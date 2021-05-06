So I take it that despite virtually all of this compressed season being played BCD, the season where intra Europe travel was a risk for virtually all the season, the season when VAR has arguably affected the outcome of a huge number of matches, the season in which they were originally banned from the CL, a season in which having the deepest squad has been an even bigger advantage than normal.............
.....................that suddenly everything counts again and nothing at all is tainted.
Thought so.
Enjoy your hollow victory lads. I wouldn't have even bothered posting this if it wasn't for the holy show they made of themselves last year with their tainted title followed by null and void shouts. At least your gimps from Goodison appreciate you.
Us winning the CL followed by the league was a genuine achievement given what we were up against. Anything less than a clean sweep every year is an underachievement for this shower.