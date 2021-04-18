« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

koptommy93

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 06:14:01 pm
Wonder if they'll panic a bit now...
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Red_Rich

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 06:18:05 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on April 18, 2021, 06:14:01 pm
Wonder if they'll panic a bit now...


Hope so.  I stand to win upwards of 2 and a half grand if they do.
Dim Glas

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 06:20:23 pm
Quote from: aw1991 on April 18, 2021, 12:10:45 pm
What is even going on?

 ;D

And we all know hes reading this daily  ;D

I love how Abu Dhabi fans hate what they are. Fans dream of winning stuff, but they cant even enjoy that.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 07:59:54 pm
Even if they won the Champions League, 90% of Bluemoon would be straight on here. They hate that they're not a big club like us or their red neighbours.
paulrazor

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 10:13:47 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April 18, 2021, 07:59:54 pm
Even if they won the Champions League, 90% of Bluemoon would be straight on here. They hate that they're not a big club like us or their red neighbours.
I genuinely think they would

Last time we won it I didn't spend one second worrying about them

They would enjoy rubbing our faces in it ten times more.than enjoying winning it themselves
Morgana

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 11:00:00 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if viewership figures have gone down since they started running away with the league and refs stopped giving Man United a penalty every week. All the excitement's drained out of it now because nobody gives a f**k about soulles City and its oil-bought titles, and it would be too controversial for the PL if they continued to 'help' United.

Sky has run out of scripts...So here comes the Super League as the next talking point / distraction!
Crimson

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 11:10:00 pm
Quote from: Morgana on April 18, 2021, 11:00:00 pm
Wouldn't be surprised if viewership figures have gone down since they started running away with the league and refs stopped giving Man United a penalty every week. All the excitement's drained out of it now because nobody gives a f**k about soulles City and its oil-bought titles, and it would be too controversial for the PL if they continued to 'help' United.

Sky has run out of scripts...So here comes the Super League as the next talking point / distraction!

blert596

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
April 18, 2021, 11:40:30 pm
Schmidt

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 07:46:19 pm
Ambassador Micah doing his best to protect City's wholesome owners from taking any criticism:

"I'm an ambassador at Manchester City. The first word that came to me was disgrace. It has been a whirlwind 24 hours, information was seeping through every hour and I found it disheartening.

From where Manchester City have come from, from Division Two [what is now League One] and Paul Dickov's goal [to win promotion in 1999] all the way to the Premier League and they earned that the right way through hard work, great support and not doing things the easy way and went all the way to winning the Premier League.

Now, having the audacity to believe they should be better than everyone else - I was flabbergasted. We do not have all the information from Manchester City but the overriding feeling is just massive disappointment.

Do some of the players at Manchester City know the history of the club? When they sign for the club are they buying into what the whole project is, including the community and the fans?

Some players come to clubs for the money so when you ask me how the players will be feeling, it will be split - some will want to play in it.

If you have any respect for Manchester City as a club, and what it's been through and its history you would care about what's happening.

I cannot criticise the Manchester City owners, what they've done for the club is extraordinary, I can't say a bad word, now I don't know if they all sat in a room and came up with this 'great' idea. I can't believe this has been the intention for the Manchester City owners.

I'm not protecting the owner in anyway. If Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Spurs have agreed, from a business point of view the owners are going to want a seat at the table so they have to take the backlash."
red_Mark1980

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Yesterday at 08:59:35 pm
Poor Man City getting bullied again by the cartel.
idontknow

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Today at 06:15:58 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:59:35 pm
Poor Man City getting bullied again by the cartel.
At least Gary Neville was sticking up for them, saying how good they have been for Manchester, and how great their Academy is, and their football, and Pep's jumpers, and just everything about them, really.

Heartwarming, in a sort of gonna-vomit way
