Neville blowing smoke up Pep's arse saying he could be the best manager of all time. I suppose he had to revert to type after Man United's title challenge lasted all of a week.



He'll go down as an all-time great, but since he left Barcelona he's done nothing that's remarkable. He has taken a lavishly-stacked Bayern side and messed around with their tactics to eventually produce a more stylish but less effective version of what Heynckes had given for the years before, all whilst spending huge amounts.He's then taken literally the easiest job in English club football and spent £800m on players to dominate domestically but still ultimately fail to deliver their holy grail, which is essentially what all the others before him did - win a league and not conquer Europe.I am interested to hear Pep talk about football - he can be engaging and has some really interesting conceptual ideas. He can manifest these quite strangely at times on the pitch (inverted full backs covering central midfield with Bayern?) and his teams can be a bit robotic, but he's definitely a man with a vision. What I don't rate him as is versatile or capable of coaching beyond his financial means - he literally has always had the best players or the means to bring them in. Don't buy into the 'I can only take these sort of jobs because only the best players can play my football;' that comment quite patently has less value than the steam off my shit. If he really wanted to test his own abilities and limits, he'd take a job akin to a Dortmund or a Liverpool when Klopp took those jobs - ambitious teams with squads that had talent but needed both spark and refinement alongside clever recruitment. Those sides weren't exactly no hopers when the Klopp eras began, but they were a long way from what they became.Pep would get a lot more respect and people like me would cease to criticise if he all of a sudden rocked up at a challenger club like a Red Bull, Sociedad or Leicester etc and won them titles whilst only spending relative to most opponents in the league. I just don't think he has the talent, vision, execution, will or personality to do that.