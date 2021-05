But does anyone really know or remember what Chelsea have won? One Champions League is the only stat you can remember with certainty. So being the club with the biggest budget is no guarantee of anything. Granted they’ll compete for everything for as long as Guardiola sticks around but none of it counts for anything and it won’t last forever.



I'm still not arsed about Chelsea winning anything, just like I'm not with City. The only time I would if they were to catch up with either our league titles or EC, and that's not going to happen for the foreseeable future. Why do I feel this way? Because when you've spent as much money as they have, you're bound to win something. It's just how it is, but that will never make me care [or in this case be ''upset''] about them winning something like I would be with the Red Mancs.