bugatti, a couple of Ferraris, a Lamborghini and a BMW i8.

Is anyone really going to look at you and congratulate you on how hard you have worked to achieve what you have 10 years later?
No, they're going to look at you like you are a c*nt.

Man City are that c*nt.

It's also like those "How I saved up and bought a house by 25" articles, where it starts off talking about making coffee at home and cycling to work, then in the middle of the article casually slipping in that they're living rent free in their parent's second home and inherited 500 grand from their Nan. 
Kekule

  • Not fussy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13936 on: Today at 04:17:34 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
Those scam emails you get "My client has left 450 million in his will and I have chosen you to be the beneficiary"

Imagine one of those were real and you actually did get the $450 million.
You also inherit their 5 bedroom house that was only built a couple of years previous.
You go out and buy a Bugatti, a couple of Ferraris, a Lamborghini and a BMW i8.

Is anyone really going to look at you and congratulate you on how hard you have worked to achieve what you have 10 years later?
No, they're going to look at you like you are a c*nt.

Then some twat from the Manchester Evening News turns up with full knowledge of your personal history and genuinely wonders, out loud and without irony, what the turning point in your life was.
MJD-L4

  "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13937 on: Today at 04:33:56 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:30:11 pm
have they congratulated us yet? have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?have they congratulated us yet?

I popped my head in to Blueloon a few hours after United lost just to see how they were acting. Seemed the majority of them were camped in their media thread in the hours after their title won was confirmed, moaning about the lack of coverage and praise.

Fucking weirdo's the lot of them.
Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13938 on: Today at 04:53:56 pm
Walking around Manchester, you wouldnt think theyve just won the league. I know its fun to take the piss and talk about how shit their fanbase is, but its genuinely staggering how little celebration there has been.

The scenes outside the Etihad too. We get more people at a bus welcome.
red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13939 on: Today at 04:57:24 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:53:56 pm
Walking around Manchester, you wouldnt think theyve just won the league. I know its fun to take the piss and talk about how shit their fanbase is, but its genuinely staggering how little celebration there has been.

The scenes outside the Etihad too. We get more people at a bus welcome.

At the risk of repeating myself it's the same every time they win anything.

13/14 was a zombie town when I got the train back
The Test

  • 6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13940 on: Today at 05:06:15 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 04:57:24 pm
At the risk of repeating myself it's the same every time they win anything.

13/14 was a zombie town when I got the train back

Surely there's a few peeps out, clapping their hands, stamping their feet, shouting hooray etc...
taylorb1991

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13941 on: Today at 05:13:37 pm
https://www.football365.com/news/no-fans-no-history-no-credit-city-jibes-are-desperate-nonsense


Why are there so many media outlets desperately trying to tell us that City deserve praise and credit when any football fan with an ounce of knowledge about the game knows they've cheated to get to this point?   

Are there really that many clueless people out there who actually believe this garbage about how City have had a fairytale rise from the third tier?
Kalito

  We all live in a Robbie Fowler house. ***JFT96***
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13942 on: Today at 05:14:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:10:36 pm
I'd love to actually see where this. Said before that my lad was at their academy for a bit so I used to have to drive him to the campus and its still an utter shithole around there. Yeah, there is a stadium bought and paid for by the council and a fantastic training complex, but Beswick is still a dump. They have built a load of fucking grotesque high rise apartment blocks in the city centre for those with enough wedge though.
I lived a mile away from the Etihad, off Edge Lane (next to Bangladesh Consulate) in Droylsden.

Used to drive past their Academy and Etihad atleast twice a day.

Proper shithole that area surrounding their campus.

I never encountered any "traffic" around Etihad either, even in peak times.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13943 on: Today at 05:35:21 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 04:53:56 pm
Walking around Manchester, you wouldnt think theyve just won the league. I know its fun to take the piss and talk about how shit their fanbase is, but its genuinely staggering how little celebration there has been.

The scenes outside the Etihad too. We get more people at a bus welcome.

This is a totally genuine think overherad by my old work colleague. She lived by the Etihad and was on the tram home the night of their last "parade". Two fellas were on the same tram going to it, "its not a fucking parade, its two fucking bus stops" :lmao
JRed

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13944 on: Today at 05:42:37 pm
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 05:13:37 pm
https://www.football365.com/news/no-fans-no-history-no-credit-city-jibes-are-desperate-nonsense


Why are there so many media outlets desperately trying to tell us that City deserve praise and credit when any football fan with an ounce of knowledge about the game knows they've cheated to get to this point?   

Are there really that many clueless people out there who actually believe this garbage about how City have had a fairytale rise from the third tier?
They are being paid to do so by citys rulers. 
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13945 on: Today at 05:46:41 pm
You guys are all stuck in the past with your thinking of those huge crowds at bus parades, title winning parties and such. City are a club of the future and a very responsible one too. The practice social distancing and virtual celebrations, no one here seems to be able to get that...

;D
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13946 on: Today at 05:52:52 pm
I can't resist posting this again

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Clp8vDZZ4Tg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Clp8vDZZ4Tg</a>
jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13947 on: Today at 05:55:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:52:52 pm
I can't resist posting this again

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Clp8vDZZ4Tg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Clp8vDZZ4Tg</a>

Clap your hands
If you feel your a winner!
Clap your hands  :lmao

Thanks rob, this has brought a smile to the face. No one else does celebrations like this you know.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

LFC_NCL

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13948 on: Today at 05:57:02 pm
even their own rivals decided to hand them the title to save their best team for the real game, irrelevant champions, and i hope chelsea fuck them in the final
rafathegaffa83

  Dutch Class
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #13949 on: Today at 06:07:43 pm
I see Laporte has obtained Spanish citizenship so he can be called-up for Spain for the Euros. I know France have a glut of CBs but it's mad that he hasn't been selected for them
