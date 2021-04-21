Tbf, our owner wouldn't have had anything to do with this, for good or for bad. He has people to make these decisions for him. Khaldoon al-Mubarak and Ferran Soriano is the men behind this and the people that deserves the protest.



Khaldoon has a lot of good-will, especially considering he genuinly comes across as a guy that understands football and the fans. Soriano is more the snobby, business-oriented cold-blooded type and a lot of blues wouldn't mind seeing him go after this. I'm the same, even though he seems to be very good he has previous for stuff like this. He is the mastermind behind the City Football Group, which has been fine for the most part but the way they bough Melbourne Hearts and turned them into Melborne City never sat right with me.



Im not gonna pretend that it isnt a huge factor that we as a club owe these people everything for our current succes, but the fact that we were reported to not be fully commited from the start and backed out early has made the whole situation easier to swallow. The board did fuck up though, but we rectified it a tiny bit. Being one of the 4 thatt all backed out the same minute when the battle was lost would be a lot harder to swallow and you would see a lot more fury among the fans