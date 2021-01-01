Its probably no coincidence that they make the final the year that fans arent able to attend, what with their shit home support and tendency to shit themselves when they go somewhere with a decent atmosphere, Id imagine that has a lot to do with why PSG have made the final and semi-final in consecutive seasons.
As for City themselves, some of the hand-wringing comes across as a bit bitter. The fact that they got off on a technicaleteh to even be in the tournament is galling, and thats part of a far greater issue in terms of ownership of major footballs clubs, I wont go into the details as its been done as infinitum except to say that if a few clubs are owned by states then that is far more damaging to the game as a whole than even the super league would have been. But, irrespective of how its been assembled, City have a world class team and from a footballing perspective the achievements of the last few years is commendable, Ive met loads of City fans and the majority Ive met at Anfield when weve played them or on my travels to the Ethiad have been sound enough, decent football fans who at the end of the day just follow their club, so you cant begrudge them this irrespective of how its come about, its a shame for them that they wont get to go to Istanbul but I wont deny that my own bitter element is quite glad because Im green with envy that theyre there and we arent.
Its a shame we shit ourselves for 40 minutes against Real as perhaps had we not then wed be 1 leg away from being in a position to ruin their trip there. Hopefully we can get back into the competition for 2022-2023 and get back to where we belong which is at the business end of the European Cup.