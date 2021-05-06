« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 340 341 342 343 344 [345]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 801100 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,039
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13760 on: Yesterday at 09:12:49 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:09:55 pm
Its just a shame that yesterdays game wasnt the final. Would have been a much better advertisement for how far the game has fallen.

Chelsea - Man City would be another illustration of that though?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,270
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13761 on: Yesterday at 09:12:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm
Look at the teams in the semifinals and tell me its not already fucked?

So lets make it worse by ensuring they never get the chance to ever play us or clubs like us.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13762 on: Yesterday at 09:13:04 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:07:19 pm
Look at the teams in the semifinals and tell me its not already fucked?
Quite true unfortunately. Its already a closed shop in all but name.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,524
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13763 on: Yesterday at 09:16:24 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:12:54 pm
So lets make it worse by ensuring they never get the chance to ever play us or clubs like us.

None of the clubs outside the top 6 have CL aspirations anyway, its nothing but a distraction from their one and only focus, staying in the PL and leeching the hundred plus million they do nothing to deserve. Look at the way they treat the Europa, they'd rather miss out.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,270
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13764 on: Yesterday at 09:17:27 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:13:04 pm
Quite true unfortunately. Its already a closed shop in all but name.

Its not. Its a closed shop to win a lot of the times, but not to enter.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,270
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13765 on: Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:16:24 pm
None of the clubs outside the top 6 have CL aspirations anyway, its nothing but a distraction from their one and only focus, staying in the PL and leeching the hundred plus million they do nothing to deserve. Look at the way they treat the Europa, they'd rather miss out.

What about the rest of Europe?
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13766 on: Yesterday at 09:19:28 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:17:27 pm
Its not. Its a closed shop to win a lot of the times, but not to enter.
Which premier league teams out of the big six have qualified in the last 10 years? They mightve actually had more chance of getting one of the invites from the ESL.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,270
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13767 on: Yesterday at 09:28:11 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:19:28 pm
Which premier league teams out of the big six have qualified in the last 10 years? They mightve actually had more chance of getting one of the invites from the ESL.

Leicester?

Again, what about European football? Who gives a shit about them c*nts though I guess.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13768 on: Yesterday at 09:30:59 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:28:11 pm
Leicester?

Again, what about European football? Who gives a shit about them c*nts though I guess.
Exactly, one team in 10 years? Im not saying I wanted ESL to go ahead but the current system isnt really much better.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,270
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13769 on: Yesterday at 09:32:26 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:30:59 pm
Exactly, one team in 10 years? I’m not saying I wanted ESL to go ahead but the current system isn’t really much better.

The biggest clubs achieve the most, it’s been like that for decades. But the thought of ensuring most teams never gets the chance to not only win but even play you, was a disgraceful idea.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,505
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13770 on: Yesterday at 09:33:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:14:29 pm
Comments on the BBC from fans of all kinds of clubs last night were massively backing City and saying support them. I can't wait for the ESL to get the go ahead and we take the money and fuck the PL up.
It will happen at some point.

If the recent proposals weren't so amateur and they had not invited the sportswash vehicles then I think it might have squeezed through this time too.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13771 on: Yesterday at 09:36:56 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:32:26 pm
The biggest clubs achieve the most, its been like that for decades. But the thought of ensuring most teams never gets the chance to not only win but even play you, was a disgraceful idea.
It was, but ironically , more pl teams outside of the top 6 wouldve actually got to play via invites. As it stands , it is virtually impossible for any other team to qualify anyway. Plus, even if they do manage the miraculous and get to qualify , the competition is so rigged via seeding that they have no chance of winning anyway.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,524
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13772 on: Yesterday at 09:37:46 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm
What about the rest of Europe?

I don't actually want the ESL, but the CL stinks right now.

For most of the teams its not even that much money they get anyway, its all skewed to the big boys, you get nothing for a loss in the groups, so some teams earn around £15 million and thats it.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,212
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13773 on: Yesterday at 09:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:12:49 pm
Chelsea - Man City would be another illustration of that though?

Up to a point but the difference is Chelsea never actually broke any rules, when they did most of their spending there were no FFP rules to break.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,270
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13774 on: Yesterday at 09:52:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:37:46 pm
I don't actually want the ESL, but the CL stinks right now.

For most of the teams its not even that much money they get anyway, its all skewed to the big boys, you get nothing for a loss in the groups, so some teams earn around £15 million and thats it.

Maybe, but when we won it the other semi final was between Spurs and Ajax. Yes Ajax is a top club but one that wouldnt get the honour of us gracing them with our presence.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,212
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13775 on: Yesterday at 09:53:49 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:32:26 pm
The biggest clubs achieve the most, its been like that for decades. But the thought of ensuring most teams never gets the chance to not only win but even play you, was a disgraceful idea.

Im not sure how much of a chance you think they have now. The PL gets 4 CL places, 2 of them are pretty much guaranteed to go to City and Chelsea most seasons which leaves 2 places for the other 18 teams which for the last few seasons are us and the Mancs or Spurs. Leicester have been the only (and will probably be again) the only one of the average sized clubs to make the top 4.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,270
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13776 on: Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:53:49 pm
Im not sure how much of a chance you think they have now. The PL gets 4 CL places, 2 of them are pretty much guaranteed to go to City and Chelsea most seasons which leaves 2 places for the other 18 teams which for the last few seasons are us and the Mancs or Spurs. Leicester have been the only (and will probably be again) the only one of the average sized clubs to make the top 4.

Yes thats our league. But to try to tip the balance of our league to suit us, we decide to destroy the rest of European football.
Logged

Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13777 on: Yesterday at 10:04:50 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:53:49 pm
Im not sure how much of a chance you think they have now. The PL gets 4 CL places, 2 of them are pretty much guaranteed to go to City and Chelsea most seasons which leaves 2 places for the other 18 teams which for the last few seasons are us and the Mancs or Spurs. Leicester have been the only (and will probably be again) the only one of the average sized clubs to make the top 4.

In theory United should have that 3rd place on lock so there is really only one spot up for grabs most years. Thats the reality of it.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,212
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13778 on: Yesterday at 10:08:22 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:55:34 pm
Yes thats our league. But to try to tip the balance of our league to suit us, we decide to destroy the rest of European football.

I know, its shit but this is shit too, but Im not sure you can say we are destroying football any more then the other teams involved or more then the sports washers. Last year PSG got to the final, this year two sports washing teams are in the final, and next year one of them is hosting the World Cup, this isnt good for football either and not UEFA or anyone else seems able to do anything about it.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,039
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13779 on: Yesterday at 10:14:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 09:46:18 pm
Up to a point but the difference is Chelsea never actually broke any rules, when they did most of their spending there were no FFP rules to break.

Yeah true, technically they didn't break any rules but them along and Man City in a final is still an encapsulation of the current state of the game.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,270
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13780 on: Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:08:22 pm
I know, its shit but this is shit too, but Im not sure you can say we are destroying football any more then the other teams involved or more then the sports washers. Last year PSG got to the final, this year two sports washing teams are in the final, and next year one of them is hosting the World Cup, this isnt good for football either and not UEFA or anyone else seems able to do anything about it.

One of those sports washers got knocked out by Lyon last season, the other might not even win their league this season. Yes its tipped towards the money and big clubs, it always was. But we took some genuine concerns and turned that into a steaming pile of shite.

I would rather never win a trophy that have entered ESL in its proposed form and considering I would the UK to break up as a result of voting Brexit, I never thought I would feel that way.
Logged

Offline Illmatic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,869
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13781 on: Yesterday at 10:56:03 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:15:09 pm
One of those sports washers got knocked out by Lyon last season, the other might not even win their league this season. Yes its tipped towards the money and big clubs, it always was. But we took some genuine concerns and turned that into a steaming pile of shite.

I would rather never win a trophy that have entered ESL in its proposed form and considering I would the UK to break up as a result of voting Brexit, I never thought I would feel that way.

The thing with the ESL, I think most people are getting too caught up in the actual proposals when real story was about a power play for control of the continental club game between the established order Uefa and big clubs who ultimately bring in the revenue.

The closed shop element of the proposals in the main benefit PL clubs, as there is much more competition for the top the 4 in PL. Real and Barca could probably live with a completely open comp. as they are extremely unlikely to drop out of the top 4 in La Liga. 

From a purely sporting point of view there was a lot not to like about the ESL proposal's but is it really that far removed from the status quo? where certain clubs can effectively spend what they like? while clubs like ours who try to live within ours means can not even fully maximise our revenues because we are constrained by Uefa, PL and the FA?       
Logged
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13782 on: Today at 12:06:47 pm »
Er, let me think.  ::)

Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,618
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13783 on: Today at 12:09:48 pm »
City will have failed massively if they don't win the final.
Logged

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13784 on: Today at 12:18:43 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:06:47 pm
Er, let me think.  ::)


😂. Erm, 2008?
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13785 on: Today at 12:20:03 pm »
So I take it that despite virtually all of this compressed season being played BCD, the season where intra Europe travel was a risk for virtually all the season, the season when VAR has arguably affected the outcome of a huge number of matches, the season in which they were originally banned from the CL, a season in which having the deepest squad has been an even bigger advantage than normal.............

.....................that suddenly everything counts again and nothing at all is tainted.

Thought so.

Enjoy your hollow victory lads. I wouldn't have even bothered posting this if it wasn't for the holy show they made of themselves last year with their tainted title followed by null and void shouts. At least your gimps from Goodison appreciate you.

Us winning the CL followed by the league was a genuine achievement given what we were up against. Anything less than a clean sweep every year is an underachievement for this shower.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:21:55 pm by Charlie Adams fried egg »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 340 341 342 343 344 [345]   Go Up
« previous next »
 