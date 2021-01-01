2005 Liverpool

2006 Barcelona

2007 AC Milan

2008 Manchester United

2009 Barcelona

2010 Internazionale

2011 Barcelona

2012 Chelsea

2013 Bayern Munich

2014 Real Madrid

2015 Barcelona

2016 Real Madrid

2017 Real Madrid

2018 Real Madrid

2019 Liverpool

2020 Bayern Munich

2021 Manchester City/Chelsea/Real Madrid





Just doesn't sit right, does it? All that European royalty ... and then those two doped bastards sticking out like a sore thumb.



If you'd gone just one more year back to 2004 you could've stuck Porto in as one of theteams, no?I wouldn't stick Man Utd in as 'European Royalty' either.Like someone else said: every dog has its day.Now let's hope the moneybags teams don't win many more of these cups. The odd one here and there is kind've acceptable given that they're bound to win it eventually as long as the billions keep a-flowing.