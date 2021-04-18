Ambassador Micah doing his best to protect City's wholesome owners from taking any criticism:



"I'm an ambassador at Manchester City. The first word that came to me was disgrace. It has been a whirlwind 24 hours, information was seeping through every hour and I found it disheartening.



From where Manchester City have come from, from Division Two [what is now League One] and Paul Dickov's goal [to win promotion in 1999] all the way to the Premier League and they earned that the right way through hard work, great support and not doing things the easy way and went all the way to winning the Premier League.



Now, having the audacity to believe they should be better than everyone else - I was flabbergasted. We do not have all the information from Manchester City but the overriding feeling is just massive disappointment.



Do some of the players at Manchester City know the history of the club? When they sign for the club are they buying into what the whole project is, including the community and the fans?



Some players come to clubs for the money so when you ask me how the players will be feeling, it will be split - some will want to play in it.



If you have any respect for Manchester City as a club, and what it's been through and its history you would care about what's happening.



I cannot criticise the Manchester City owners, what they've done for the club is extraordinary, I can't say a bad word, now I don't know if they all sat in a room and came up with this 'great' idea. I can't believe this has been the intention for the Manchester City owners.



I'm not protecting the owner in anyway. If Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs have agreed, from a business point of view the owners are going to want a seat at the table so they have to take the backlash."