Fuck me, I know we joke about them being pissed off that no one gives a shit about their success as its all a giant cheat, but looking on the BBC sport website they must all be fuming. Top story is about Liverpool v Man u, then its the story about VVD, only third importance is them winning the leagueHonestly I think it's about right, the reason is that no one cares. If there was a bitter hatred of them it would be top story, if they were a proper success story it would be a top story, but its nothing. If we are honest we would rather them win than United, probably about 95% of fans would. So its all a bit meh, on to next year.