I think Sane is literally the only player in his peak who actually improved the side who wanted to leave. I can't think of another. Aguero, De Bruyne, Sterling etc, none of them tempted away.Yet when the European Ban hit (however briefly), Sterling was giving interviews fluttering his eyelashes at Real Madrid. Shows how committed to City they areThis is it for me, even ourselves, Utd, Chelsea etc have had players in their peak lured away, even when we've realistically been better than the Spanish teams looking to poach them. Maybe not whilst under Klopp, but who can say whether Mo or another's resolve would be tested had something concrete been on the table from a Madrid. His agent certainly would want to entertain it.It'll probably all come out in about 15 years time when it's all too late. These things tend to. It's just how much appetite the authorities then have for punishment, which will likely be little if the current climate is anything to go off.Let's not forget Calciopoli took years to come out and when it did, most of the teams involved were given relative wrist slaps after appeal, only Juve remained relegated despite Fiorentina and Lazio being initially implicated and relegated. Lazio went from being relegated to Serie B to having just a three point penalty. Milan and Fiorentina, 8 and 15 point deductions. What it did do was strip Juve of titles won during the period and shine a light on their cheating. Would be lovely if all of a sudden we got an extra league title and City lost 3 or 4 in a few years time.