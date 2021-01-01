« previous next »
Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13680 on: Today at 09:33:45 am »
Twats.
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,510
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13681 on: Today at 09:34:32 am »
Last week: "Evil Big 6 should be flayed for fucking football in the ass"
Sunday: "Working class heroes sticking it to the man, too much money in football!"
Last night: "SPUUunNNNKKKKKbLlluuRgghH"
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,495
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13682 on: Today at 09:59:32 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:32:00 am
It will be...

And no-one outside the other top 6 clubs gives a fuck, all the rest care about is pocketing £100 million plus every season. All this fake outrage over the ESL, like teams like Burnley give two fucks if they can't play in it, all they saw was someone potentially  leading the PL/SKY/BT cash cow out of the door and wanted to stop that happening. If West Ham do play in it next season, will they invest to try to do well? Will they fuck, they'll just stick the money in the bank.
Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13683 on: Today at 10:08:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:59:32 am
And no-one outside the other top 6 clubs gives a fuck, all the rest care about is pocketing £100 million plus every season. All this fake outrage over the ESL, like teams like Burnley give two fucks if they can't play in it, all they saw was someone potentially  leading the PL/SKY/BT cash cow out of the door and wanted to stop that happening. If West Ham do play in it next season, will they invest to try to do well? Will they fuck, they'll just stick the money in the bank.
Exactly. I dont see Karen Brady shouting for null and void this season.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,495
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13684 on: Today at 10:11:55 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:08:09 am
Exactly. I dont see Karen Brady shouting for null and void this season.

Utter hypocrite that one. If they really cared so much they wouldn't have started the current season at all, but they had around 120 million reasons not to say that. They'll be dreading the toxic supporters coming back into the London Stadium, back to mid table and less prize money to bank
Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13685 on: Today at 10:30:37 am »
I reckon Alot of those pricks in the media are getting nice presents from Abu Dhabi to write nice things about man city.
Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13686 on: Today at 10:33:03 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:08:09 am
Exactly. I dont see Karen Brady shouting for null and void this season.


This years champions league win deserves an asterisk more than any other competition in recent memory. It's a cheap win for whoever does win it.
Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,158
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13687 on: Today at 10:38:08 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:33:03 am

This years champions league win deserves an asterisk more than any other competition in recent memory. It's a cheap win for whoever does win it.

Last season's too for my money.

One legged ties in empty stadiums. No other games going on at the same time
Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13688 on: Today at 10:50:19 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:33:03 am

This years champions league win deserves an asterisk more than any other competition in recent memory. It's a cheap win for whoever does win it.
Not having to play away leagues in hostile atmosphere helps City more than most.
Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,372
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13689 on: Today at 10:51:00 am »
Perfect season to finally win it, I suppose.



Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13690 on: Today at 10:51:53 am »
Its probably no coincidence that they make the final the year that fans arent able to attend, what with their shit home support and tendency to shit themselves when they go somewhere with a decent atmosphere, Id imagine that has a lot to do with why PSG have made the final and semi-final in consecutive seasons.

As for City themselves, some of the hand-wringing comes across as a bit bitter. The fact that they got off on a technicaleteh to even be in the tournament is galling, and thats part of a far greater issue in terms of ownership of major footballs clubs, I wont go into the details as its been done as infinitum except to say that if a few clubs are owned by states then that is far more damaging to the game as a whole than even the super league would have been. But, irrespective of how its been assembled, City have a world class team and from a footballing perspective the achievements of the last few years is commendable, Ive met loads of City fans and the majority Ive met at Anfield when weve played them or on my travels to the Ethiad have been sound enough, decent football fans who at the end of the day just follow their club, so you cant begrudge them this irrespective of how its come about, its a shame for them that they wont get to go to Istanbul but I wont deny that my own bitter element is quite glad because Im green with envy that theyre there and we arent.

Its a shame we shit ourselves for 40 minutes against Real as perhaps had we not then wed be 1 leg away from being in a position to ruin their trip there. Hopefully we can get back into the competition for 2022-2023 and get back to where we belong which is at the business end of the European Cup.
Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,656
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13691 on: Today at 11:00:15 am »
They were absolutely brilliant last night and in the second half that week. Can give them credit for the football they produced but it will always, always be met with the caveat that after the money they've spent on building that squad, getting to Champions League finals is merely reaching par.

They have a luxury that nobody else in this country has. Sterling isn't even trusted for the big games any more. And then people act like Guardiola magicked this ability from Mahrez out of nowhere, as if they didn't go and spend massive money on him only for him to barely get a game for a few years because they had a wealth of other big money, top class players already in his position. They have 2 starting 11s that would've won the league this season.

Their fans, even now, are on the defensive over FFP stories and not getting the credit they feel they deserve. They pretend not to care but it's all they ever talk about. A year ago they were chatting about how they'd rather win the league cup than the champions league because it's the trophy of the cartel and they'd never be allowed to win it. They're a bunch of wankers who know they will always have to deal with their footballing achievements being seen as lesser than everyone else's.

Straight away last night attention turned to Van Dijk because of Dias putting in a good performance. "Why's nobody giving Dias the credit Van Dijk got?" etc. It's because your club have spun the wheel god knows how many times signing central defenders for big money. Throw enough money at a problem and it eventually goes away. He's a brilliant brilliant player but it's not exactly a story that captures the imagination. He's surrounded by other top class, 50 million plus signings. When Van Dijk came in we were a fluent attacking side who couldn't convert it into trophies or consistently challenging for titles because we couldn't defend for shit. He has been our one big centre back signing and it turned out he was the best in the world and we won the two big trophies because of it, while he was playing alongside academy graduates and players signed from relegated clubs.

Which ones of us were talking about John Stones or Nicolas Otamendi while we were winning everything?

Still, if they have to win big ears (which was inevitable one day, let's face it) I suppose this is the time for them to do it. Regardless, I'm a massive Real Madrid fan for the next month. Hala Madrid.
Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13692 on: Today at 11:06:23 am »
Agree they did play great last night. Not sure what happened with Mbappe but its a shame we didn't get to see him have a bigger role last night.

They were always going to win the CL at some point. I am just surprised it took this long.

I don't think it is a shock that the clubs like City have done better this year when the games have been so compact together. Teams like Lille and Inter have also benefited but not being in the latter stages of Europe.
Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,219
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13693 on: Today at 11:10:22 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:34:32 am
Last week: "Evil Big 6 should be flayed for fucking football in the ass"
Sunday: "Working class heroes sticking it to the man, too much money in football!"
Last night: "SPUUunNNNKKKKKbLlluuRgghH"

Haha, pretty much ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,481
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13694 on: Today at 11:35:24 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:06:23 am
Agree they did play great last night. Not sure what happened with Mbappe but its a shame we didn't get to see him have a bigger role last night.

They were always going to win the CL at some point. I am just surprised it took this long.

I don't think it is a shock that the clubs like City have done better this year when the games have been so compact together. Teams like Lille and Inter have also benefited but not being in the latter stages of Europe.

must have been injured, unused sub

he never even warmed up
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13695 on: Today at 11:50:33 am »
How funny would it be if they lost the final tho?
Offline Phil M

  • LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB FAN
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,732
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13696 on: Today at 11:57:22 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:00:15 am
They were absolutely brilliant last night and in the second half that week.


Helped by a referee who let their players like Fernandinho away with multiple cynical fouls without punishment.
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13697 on: Today at 11:59:16 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:33:03 am

This years champions league win deserves an asterisk more than any other competition in recent memory. It's a cheap win for whoever does win it.

Absolutely, a large part of success in Europe has been dealing with hostile atmospheres in away games. This Man City team a good, no doubt, but they always crumble when faced with a hostile crowd, they couldnt win at Anfield until there were no fans in. It is truly fitting if the year they win it not one fan will have seen any games. The Covid champions league *
Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13698 on: Today at 12:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 11:57:22 am
Helped by a referee who let their players like Fernandinho away with multiple cynical fouls without punishment.
Couldnt believe what Fernandinho was getting away with. Even Wenger called him out on it.
Offline PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13699 on: Today at 12:11:07 pm »
Amazing what you can achieve when you spend over a billion pounds and have a first and second 11 of equal value/quality. Special achievement by a special club
Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,069
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13700 on: Today at 12:15:10 pm »
As one journalist put itCongratulations city in your first CL final, and also on your 3rd FFP investigation in 7 years
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,747
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13701 on: Today at 12:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 11:57:22 am
Helped by a referee who let their players like Fernandinho away with multiple cynical fouls without punishment.

Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:08:20 pm
Couldnt believe what Fernandinho was getting away with. Even Wenger called him out on it.

It really was mental. Hojbjerg at the Emirates a few months ago got away with four or five, but Fernandinho made about 10 fouls last night.
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,481
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13702 on: Today at 12:36:42 pm »
fernandinho got away with murder last night but PSG were just dirtbags

so i have little or no sympathy for them

Verratti was like a mad man

Kimbembe's yellow was awful too
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13703 on: Today at 12:48:50 pm »
Foden is brilliant but it's just proof that pundits watch no other leagues and think the world revolves around the Premier League when they call him "the best young player in the world".
Offline Phil M

  • LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB FAN
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,732
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13704 on: Today at 12:58:29 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:36:42 pm
Verratti was like a mad man
Kimbembe's yellow was awful too

That was after Di Maria's red when the ref allegedly told Verratti to fuck off and the tie was dead.
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13705 on: Today at 01:02:53 pm »
Trevor Sinclair is worse than Micah Richards for being up these cheats arse:

https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1389881008514904065?s=20
Online Its not bloody Diego

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13706 on: Today at 01:05:29 pm »
Can't wait for them to lose the CL final to Real after their keeper makes a couple of horrible errors
Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,158
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13707 on: Today at 01:22:32 pm »
On the verge of the title and into their first ever European Cup final (more FFP investigations than European finals) and the Liverpool board on Blue Moon is full of Stockport's finest moaning about this thread on RAWK.

You've got to love their complete lack of self aware.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,747
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13708 on: Today at 01:24:24 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:48:50 pm
Foden is brilliant but it's just proof that pundits watch no other leagues and think the world revolves around the Premier League when they call him "the best young player in the world".

There aren't many better to be fair, are there?
Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,158
  • J.F.T.96
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13709 on: Today at 01:26:07 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:24:24 pm
There aren't many better to be fair, are there?

Depends on your definition of young Foden is 21 in May. Sancho was 21 in March.
Mbappe is 22
Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,147
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13710 on: Today at 01:30:12 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 12:48:50 pm
Foden is brilliant but it's just proof that pundits watch no other leagues and think the world revolves around the Premier League when they call him "the best young player in the world".
Its as if they have never seen Haaland or Mbappe play. He is great but is a level below for me.
