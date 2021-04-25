« previous next »
Quote from: swoopy on April 25, 2021, 07:25:54 pm
Another trophy purchased

Glad Pep doesn't want an uncompetitive super league anyway

Its not sport without competition.

Its definitely sport when you can spend 400m on full backs.
Can't stand them .
Quote from: a treeless whopper on April 25, 2021, 08:37:55 pm
Ill feel pissed off but not pissed off enough to want an ESL the way it was proposed.
I didnt say I would either, just that city are effectively going to turn the PL into a closed shop anyway with their spending.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 25, 2021, 01:19:04 pm


I'd suggest that making such decisions without consulting the head honcho could we'll see you getting driven out into the desert and run over in by 4x4.



Dont forget being electrocuted as well.  Wouldnt want to miss out on the full workout of those lovable rascals who own Abu Dhabi PR FC. 
Quote from: The North Bank on April 25, 2021, 08:46:55 pm
Its not sport without competition.

Its definitely sport when you can spend 400m on full backs.
Pep spent on players the equivalent amount of a small country's foreign debt, it was over a billion, wasn't it? I wonder, if you offer a country with that amount of debt to pay it off if you are given the choice of anyone born in that country to play for you, wouldn't it be a better deal? Surely you can pick 25 players from a few million that are trained from young age...
What I love about it is how sky spend hours analysing citys success, and not once mention the money.
This is what you get from Abu Dhabi and the City owners. The guy from DIC who wanted to buy us back in the day is also there, so they are not any better. Awful, sadistic people I would want nowhere near the club:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LBQVoC7YHMw
Quote from: The North Bank on April 25, 2021, 09:24:48 pm
What I love about it is how sky spend hours analysing citys success, and not once mention the money.

How are they so good? Nobody knows. It will forever remain a mystery. Coming up on Sky Sports News, City to spend £500m on a new defence... again.
Quote from: The North Bank on April 25, 2021, 09:24:48 pm
What I love about it is how sky spend hours analysing citys success, and not once mention the money.
I couldn't believe Gary Neville suckholing them on the T.V last week. "They've done some great work on the area around the stadium for the community". So that makes all the financial cheating ok. I think City have a got a lot of people in their pay so nobody will call them out.
Can't remember anyone being this dominant.
I'm a knob

Ive seen teams be dominant before, but they all spent money. Not Man City. I dont know how they do it.
All I get from city is an intense arm waving manager on the touch line and a giggling laughing mascot in the studio. The rest is a mystery.
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:14:29 am
Ive seen teams be dominant before, but they all spent money. Not Man City. I dont know how they do it.
All I get from city is an intense arm waving manager on the touch line and a giggling laughing mascot in the studio. The rest is a mystery.

I know it's not a popular opinion here and probably someone will call me a " Pep fanboy", but their success and dominance has got to do something with Pep as well. They've spent money before he came but weren't as dominant as they are now.
I'm a knob

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:47:31 am
I know it's not a popular opinion here and probably someone will call me a " Pep fanboy", but their success and dominance has got to do something with Pep as well. They've spent money before he came but weren't as dominant as they are now.

They certainly wouldn't play the football they do under Pep with another manager. But could Pep achieve the success he has had there without an open cheque book?
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:47:31 am
I know it's not a popular opinion here and probably someone will call me a " Pep fanboy", but their success and dominance has got to do something with Pep as well. They've spent money before he came but weren't as dominant as they are now.
Of course it's something to do with him, he's one of the most successful managers of all time. He's clearly an excellent coach, despite his flaws. This may sound ridiculous but he's also the coach they've backed the most monetarily - Mancini, Hughes and Pellegrini spent what they wanted and still didn't come close to Pep's average per season spend.

Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 08:55:15 am
They certainly wouldn't play the football they do under Pep with another manager. But could Pep achieve the success he has had there without an open cheque book?
Absolutely no way whatsoever. Say he's even given the remit to make one marquee signing per season - but based on the caveat that he cannot sign a player in that position if he's already spent heavily on it. Under these very realistic restraints (aka the normal restraints every other club is under) there's no Mahrez, there's no Diaz, no Torres, no Rodri. They're persisting with Mendy at left back and Otamendi with an aging Kompany or Stones - maybe Laporte joins when Kompany retires.

This is clearly gymnastics to place this framework over them - but it's ridiculous to suggest they're not operating in some completely unchecked other realm. I did a post recently analysing the £420m Guardiola has spent on defenders alone - that's £80m per season - the hilarity ensures when you see they've spent £800m gross and £565m net in Guardiola's time at the club. He's been there 5 years, over £100m per year. If any top coach had that backing I'd expect them to create the greatest club side of all time, which he absolute has not done. Not even close. Even Man Utd with their horror show spending are over £150m behind City.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:47:31 am
I know it's not a popular opinion here and probably someone will call me a " Pep fanboy", but their success and dominance has got to do something with Pep as well. They've spent money before he came but weren't as dominant as they are now.
Mancini and Pellegrini also won the league.
No doubt pep is a great coach ,  but without the state funds they would clearly not be in the position they are.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 08:55:15 am
They certainly wouldn't play the football they do under Pep with another manager. But could Pep achieve the success he has had there without an open cheque book?

Could Hamilton achieve the success without having the best and the fastest car? I think this is something that works both ways.
I'm a knob

Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:00:41 am
Could Hamilton achieve the success without having the best and the fastest car? I think this is something that works both ways.

I don't know enough about motor racing but aren't the authorities always trying to even the playing field? Tyres/fuel/ number of rebuilds allowed.

City effectively can do whatever they like. Even when they get caught breaking rules they scweeam to CAS so it's overturned.

They are the saviours and thank goodness they are here to save us from a cartels dominance.

Sports washing, financial doping, human rights violating pricks
Could city win the league without Pep, yes

Could city win anything without the Sheikh, no

Thank you sheikh Mansoor, you saved football this week, now I can celebrate city keeping our game safe by winning 10 of the next 12 trophies.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:00:41 am
Could Hamilton achieve the success without having the best and the fastest car? I think this is something that works both ways.
No he couldn't. Could he do it in a car that has equitable power with others? Maybe, because he's one of the best drivers. But it would be more interesting and he definitely could lose. He's not so good that if you give him a much poorer car, say a Williams, that he'd still win. He'd struggle and probably do better than the current Williams drivers.

Which is the situation Guardiola is in with Man City. It's a decent analogy to be fair. Give Guardiola Burnley though and he doesn't achieve anything special.

It's the age old debate in Klopp v Guardiola - one who is handed riches in a position of primacy and dominance and adds a pleasing aestheticism to the dominance but ultimately achieves much the same as his predecessors - vs one who has to operate within boundaries, adapts to the situation and gets more out of less.

The easiest way to answer any debate about Man City - did they, in 2007, look like they had the finances, the structure, the squad to win anything? No. Did they look like they'd do anything meaningful in the years to come? No. Did they have any players whatsoever who've gone on to bigger things (outside of staying at City post takeover)? Absolutely not.

They were only four points above the relegation zone, didn't win any of their last six games and got knocked out of the league cup by Chesterfield. And in the ten years preceding that, they'd only outperformed that league finish twice, and never been in Europe. They are completely and utterly an entity of Abu Dhabi's money, control and insidious, ruinous influence on football.
Commentator on Bein sports remarked yesterday how Guardiola has always taken the League Cup seriously, not too difficult to do when you have a 2nd team of internationals
Quote from: johnj147 on April 25, 2021, 08:48:57 pm
Can't stand them .


I'm still a bit ambivalent to them you know. Can't help but do a partridge shrug when I see they've won another league cup. Who's really arsed? A nothing competition with a really fucking dull outcome every year which is largely based around good draws and having the best squad in the world.

I guess when I think of it I can get angry about how they've bought their trophy's but to me they'll always be that shite Alan Ball team and that League
One promotion side or whatever it was back then. Clinical, manufactured, boring shite. Even winning 6 out of the last 8 league cups. Yeah sound boys you didn't have a sniff in the 40 years prior to that.

I wouldn't mind us winning the league cup, obviously, but it's on a par with the charity shield by now surely? Jurgen throws it every season and so do half of the PL teams and the Championship sides.  Fuck it off.
Quote from: skivvy10 on Yesterday at 10:28:43 am
Commentator on Bein sports remarked yesterday how Guardiola has always taken the League Cup seriously, not too difficult to do when you have a 2nd team of internationals

Red_Rich on here was banging that drum years ago. Think they'd just beaten Burton in the semis and he was bigging them up for taking it seriously, and how they deserved respect for it :D

It embarrasses the tournament that they've won six of the last eight. Their first game this season was against Bournemouth, at home, and they had £200 million worth of signings starting and another £200 million on the bench.
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Quote from: skivvy10 on Yesterday at 10:28:43 am
Commentator on Bein sports remarked yesterday how Guardiola has always taken the League Cup seriously, not too difficult to do when you have a 2nd team of internationals
This really bugs me. Pep always takes the cups seriously whilst other managers play reserve players. I bet pep has never played his first 11 in a domestic cup game.
Has Nathan Ake been injured? Feels like he's barely played since the start of the season but spotted him in the celebrations yesterday.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:47:01 am
Has Nathan Ake been injured? Feels like he's barely played since the start of the season but spotted him in the celebrations yesterday.

Wouldn't surprise me if they'd just forgotten that they signed him.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:47:01 am
Has Nathan Ake been injured? Feels like he's barely played since the start of the season but spotted him in the celebrations yesterday.
He had a hamstring issue that kept him out for a few games at the backend of November last year, which then reoccurred when he was fit again in December and that kept him out for 3 months. He had the same injury at Chelsea and twice at Bournemouth so it does look like it's a big problem for the lad.

His signing always did feel like a £40m back up option though.
Neville blowing smoke up Pep's arse saying he could be the best manager of all time. I suppose he had to revert to type after Man United's title challenge lasted all of a week.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:06:58 pm
He had a hamstring issue that kept him out for a few games at the backend of November last year, which then reoccurred when he was fit again in December and that kept him out for 3 months. He had the same injury at Chelsea and twice at Bournemouth so it does look like it's a big problem for the lad.

Cheers :wave

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:06:58 pm
His signing always did feel like a £40m back up option though.

;D
This is from a poster on here, really sorry I sent the text to a friend and had cut off who it was, sorry again but it is ON POINT:

"Going forward it's going to be hard to keep us competing like we have in recent years.

Our finances have been impacted significantly by Covid-19, as have most other clubs. City's finances have but with the removal of FFP they can utilise the vast funds of there owners to not only fill the gap in finances caused by Covid-19 but also top that up significantly.

That risk is already there. City started their game last night with a match day squad including 7 defenders who've been bought for around 50M euros each:

Ruben Dias -  68M
Joao Cancelo - 65M
Aymeric Laporte - 65M
Benjamin Mendy -57.5M
John Stones - 55.6M
Kyle Walker -  52.7M
Nathan Ake -  45.3M

In comparison, we've bought 1 defender over 30M in the history of the club. Dejan Lovren at 25M euros is the 2nd most expensive defender in our history. United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs combined have bought only 5 defenders between them in their history that cost more than Nathan Ake."
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 12:09:58 pm
Neville blowing smoke up Pep's arse saying he could be the best manager of all time. I suppose he had to revert to type after Man United's title challenge lasted all of a week.
He'll go down as an all-time great, but since he left Barcelona he's done nothing that's remarkable. He has taken a lavishly-stacked Bayern side and messed around with their tactics to eventually produce a more stylish but less effective version of what Heynckes had given for the years before, all whilst spending huge amounts.

He's then taken literally the easiest job in English club football and spent £800m on players to dominate domestically but still ultimately fail to deliver their holy grail, which is essentially what all the others before him did - win a league and not conquer Europe.

I am interested to hear Pep talk about football - he can be engaging and has some really interesting conceptual ideas. He can manifest these quite strangely at times on the pitch (inverted full backs covering central midfield with Bayern?) and his teams can be a bit robotic, but he's definitely a man with a vision. What I don't rate him as is versatile or capable of coaching beyond his financial means - he literally has always had the best players or the means to bring them in. Don't buy into the 'I can only take these sort of jobs because only the best players can play my football;' that comment quite patently has less value than the steam off my shit. If he really wanted to test his own abilities and limits, he'd take a job akin to a Dortmund or a Liverpool when Klopp took those jobs - ambitious teams with squads that had talent but needed both spark and refinement alongside clever recruitment. Those sides weren't exactly no hopers when the Klopp eras began, but they were a long way from what they became.

Pep would get a lot more respect and people like me would cease to criticise if he all of a sudden rocked up at a challenger club like a Red Bull, Sociedad or Leicester etc and won them titles whilst only spending relative to most opponents in the league. I just don't think he has the talent, vision, execution, will or personality to do that.
Guardiola - very good coach, who admits himself that he can only work the way he does with the absolute best squads. 

Its all so very sterile with him though, he wants pefection, he wants the whole game scripted, its robotic.

Football should always have some chaos and upredictability, it isnt meant to be a perfect science. His football bored me at Bayern, I learnt then to not bother watching it much, so I dont, apart from the occassional game when his team plays Liverpool.

Its just a shame that he and his horrific club dont get called out for what they are, cheats, sportswashers and hypocrites, buying up trophies to cover their owners awful human rights atrocities. That of all the many things that is wrong with football particularly in the premier league, is what bothers me most. How pretty much everyone is ok with this. And if that never changes (and it wont), football in this league will always be a shitshow.
Nagelsmann to Bayern means they won't have a shot at their preferred Pep successor for at least another few years. Gives them time to tow his hometown, family, childhood friends and associates to Manchester on a boat over the next few years anyway
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 11:47:01 am
Has Nathan Ake been injured? Feels like he's barely played since the start of the season but spotted him in the celebrations yesterday.
Its like when you put a tenner in a coat pocket and find it 2 months later. Pep does that with the defenders he buys.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:18:57 pm
He'll go down as an all-time great, but since he left Barcelona he's done nothing that's remarkable. He has taken a lavishly-stacked Bayern side and messed around with their tactics to eventually produce a more stylish but less effective version of what Heynckes had given for the years before, all whilst spending huge amounts.

Amazing coach and clearly one of the very best football minds of his generation but it's been a decade since he won the European Cup, they have every chance of doing it this season but given the Bayern squad and the money spent at City without even a sniff of a final you'd have to say that's quite underwhelming.
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Quote from: stewy17 on Yesterday at 11:06:16 am
I'm still a bit ambivalent to them you know. Can't help but do a partridge shrug when I see they've won another league cup. Who's really arsed? A nothing competition with a really fucking dull outcome every year which is largely based around good draws and having the best squad in the world.

I guess when I think of it I can get angry about how they've bought their trophy's but to me they'll always be that shite Alan Ball team and that League
One promotion side or whatever it was back then. Clinical, manufactured, boring shite. Even winning 6 out of the last 8 league cups. Yeah sound boys you didn't have a sniff in the 40 years prior to that.

I wouldn't mind us winning the league cup, obviously, but it's on a par with the charity shield by now surely? Jurgen throws it every season and so do half of the PL teams and the Championship sides.  Fuck it off.

I live with a City fan and - although I wasn't watching on Sunday - I know that he switched the coverage off right on the final whistle and didn't bother watching the trophy lift & celebrations.

I don't care what the competition is - I'm sticking around to watch that bit when it's us...
Don't really get the people that say they don't mind ManC winning stuff but I guess after you normalize Chelsea and Abramovich it's not that much more of a jump.  Probably stolen 2 or more trophies away from Jurgen and the boys while ruining English football. 
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 08:07:21 am
Can't remember anyone being this dominant.

Liverpool football club

76. League and uefa cup double
77. League and European cup double
78. European cup
79. League title
80. League title
81. European cup and league cup double
82. League and league cup double
83. League and league cup double
84. League, European cup and league cup treble.

9 consecutive trophy winning seasons.  No other English club has come close to that.  16 major trophies won in that time including 7 league titles and 5 European trophies.  One treble and 5 doubles won during those 9 years and we didnt need to be owned by a cheating, human rights abusing oil state to achieve all that. 
Just hope they get fucked in the champions League..
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 12:19:33 am
Liverpool football club

76. League and uefa cup double
77. League and European cup double
78. European cup
79. League title
80. League title
81. European cup and league cup double
82. League and league cup double
83. League and league cup double
84. League, European cup and league cup treble.

9 consecutive trophy winning seasons.  No other English club has come close to that.  16 major trophies won in that time including 7 league titles and 5 European trophies.  One treble and 5 doubles won during those 9 years and we didnt need to be owned by a cheating, human rights abusing oil state to achieve all that. 

We did have that sweet pools money though. There's barely any difference to being bank rolled by one of the wealthiest (and morally repugnant) nations on earth and having a teneous link to a company that runs a basic score prediction competition (and paying for stuff on the drip for 50 weeks). It's basically the same
