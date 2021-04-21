« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 21, 2021, 01:55:06 pm
The saviours of the beautful game.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 21, 2021, 02:38:17 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 21, 2021, 01:55:06 pm
The saviours of the beautful game.

Soon to be put on a statue and add it to their collection.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 21, 2021, 05:13:30 pm
Quote from: Jshooters on April 21, 2021, 01:16:12 pm
Someone previously mentioned that they thought Abu Dhabi FC had national journalists on the payroll...the first section in this makes me think theres an element of truth to that theory

https://www.football365.com/news/mediawatch-manchester-city-helped-save-football-woodward-innocent

Brilliant article, especially the last bit on City... ;D

Quote
And then to those parodically breathtaking final two paragraphs:

As Guardiola has led, so his club have followed. Now watch the whole wretched edifice come crashing down.

And Manchester City will genuinely be able to say that they were the ones who helped save English football.

There are no words. Except four: What. The. Actual. F**k?

Also there's a great comment in there... ;D

Quote
I'm disappointed in Mediawatch.

You missed the best Neil Custis tweet of the night.


'How can a mistake be nine months in the making?'


Well, maybe you should ask your parents, Neil.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 21, 2021, 05:48:49 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April 21, 2021, 01:55:06 pm
The saviours of the beautful game.

It's all forgiven for destroying football.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 03:11:47 pm
Have they been able to sell out their 2,000 allocation for Sunday?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 04:00:54 pm
Are city fans the only ones that didnt protest against at their owners over ESL? I wonder why?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 04:24:09 pm
Quote from: JRed on April 23, 2021, 04:00:54 pm
Are city fans the only ones that didnt protest against at their owners over ESL? I wonder why?

Wise move, I would't want to end up in cellar of embassy either.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 05:44:34 pm
Quote from: stara on April 23, 2021, 04:24:09 pm
Wise move, I would't want to end up in cellar of embassy either.
True. Although I guess its also because city fans value winning trophies above all else. Its why they turn a blind eye to Abu Dhabis human rights issues.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 05:48:21 pm
Quote
City Xtra
@City_Xtra

Phil Foden's mum, Claire on his love for fishing: "I think its great for a footballer to unwind from all the stresses. I dont really get it myself but Phil and his dad love it. Once he gets his rod out theres no going back.

[via @TelegraphDucker/ @TeleFootball]

https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1385584972002742272?s=20

Filthy get.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 05:56:22 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 06:42:17 pm
Hahahahaha

Abu Dhabi certainly not greedily destroying the planet.
Parochial paid off journalistic parasitic scum.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 06:49:14 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 23, 2021, 03:11:47 pm
Have they been able to sell out their 2,000 allocation for Sunday?
The last I read is they were struggling to sell them all. And no, I'm not joking.

They may have by now though.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 06:49:27 pm
Daily Mail must be on the payroll of these human rights abusing states.  If there was ever a paper whos well suited to supporting such disgusting people, its them.

Loved hearing Kloppo have a dig at that prick Martin Samuel the other day.  Wish more coaches had the guts to call out journalists a bit more often.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 06:50:36 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 06:53:47 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on April 23, 2021, 05:48:21 pm
https://twitter.com/City_Xtra/status/1385584972002742272?s=20

Filthy get.

Let's just hope he remembered to get his fishing rod licence for a year for 30 quid or a day ticket for 6 quid with all that money he gets................
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 07:07:58 pm
Quote from: JRed on April 23, 2021, 04:00:54 pm
Are city fans the only ones that didnt protest against at their owners over ESL? I wonder why?

They're on their way down to the ground now, just waiting for the traffic to clear.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 07:08:32 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 23, 2021, 06:49:27 pm
Daily Mail must be on the payroll of these human rights abusing states.  If there was ever a paper whos well suited to supporting such disgusting people, its them.

Loved hearing Kloppo have a dig at that prick Martin Samuel the other day.  Wish more coaches had the guts to call out journalists a bit more often.

I think youll find Martin Samuels the one with all the guts.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 07:09:39 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 23, 2021, 07:08:32 pm
I think youll find Martin Samuels the one with all the guts.

 ;D

Fair point!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 23, 2021, 08:02:47 pm
Missed that, what did Jurgen have to say about Samuel?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on April 23, 2021, 08:02:47 pm
Missed that, what did Jurgen have to say about Samuel?

He was angry at him cos a headline to an article on Monday said something about damning Liverpool to hell.

And in the press conference after the match, Kloppo rightly accused Samuel and Neville and the taboid media in general of whipping fans into a frenzy against the players and coaches (who where not to blame).  He was pretty upset at the fact Leeds fans had been abusing him and the players that day in Leeds, despite the fact they too had been in the dark about everything too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 10:45:57 am
Quote from: Jshooters on April 20, 2021, 12:17:19 pm
.

I'm a bit late to the party with this, but jesus christ. 13 years too late mate.

The extent to which City are coming out of this looking relatively good, when their ownership are the worst scum of all, and their unearned spending has already distorted/destroyed competition, is absolutely nauseating.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 12:18:15 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 12:22:48 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:18:15 pm
https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-carabao-cup-tickets-20418260.amp

Massive club...

You have to travel down on two specific trains
when arriving in London you are bused straight to Wembley
You have to be in 1.5 hours before the game
There is no ale on sale
Then the reverse after the match

Is what I've been told are the requirements on getting a ticket.



Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 12:22:48 pm
You have to travel down on two specific trains
when arriving in London you are bused straight to Wembley
You have to be in 1.5 hours before the game
There is no ale on sale
Then the reverse after the match

Is what I've been told are the requirements on getting a ticket.

sounds great all things considered, you dont even have to arrange travel then!

Safe to say, an actual big club would have sold 2,000 in a few minutes.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 06:47:34 pm
Mark Ogden
@MarkOgden_

Fan protests among Big Six fans highlights the credit built up by Abu Dhabi at Man City, whose fans haven't turned out in force (yet). They've done enough to earn some level of trust, but it's a sliding scale down to Man Utd and Arsenal, whose owners haven't built up any.


People get paid to write this drivel.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:47:34 pm
Mark Ogden
@MarkOgden_

Fan protests among Big Six fans highlights the credit built up by Abu Dhabi at Man City, whose fans haven't turned out in force (yet). They've done enough to earn some level of trust, but it's a sliding scale down to Man Utd and Arsenal, whose owners haven't built up any.


People get paid to write this drivel.

From two different employers probably.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:47:34 pm
Mark Ogden
@MarkOgden_

Fan protests among Big Six fans highlights the credit built up by Abu Dhabi at Man City, whose fans haven't turned out in force (yet). They've done enough to earn some level of trust, but it's a sliding scale down to Man Utd and Arsenal, whose owners haven't built up any.


People get paid to write this drivel.
Wow. I wonder how much city paid him to write that nonsense.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 06:47:34 pm
Mark Ogden
@MarkOgden_

Fan protests among Big Six fans highlights the credit built up by Abu Dhabi at Man City, whose fans haven't turned out in force (yet). They've done enough to earn some level of trust, but it's a sliding scale down to Man Utd and Arsenal, whose owners haven't built up any.


People get paid to write this drivel.

The reason they will NEVER protest is because they remember what it was like before these owners.

If they wanted them out its back to Aston Villa levels if they are lucky.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Exactly. This article is a bit more honest about the reasons

https://www.football365.com/news/opinion-abramovich-chelsea-fans-criticised-super-league

Quote
This isnt an attack on Chelsea fans. Manchester City supporters are in a similar position in not wanting to upset the apple cart and the majority of fans of any club would be just as quick to forgive had their owner made them the most successful club in modern English football. They, too, would be treading on eggshells at any hint of that benefactor becoming distressed or anxious and upping sticks in the knowledge that any buyer would surely be worse for their club.   
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 12:36:40 am
Tbf, our owner wouldn't have had anything to do with this, for good or for bad. He has people to make these decisions for him. Khaldoon al-Mubarak and Ferran Soriano is the men behind this and the people that deserves the protest.

Khaldoon has a lot of good-will, especially considering he genuinly comes across as a guy that understands football and the fans. Soriano is more the snobby, business-oriented cold-blooded type and a lot of blues wouldn't mind seeing him go after this. I'm the same, even though he seems to be very good he has previous for stuff like this. He is the mastermind behind the City Football Group, which has been fine for the most part but the way they bough Melbourne Hearts and turned them into Melborne City never sat right with me.

Im not gonna pretend that it isnt a huge factor that we as a club owe these people everything for our current succes, but the fact that we were reported to not be fully commited from the start and backed out early has made the whole situation easier to swallow. The board did fuck up though, but we rectified it a tiny bit. Being one of the 4 thatt all backed out the same minute when the battle was lost would be a lot harder to swallow and you would see a lot more fury among the fans
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 01:05:59 am
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Today at 12:36:40 am
Tbf, our owner wouldn't have had anything to do with this, for good or for bad. He has people to make these decisions for him. Khaldoon al-Mubarak and Ferran Soriano is the men behind this and the people that deserves the protest.

Khaldoon has a lot of good-will, especially considering he genuinly comes across as a guy that understands football and the fans. Soriano is more the snobby, business-oriented cold-blooded type and a lot of blues wouldn't mind seeing him go after this. I'm the same, even though he seems to be very good he has previous for stuff like this. He is the mastermind behind the City Football Group, which has been fine for the most part but the way they bough Melbourne Hearts and turned them into Melborne City never sat right with me.

Im not gonna pretend that it isnt a huge factor that we as a club owe these people everything for our current succes, but the fact that we were reported to not be fully commited from the start and backed out early has made the whole situation easier to swallow. The board did fuck up though, but we rectified it a tiny bit. Being one of the 4 thatt all backed out the same minute when the battle was lost would be a lot harder to swallow and you would see a lot more fury among the fans

Every single person associated with your club is a disgusting rat.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 01:24:55 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:05:59 am
Every single person associated with your club is a disgusting rat.

Okay mate
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 01:29:01 am
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Today at 12:36:40 am
Tbf, our owner wouldn't have had anything to do with this, for good or for bad. He has people to make these decisions for him. Khaldoon al-Mubarak and Ferran Soriano is the men behind this and the people that deserves the protest.

Khaldoon has a lot of good-will, especially considering he genuinly comes across as a guy that understands football and the fans. Soriano is more the snobby, business-oriented cold-blooded type and a lot of blues wouldn't mind seeing him go after this. I'm the same, even though he seems to be very good he has previous for stuff like this. He is the mastermind behind the City Football Group, which has been fine for the most part but the way they bough Melbourne Hearts and turned them into Melborne City never sat right with me.

Im not gonna pretend that it isnt a huge factor that we as a club owe these people everything for our current succes, but the fact that we were reported to not be fully commited from the start and backed out early has made the whole situation easier to swallow. The board did fuck up though, but we rectified it a tiny bit. Being one of the 4 thatt all backed out the same minute when the battle was lost would be a lot harder to swallow and you would see a lot more fury among the fans

Of all the things you lot should protest about your owners for, the ESL debacle is about 100th on the list.

It would be embarrassing if you lot did but happy to turn a blind eye to all the blood on his hands.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 01:39:13 am
Quote from: Aguero9320 on Today at 12:36:40 am
Tbf, our owner wouldn't have had anything to do with this, for good or for bad. He has people to make these decisions for him. Khaldoon al-Mubarak and Ferran Soriano is the men behind this and the people that deserves the protest.

Khaldoon has a lot of good-will, especially considering he genuinly comes across as a guy that understands football and the fans. Soriano is more the snobby, business-oriented cold-blooded type and a lot of blues wouldn't mind seeing him go after this. I'm the same, even though he seems to be very good he has previous for stuff like this. He is the mastermind behind the City Football Group, which has been fine for the most part but the way they bough Melbourne Hearts and turned them into Melborne City never sat right with me.

Im not gonna pretend that it isnt a huge factor that we as a club owe these people everything for our current success, but the fact that we were reported to not be fully commited from the start and backed out early has made the whole situation easier to swallow. The board did fuck up though, but we rectified it a tiny bit. Being one of the 4 that all backed out the same minute when the battle was lost would be a lot harder to swallow and you would see a lot more fury among the fans


Stop trying to take the moral fucking high ground!

I'd tell you what you City c*nts should all go and swallow ... but I'd probably get a ban.

Hope Spurs and PSG piss all over you this week.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 01:57:24 am
Anybody see them losing the energy drink cup tomorrow?

Can't see anything other than a convincing win for them myself, long since stopped hoping they'll get shit luck of the draw in Cup competitions or lose a final, because they just do not get either. Even Utd at their best lost a fair few finals, these lot have lost just 1/7 since their 2008 founding. But I'll stay hopeful of that one
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 02:13:18 am
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:39:13 am

Stop trying to take the moral fucking high ground!

I'd tell you what you City c*nts should all go and swallow ... but I'd probably get a ban.

Hope Spurs and PSG piss all over you this week.

I'm obviously not? I'm saying they fucked up but atleast manage to salvage something out of the situation.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 02:15:38 am
Quote from: Dirk18Kuyt on Today at 01:57:24 am
Anybody see them losing the energy drink cup tomorrow?

Can't see anything other than a convincing win for them myself, long since stopped hoping they'll get shit luck of the draw in Cup competitions or lose a final, because they just do not get either. Even Utd at their best lost a fair few finals, these lot have lost just 1/7 since their 2008 founding. But I'll stay hopeful of that one

Think you will be pleasantly surprised tomorrow. The first-team will get rested for PSG and we will probably stink out the place like we usually do when we made major changes this season.
