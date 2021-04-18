« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 06:14:01 pm
Wonder if they'll panic a bit now...
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 06:18:05 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on April 18, 2021, 06:14:01 pm
Wonder if they'll panic a bit now...


Hope so.  I stand to win upwards of 2 and a half grand if they do.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 06:20:23 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on April 18, 2021, 12:10:45 pm
What is even going on?

 ;D

And we all know hes reading this daily  ;D

I love how Abu Dhabi fans hate what they are. Fans dream of winning stuff, but they cant even enjoy that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 07:59:54 pm
Even if they won the Champions League, 90% of Bluemoon would be straight on here. They hate that they're not a big club like us or their red neighbours.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 10:13:47 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 18, 2021, 07:59:54 pm
Even if they won the Champions League, 90% of Bluemoon would be straight on here. They hate that they're not a big club like us or their red neighbours.
I genuinely think they would

Last time we won it I didn't spend one second worrying about them

They would enjoy rubbing our faces in it ten times more.than enjoying winning it themselves
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 11:00:00 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if viewership figures have gone down since they started running away with the league and refs stopped giving Man United a penalty every week. All the excitement's drained out of it now because nobody gives a f**k about soulles City and its oil-bought titles, and it would be too controversial for the PL if they continued to 'help' United.

Sky has run out of scripts...So here comes the Super League as the next talking point / distraction!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 11:10:00 pm
Quote from: Morgana on April 18, 2021, 11:00:00 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if viewership figures have gone down since they started running away with the league and refs stopped giving Man United a penalty every week. All the excitement's drained out of it now because nobody gives a f**k about soulles City and its oil-bought titles, and it would be too controversial for the PL if they continued to 'help' United.

Sky has run out of scripts...So here comes the Super League as the next talking point / distraction!

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 11:40:30 pm
..
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 07:46:19 pm
Ambassador Micah doing his best to protect City's wholesome owners from taking any criticism:

"I'm an ambassador at Manchester City. The first word that came to me was disgrace. It has been a whirlwind 24 hours, information was seeping through every hour and I found it disheartening.

From where Manchester City have come from, from Division Two [what is now League One] and Paul Dickov's goal [to win promotion in 1999] all the way to the Premier League and they earned that the right way through hard work, great support and not doing things the easy way and went all the way to winning the Premier League.

Now, having the audacity to believe they should be better than everyone else - I was flabbergasted. We do not have all the information from Manchester City but the overriding feeling is just massive disappointment.

Do some of the players at Manchester City know the history of the club? When they sign for the club are they buying into what the whole project is, including the community and the fans?

Some players come to clubs for the money so when you ask me how the players will be feeling, it will be split - some will want to play in it.

If you have any respect for Manchester City as a club, and what it's been through and its history you would care about what's happening.

I cannot criticise the Manchester City owners, what they've done for the club is extraordinary, I can't say a bad word, now I don't know if they all sat in a room and came up with this 'great' idea. I can't believe this has been the intention for the Manchester City owners.

I'm not protecting the owner in anyway. If Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs have agreed, from a business point of view the owners are going to want a seat at the table so they have to take the backlash."
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:47:57 pm by Schmidt »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 08:59:35 pm
Poor Man City getting bullied again by the cartel.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 06:15:58 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:59:35 pm
Poor Man City getting bullied again by the cartel.
At least Gary Neville was sticking up for them, saying how good they have been for Manchester, and how great their Academy is, and their football, and Pep's jumpers, and just everything about them, really.

Heartwarming, in a sort of gonna-vomit way
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 06:56:45 am
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 06:15:58 am
At least Gary Neville was sticking up for them, saying how good they have been for Manchester, and how great their Academy is, and their football, and Pep's jumpers, and just everything about them, really.

Heartwarming, in a sort of gonna-vomit way

You would almost think the owners developed the local area for their own reputational reasons
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 07:05:42 am
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 06:15:58 am
At least Gary Neville was sticking up for them, saying how good they have been for Manchester, and how great their Academy is, and their football, and Pep's jumpers, and just everything about them, really.

Heartwarming, in a sort of gonna-vomit way

Yeah. There's a old colleague on a WhatsApp group saying how great it was to hear from Neville and Carragher.

Like hearing Prince Andrew speak out about powerful men suspected of being close friends with a peadophile I thought
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 09:46:56 am
City will be the first ones to pull out of this ESL shite....

Not for money reasons, but for the same reasons they bought Man City - to Sportswash an image.

Yes you could argue that it would have been more effective for them to say no to the ESL from the start, but now they have gone along with it, what better way to come out of it smelling like roses than to be the first ones to do a U-turn and bring the house down?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 11:07:44 am
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 06:15:58 am
At least Gary Neville was sticking up for them, saying how good they have been for Manchester, and how great their Academy is, and their football, and Pep's jumpers, and just everything about them, really.

Heartwarming, in a sort of gonna-vomit way

Might be angling for a new ambassadorial job with them as his million pound/year punditry gig's in jeopardy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 11:47:38 am
I think the threat of them being kicked out of the CL this season would be enough for them to pull out.

That is the competition they want to win and it feels this season is the best chance they have had to date.

That would piss all over those players and manager. Forget how much their earn, their respective (private) individual deals with whomever, but they want this trophy. If they got removed at this stage, I don't think it would sit well with the players and manager.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 11:57:42 am
Quote from: idontknow on Today at 06:15:58 am
At least Gary Neville was sticking up for them, saying how good they have been for Manchester, and how great their Academy is, and their football, and Pep's jumpers, and just everything about them, really.

Heartwarming, in a sort of gonna-vomit way
For someone who thinks he's so clever, he can be really dense at times.

The Abu Dhabi ownership being good for Manchester? The locals have been had. They've been bought off by tyrants throwing relative crumbs at them.

Following Neville's logic, organised crime would be ok because they launder a tiny fraction of their dirty money in a local business they've set up as a front.

Neville is part of the problem, yet he's too damn stupid to recognise the fact.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 12:17:19 pm
.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 01:10:49 pm
Ok, that's funny. :D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 01:20:20 pm
Wonder what Pep will say.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 01:41:29 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:20:20 pm
Wonder what Pep will say.

"Do you know the question youre asking me?"
"Honestly, do you think I deserve to have this type of question"
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 01:45:41 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:20:20 pm
Wonder what Pep will say.

nothing of course, doesnt front up to difficult questions like Jürgen Klopp does.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 01:47:09 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:45:41 pm
nothing of course, doesnt front up to difficult questions like Jürgen Klopp does.
Well he said it's not sport if it's not competitive,?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 02:26:40 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:45:41 pm
nothing of course, doesnt front up to difficult questions like Jürgen Klopp does.

You clearly havent seen his press conference, then.

I do not like the guy. But he has surprised me with his comments.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 03:11:15 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:46:19 pm
From where Manchester City have come from, from Division Two [what is now League One] and Paul Dickov's goal [to win promotion in 1999] all the way to the Premier League and they earned that the right way through hard work, great support and not doing things the easy way and went all the way to winning the Premier League.
I think Micah is getting his side mixed up with Leicester there. 

Using the promotion from league one to the Premier League is actually a good point to back up why this shouldn't happen but he has just undermined his whole argument by saying City haven't done things the easy way in winning the league.  With them being such big fans, I'm sure the likes of Aguero and David Silva were cheering them on against Gillingham in the hope they'd one day end up winning the Premier League...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 03:20:14 pm
Superb statement from Pep on being asked about the ESL.

Quote
"It is not a sport where the relation between effort and success does not exist. It is not a sport where success is already guaranteed, it is not a sport where it doesn't matter when you lose."

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11679/12281140/pep-guardiola-on-european-super-league-its-not-sport-when-success-is-guaranteed
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 03:26:30 pm
Except when it doesn't matter if you lose in the transfer market, because your master dearest will pay for a new player or five.
As has been witnessed across the board, few can speak on the matter without being hypoctitical beyond belief.

In any case, good that he's speaking out against this.
