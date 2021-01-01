2005 Liverpool
2006 Barcelona
2007 AC Milan
2008 Manchester United
2009 Barcelona
2010 Internazionale
2011 Barcelona
2012 Chelsea
2013 Bayern Munich
2014 Real Madrid
2015 Barcelona
2016 Real Madrid
2017 Real Madrid
2018 Real Madrid
2019 Liverpool
2020 Bayern Munich
2021 Manchester City/Chelsea/Real Madrid
Just doesn't sit right, does it? All that European royalty ... and then those two doped bastards sticking out like a sore thumb.
If you'd gone just one more year back to 2004 you could've stuck Porto in as one of the bold
teams, no?
I wouldn't stick Man Utd in as 'European Royalty' either.
Like someone else said: every dog has its day.
Now let's hope the moneybags teams don't win many more of these cups. The odd one here and there is kind've acceptable given that they're bound to win it eventually as long as the billions keep a-flowing.