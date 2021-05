And have been practicing their famous chant of ‘Hooray!’



If you're here for the champions clap your hands,

If you're celebrating now clap your hands,

If you're happy that we did it and you really wanna show it,

If you're here for Man City clap your hands.

If you're feeling like a winner stomp your feet,

If you're proud of your players stomp your feet,

If you're happy that we did it then you really gotta show it,

If you're here for Man City stomp your feet.

If you wanna cheer together shout hooray, hooray!

If you're one with the team shout hooray, hooray!

If you're happy that they did it then you really gotta show it,

If you're here for Man City shout hooray, hooray!

