Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 796597 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13640 on: Today at 12:44:53 am »
Someone just told Harrison that Abu Dhabi have purchased a place in the CL Final...

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13641 on: Today at 12:45:45 am »
... and Leonardo...

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13642 on: Today at 12:47:09 am »
...and Morgan...

Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13643 on: Today at 12:49:06 am »
... and let's go live to the Care-O-Meter...

Offline a little break

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13644 on: Today at 01:09:24 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 12:42:33 am
Its fuckin laughable that these cheating c*nts are gonna win the champions league in a season when they should be serving the first year of a two year ban.  The fact that they only got off on a technicality makes it even worse.  And then to have that absolute fuckin coward Cefarin praise the c*nts the other week just shows how corrupt the top level of football really is. 

I hope to fuck if they do win it then the FAs investigation into them finds them guilty on the same day. 

And THAT is what we should all be protesting. THAT is what United fans should've been busting shit up about the other day. When they got left off last summer we should've all hit the streets. They're cheats.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13645 on: Today at 01:31:15 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm
2005 Liverpool
2006 Barcelona
2007 AC Milan
2008 Manchester United
2009 Barcelona
2010 Internazionale
2011 Barcelona
2012 Chelsea
2013 Bayern Munich
2014 Real Madrid
2015 Barcelona
2016 Real Madrid
2017 Real Madrid
2018 Real Madrid
2019 Liverpool
2020 Bayern Munich
2021 Manchester City/Chelsea/Real Madrid


Just doesn't sit right, does it?  All that European royalty ... and then those two doped bastards sticking out like a sore thumb.
If you'd gone just one more year back to 2004 you could've stuck Porto in as one of the bold teams, no?
I wouldn't stick Man Utd in as 'European Royalty' either.

Like someone else said: every dog has its day.

Now let's hope the moneybags teams don't win many more of these cups. The odd one here and there is kind've acceptable given that they're bound to win it eventually as long as the billions keep a-flowing.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13646 on: Today at 01:56:23 am »
Kin hell, the cry arsing in here over what should be an inevitability is madness. One of the most expensive teams ever assembled + a top quality manager / coach. Its the bare minimum they should be delivering.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13647 on: Today at 02:16:46 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:56:23 am
Kin hell, the cry arsing in here over what should be an inevitability is madness. One of the most expensive teams ever assembled + a top quality manager / coach. Its the bare minimum they should be delivering.

My thoughts exactly. They've been knocked out by Lyon,Monaco and Tottenham in recent years, when they were overwhelmingly the better side in quality. And now that they're finally able to get to a final, without fans in stadiums, we're supposed to be impressed?

Offline farawayred

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13648 on: Today at 02:24:20 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:16:46 am
My thoughts exactly. They've been knocked out by Lyon,Monaco and Tottenham in recent years, when they were overwhelmingly the better side in quality. And now that they're finally able to get to a final, without fans in stadiums, we're supposed to be impressed?


Plus, they only got to the final, they haven't won it yet. I can see Chelsea taking that one (not that I want that to happen, but I hate Madrid immensely).
Offline kloppismydad

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13649 on: Today at 03:44:26 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:56:23 am
Kin hell, the cry arsing in here over what should be an inevitability is madness. One of the most expensive teams ever assembled + a top quality manager / coach. Its the bare minimum they should be delivering.

This!

And the folks pretending to not care are the ones investing their time and energy into proving that they don't care by using gifs. :D
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13650 on: Today at 05:30:21 am »
Tbf couldn't care less if they win it. They are not our rivals whatsoever. But for Manutd fans i bet it's painful. Damn, imagine Everton actually winning it, I'd have nightmares!
Offline Zoomers

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13651 on: Today at 06:19:22 am »
Quote from: Zoomers on April 29, 2021, 06:58:34 am
They're winning the CL, just accept it and move on. We need to focus on ourselves.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13652 on: Today at 06:58:52 am »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:09:24 am
And THAT is what we should all be protesting. THAT is what United fans should've been busting shit up about the other day. When they got left off last summer we should've all hit the streets. They're cheats.
Ive said it before, but all fans should show their disdain by boycotting any game against Man City. Imagine what that would do for the sports washing!
Offline dalarr

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13653 on: Today at 07:05:33 am »
I do care that they won. Its depressing that a team that should have been banned advances to the Champions League final. I wont lose sleep over this but I reserve the right to be slightly annoyed.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13654 on: Today at 07:13:56 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 07:05:33 am
I do care that they won. Its depressing that a team that should have been banned advances to the Champions League final. I wont lose sleep over this but I reserve the right to be slightly annoyed.
Its just another nail in the coffin of a dying game. All we have left of our game is a competition between which owners have the most money. Only occasionally will a club win trophies purely through sporting merit, such as our recent success.
Online red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13655 on: Today at 07:19:15 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 03:44:26 am
This!

And the folks pretending to not care are the ones investing their time and energy into proving that they don't care by using gifs. :D

Just like their fan base who've told everyone who'd listen they aren't arsed about Europe?

Football fans in the most are gobshites (I include myself in that).

I don't really feel anything. They've had a run to a European cup final and not a single one of them have enjoyed anything close to what we've seen from 77 to the run to Madrid.

They've all been sat in their Stockport houses watching it with a warm Carling.

How many are they taking to Istanbul? About as many as were outside the Etihad last night?

Offline Dull Tools

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13656 on: Today at 07:31:11 am »
Given how much they hate Uefa and the Champions League it must really annoy them how seriously Pep is taking it this year.
Online Nick110581

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13657 on: Today at 07:32:30 am »
Should be banned but no one talking about it.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13658 on: Today at 07:38:14 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:32:30 am
Should be banned but no one talking about it.
Correct.
Also, wasnt one of their favourites from our recent win that we shouldnt even be in it because we didnt qualify as champions?
Offline Alan_X

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13659 on: Today at 07:39:56 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:09:54 pm
He's the type of guy who would see his wife cheating on him and he'd ask her to forgive him.

Fuck City, all their success is purchased and means nothing. Must hurt them that they'll never be mentioned in the same breath and us, Bayern, Madrid, Milan and even United.

You don't read the media then? Press and TV cresaming themselves over the best team ever. If/when they do 'the Quadruple' they'll be lauded as the greatest English team ever.

We can try and reassure ourselves that it doesn't matter but Man City are now, de facto, on the way to becoming the biggest team in world football.

Liverpool weren't part of the European elite for most of their history. When I started watching Liverpool (1970s) we'd won fuck all for a few years and were a decade away from being multiple European Cup winners. Arsenal had won more leagues than us. Barcelona at the time were big in Spain but had never won the European Cup.

Ajax, who you don;t even mention had won 3 European Cups in a row, more than both Milan and Internazionale.

The point is that time and the record books are what matter in the end.
Offline zimmie'5555

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13660 on: Today at 07:52:39 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:56:23 am
Kin hell, the cry arsing in here over what should be an inevitability is madness. One of the most expensive teams ever assembled + a top quality manager / coach. Its the bare minimum they should be delivering.

Indeed, it's all a bit embarrassing to be honest. All my life, football teams I don't particularly like have won stuff, and will continue to do so for eternity. Anyone under the impression that a Guardiola-led City wouldn't be crowned European champions at some point was living in complete delusion. More concerned that their neighbours make it a Manchester double in Europe while we have to play in the Conference League next season, which actually would be annoying.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13661 on: Today at 08:00:14 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:58:52 am
Ive said it before, but all fans should show their disdain by boycotting any game against Man City. Imagine what that would do for the sports washing!

Why? We can't decide who is going to own this club or that club, it's not in our power and it's not our business. Are Mancity fans happy with their owners? Their opinion only matters because it's their club. I haven't heard any Mancity fan wanting their owners out.

Why we should revolt only when someone is overspending and not when someone is underspending, like Newcastle for example? Why we don't think about saving football when that is the case? Nobody wasn't thinking about saving football when we were about to disappear under Tom and Gillett.

Fuck everyone else, all we have to do is to put the damn ball in the net, which we haven't done recently.

Offline rob1966

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13662 on: Today at 08:10:33 am »
Quote from: zimmie'5555 on Today at 07:52:39 am
Indeed, it's all a bit embarrassing to be honest. All my life, football teams I don't particularly like have won stuff, and will continue to do so for eternity. Anyone under the impression that a Guardiola-led City wouldn't be crowned European champions at some point was living in complete delusion. More concerned that their neighbours make it a Manchester double in Europe while we have to play in the Conference League next season, which actually would be annoying.

Agree its an inevitability, just rather apt that the season they get to the final is one of the two they were banned from the competition for, due to outright cheating. Them even being in it, never mind in the final and likely winning it, totally devalues the thing.

The bigger picture though is that the cheating from these and PSG, plus the failure of UEFA to deal with it, is what led to the other clubs going down the ESL route.
Online Tobelius

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13663 on: Today at 08:16:22 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:31:11 am
Given how much they hate Uefa and the Champions League it must really annoy them how seriously Pep is taking it this year.

Will be the most awkward trophy handing ceremony ever if they win,AD fans getting a trophy they hate from the people they hate listening to the CL anthem they hate.
Handed with kisses to them by UEFA,to a club they took to court to throw out,then got spanked by Abu Dhabi's army of lawyers combined with their own ineptitude of first writing the rules and then reading them beforehand.

 ;D

Offline Scouser-Tommy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13664 on: Today at 08:20:14 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:31:11 am
Given how much they hate Uefa and the Champions League it must really annoy them how seriously Pep is taking it this year.

He takes it seriously every single year, hes just flopped in previous seasons regardless of how much he spends.
Offline zimmie'5555

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13665 on: Today at 08:21:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:10:33 am
Agree its an inevitability, just rather apt that the season they get to the final is one of the two they were banned from the competition for, due to outright cheating. Them even being in it, never mind in the final and likely winning it, totally devalues the thing.

The bigger picture though is that the cheating from these and PSG, plus the failure of UEFA to deal with it, is what led to the other clubs going down the ESL route.

UEFA should have implemented FFP in a better way really right from the beginning, they were always legally flimsy and the original proposals only really served the interest of a few, already rich clubs, rather than doing anything to level the playing field in any meaningful way.

For the record I actually think Chelsea win the final, not that it's any better . . . 
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13666 on: Today at 08:36:29 am »
The irony of them winning a competition they shouldn't be in and didn't want to stay in is amazing.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13667 on: Today at 08:37:15 am »
Meh. Who cares. First major European cup final in their history and they won't be able to have nearly as many fans over there for it as they would want. Even then they will probably boo the champions League music.

It's not as if the run to the final has been enjoyable for them either. No major dramas or comebacks. It's just been boring.
Online Brain Potter

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13668 on: Today at 08:39:45 am »
If City do win it , I guarantee I wont be as pissed off as 1999 when United won it.
I hope they dont win it but not losing any sleep over it.
Online JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13669 on: Today at 08:41:43 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:00:14 am
Why? We can't decide who is going to own this club or that club, it's not in our power and it's not our business. Are Mancity fans happy with their owners? Their opinion only matters because it's their club. I haven't heard any Mancity fan wanting their owners out.

Why we should revolt only when someone is overspending and not when someone is underspending, like Newcastle for example? Why we don't think about saving football when that is the case? Nobody wasn't thinking about saving football when we were about to disappear under Tom and Gillett.

Fuck everyone else, all we have to do is to put the damn ball in the net, which we haven't done recently.
Just because they are cheating bastards. It is already happening tho, people like you are already accepting that what they are doing is normal.
Wait and see what happens this summer. They will spend like no one has ever seen before whilst the rest of us are scratching around the bargain basement.
Online paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13670 on: Today at 08:46:15 am »
not the first time a team would make the final or win when they shouldnt be in it

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2006/aug/02/newsstory.acmilan
