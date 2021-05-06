One of those sports washers got knocked out by Lyon last season, the other might not even win their league this season. Yes its tipped towards the money and big clubs, it always was. But we took some genuine concerns and turned that into a steaming pile of shite.



I would rather never win a trophy that have entered ESL in its proposed form and considering I would the UK to break up as a result of voting Brexit, I never thought I would feel that way.



The thing with the ESL, I think most people are getting too caught up in the actual proposals when real story was about a power play for control of the continental club game between the established order Uefa and big clubs who ultimately bring in the revenue.The closed shop element of the proposals in the main benefit PL clubs, as there is much more competition for the top the 4 in PL. Real and Barca could probably live with a completely open comp. as they are extremely unlikely to drop out of the top 4 in La Liga.From a purely sporting point of view there was a lot not to like about the ESL proposal's but is it really that far removed from the status quo? where certain clubs can effectively spend what they like? while clubs like ours who try to live within ours means can not even fully maximise our revenues because we are constrained by Uefa, PL and the FA?