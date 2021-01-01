They were absolutely brilliant last night and in the second half that week. Can give them credit for the football they produced but it will always, always be met with the caveat that after the money they've spent on building that squad, getting to Champions League finals is merely reaching par.



They have a luxury that nobody else in this country has. Sterling isn't even trusted for the big games any more. And then people act like Guardiola magicked this ability from Mahrez out of nowhere, as if they didn't go and spend massive money on him only for him to barely get a game for a few years because they had a wealth of other big money, top class players already in his position. They have 2 starting 11s that would've won the league this season.



Their fans, even now, are on the defensive over FFP stories and not getting the credit they feel they deserve. They pretend not to care but it's all they ever talk about. A year ago they were chatting about how they'd rather win the league cup than the champions league because it's the trophy of the cartel and they'd never be allowed to win it. They're a bunch of wankers who know they will always have to deal with their footballing achievements being seen as lesser than everyone else's.



Straight away last night attention turned to Van Dijk because of Dias putting in a good performance. "Why's nobody giving Dias the credit Van Dijk got?" etc. It's because your club have spun the wheel god knows how many times signing central defenders for big money. Throw enough money at a problem and it eventually goes away. He's a brilliant brilliant player but it's not exactly a story that captures the imagination. He's surrounded by other top class, 50 million plus signings. When Van Dijk came in we were a fluent attacking side who couldn't convert it into trophies or consistently challenging for titles because we couldn't defend for shit. He has been our one big centre back signing and it turned out he was the best in the world and we won the two big trophies because of it, while he was playing alongside academy graduates and players signed from relegated clubs.



Which ones of us were talking about John Stones or Nicolas Otamendi while we were winning everything?



Still, if they have to win big ears (which was inevitable one day, let's face it) I suppose this is the time for them to do it. Regardless, I'm a massive Real Madrid fan for the next month. Hala Madrid.