Author
Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons (Read 792268 times)
BIG DICK NICK
is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 85,738
Poultry in Motion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
«
Reply #13560 on:
Today
at 03:46:48 pm
Saviours.
Quote from: voodoo ray on January 6, 2019, 10:18:34 pm
people like big dick nick.
sinnermichael
I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 24,434
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
«
Reply #13561 on:
Today
at 03:47:29 pm
Their fans weren't arsed about the competition when they were getting knocked out every year. Booing the anthem and everything. Presume they won't be watching tonight.
Scottish-Don
Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,511
'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
«
Reply #13562 on:
Today
at 03:57:58 pm
So glad that Football has Manchester City, would fall to pieces without them.
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie
