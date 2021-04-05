« previous next »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13120 on: April 5, 2021, 12:38:18 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  4, 2021, 04:22:36 pm
I can't wait. Nobody celebrates a win like City ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tn6fNYwtGc4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tn6fNYwtGc4</a>
the state of that
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13121 on: April 5, 2021, 11:43:27 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on April  4, 2021, 12:10:45 am
I never get tired of this mock up. Brilliant!



Me too, makes me grin like a loon every time I see it! ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13122 on: April 6, 2021, 03:29:59 pm »
Just a £126m operating loss announced in their financial results for 2019-20. Can see how they could spend £100m+ last summer now
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13123 on: April 6, 2021, 04:19:07 pm »
To paraphrase but did I hear a journalist ask Pep yesterday how will they compete with European Elite if they don't spend £100 million on one player?

Absurd!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13124 on: April 6, 2021, 04:41:39 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  6, 2021, 04:19:07 pm
To paraphrase but did I hear a journalist ask Pep yesterday how will they compete with European Elite if they don't spend £100 million on one player?

Absurd!

Probably a journo trying to get Pep to bite by saying £100m player if he says "we" will do they have the headline.

"Mbappe/Haaland to City"

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13125 on: April 6, 2021, 04:43:25 pm »
Quote from: Legs on April  6, 2021, 04:41:39 pm
Probably a journo trying to get Pep to bite by saying £100m player if he says "we" will do they have the headline.

"Mbappe/Haaland to City"

sounds more like a bought question to try and make the worlds biggest chequebook manager look good.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13126 on: April 6, 2021, 04:55:27 pm »
Quote from: cdav on April  6, 2021, 03:29:59 pm
Just a £126m operating loss announced in their financial results for 2019-20. Can see how they could spend £100m+ last summer now
Hasnt the Etihad sponsorship just been raised again to cover it? 
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13127 on: April 6, 2021, 05:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April  6, 2021, 04:43:25 pm
sounds more like a bought question to try and make the worlds biggest chequebook manager look good.

Whatever the agenda its a stupid question we havent signed any £100m players and have been in 4 CL finals in 15 years.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13128 on: April 6, 2021, 06:36:11 pm »
Twats.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13129 on: April 6, 2021, 07:55:51 pm »
Quote from: Legs on April  6, 2021, 05:20:41 pm
Whatever the agenda its a stupid question we havent signed any £100m players and have been in 4 CL finals in 15 years.

Thats a really impressive stat.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13130 on: April 6, 2021, 10:50:09 pm »
Someone needs to stop them winning everything going.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13131 on: April 6, 2021, 11:42:46 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on April  6, 2021, 10:50:09 pm
Someone needs to stop them buying everything going.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13132 on: April 7, 2021, 09:02:34 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on April  6, 2021, 10:50:09 pm
Someone needs to stop them winning everything going.
Uefa tried but Abu Dhabi were too rich.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13133 on: April 7, 2021, 12:01:12 pm »
KDB signs a new contract.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13134 on: April 7, 2021, 12:28:49 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April  7, 2021, 12:01:12 pm
KDB signs a new contract.
Related: City's wage bill for the last financial year reached £351m, the highest in English football history.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13135 on: April 7, 2021, 12:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on April  7, 2021, 12:28:49 pm
Related: City's published wage bill for the last financial year reached £351m, the highest in English football history.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13136 on: April 7, 2021, 12:54:50 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13137 on: April 7, 2021, 01:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on April  7, 2021, 12:28:49 pm
Related: City's wage bill for the last financial year reached £351m, the highest in English football history.

Plus they transferred staff to the City Football Group and have £124m in "External Charges", nothing like moving costs around a group to make one entity look better performing
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13138 on: April 8, 2021, 12:16:40 am »
Quote from: Ray K on April  7, 2021, 12:28:49 pm
Related: City's wage bill for the last financial year reached £351m, the highest in English football history.
KDB is allegedly on 400k a week now? Astonishing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13139 on: April 8, 2021, 08:07:11 am »
£400K a week for De Bruyne! Thats what they are actually declaring, can you even imagine what he could be getting with the Mancini payments on top of that? Disgusting.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13140 on: April 8, 2021, 08:19:59 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  8, 2021, 12:16:40 am
KDB is allegedly on 400k a week now? Astonishing.

It was supposed to be £350k a week in 19/20. Sterling was on £300k, Aguero was on £230k and Ederson £65k
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13141 on: April 8, 2021, 11:56:53 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2021, 08:19:59 am
It was supposed to be £350k a week in 19/20. Sterling was on £300k, Aguero was on £230k and Ederson £65k
Bargains all around. Aguero lower paid than Sterling amazing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13142 on: April 8, 2021, 12:42:18 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  8, 2021, 11:56:53 am
Bargains all around. Aguero lower paid than Sterling amazing.

I'm sure Ederson was happy to be on less than half of what Alisson is on.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13143 on: April 8, 2021, 12:54:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2021, 12:42:18 pm
I'm sure Ederson was happy to be on less than half of what Alisson is on.
Im sure he wasnt on half of what Alisson is on, regardless of what the official figures say.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13144 on: April 8, 2021, 01:21:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2021, 12:42:18 pm
I'm sure Ederson was happy to be on less than half of what Alisson is on.

That is before his performance related bonus payments though. He is on 200k for every clean sheet and 200k if he doesn't keep a clean sheet.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13145 on: April 8, 2021, 01:45:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on April  8, 2021, 01:21:39 pm
That is before his performance related bonus payments though. He is on 200k for every clean sheet and 200k if he doesn't keep a clean sheet.
Isnt it another £200k for having each boot on the correct foot too?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13146 on: April 8, 2021, 02:15:30 pm »
£10k bonus for getting gloves on himself.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13147 on: April 8, 2021, 02:16:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2021, 12:42:18 pm
I'm sure Ederson was happy to be on less than half of what Alisson is on.
Be surprised if that was true. He should be more concerned his United counterpart is on more than both?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13148 on: April 8, 2021, 02:29:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2021, 08:19:59 am
It was supposed to be £350k a week in 19/20. Sterling was on £300k, Aguero was on £230k and Ederson £65k
I saw an article the other day saying HMRC are telling clubs and agents they must declare payments made to player's family members.. only now.

I'm sure the likes of KDB/Aguero/Silva, who never once kicked up for the Barca/Real move they'd be making at literally any other English club at some point in their careers, were never having multi million pound valued properties purchased for their family members. Sure they're only there for the trophies.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13149 on: April 8, 2021, 02:34:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April  8, 2021, 02:16:46 pm
Be surprised if that was true. He should be more concerned his United counterpart is on more than both?

Of course it isn't true, it demonstrates how corrupt they are, when its claimed the old Brazil No1 gets less than half of the current one.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13150 on: April 8, 2021, 03:13:14 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on April  8, 2021, 02:29:22 pm
I saw an article the other day saying HMRC are telling clubs and agents they must declare payments made to player's family members.. only now.

I'm sure the likes of KDB/Aguero/Silva, who never once kicked up for the Barca/Real move they'd be making at literally any other English club at some point in their careers, were never having multi million pound valued properties purchased for their family members. Sure they're only there for the trophies.
Hopefully it will all come out one day. They are pretty much the only club that doesnt have players linked with moves away. Very strange indeed.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13151 on: April 8, 2021, 03:17:10 pm »
I think Sane is literally the only player in his peak who actually improved the side who wanted to leave. I can't think of another. Aguero, De Bruyne, Sterling etc, none of them tempted away.

Yet when the European Ban hit (however briefly), Sterling was giving interviews fluttering his eyelashes at Real Madrid. Shows how committed to City they are  ::)

Quote from: JRed on April  8, 2021, 03:13:14 pm
Hopefully it will all come out one day. They are pretty much the only club that doesnt have players linked with moves away. Very strange indeed.
This is it for me, even ourselves, Utd, Chelsea etc have had players in their peak lured away, even when we've realistically been better than the Spanish teams looking to poach them. Maybe not whilst under Klopp, but who can say whether Mo or another's resolve would be tested had something concrete been on the table from a Madrid. His agent certainly would want to entertain it.

It'll probably all come out in about 15 years time when it's all too late. These things tend to. It's just how much appetite the authorities then have for punishment, which will likely be little if the current climate is anything to go off.

Let's not forget Calciopoli took years to come out and when it did, most of the teams involved were given relative wrist slaps after appeal, only Juve remained relegated despite Fiorentina and Lazio being initially implicated and relegated. Lazio went from being relegated to Serie B to having just a three point penalty. Milan and Fiorentina, 8 and 15 point deductions. What it did do was strip Juve of titles won during the period and shine a light on their cheating. Would be lovely if all of a sudden we got an extra league title and City lost 3 or 4 in a few years time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13152 on: April 8, 2021, 05:13:11 pm »
Wed get two more titles wouldnt we (assuming in this ideal scenario all their modern titles would get struck off!). United would get 2 more as well.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13153 on: April 8, 2021, 05:20:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April  8, 2021, 05:13:11 pm
Wed get two more titles wouldnt we (assuming in this ideal scenario all their modern titles would get struck off!). United would get 2 more as well.
Yeah. I did think would I actually want that but I'd take an extra lead over the rest as long as Utd weren't benefiting above us  ;D Spurs wouldn't get a title either which is quite funny. It would literally just be us an Utd, because we're the only sides who've finished second specifically to City in that time. Other title winners have been Chelsea and Leicester in that period, along with Utd and us.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13154 on: April 8, 2021, 05:23:02 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  8, 2021, 05:20:21 pm
Yeah. I did think would I actually want that but I'd take an extra lead over the rest as long as Utd weren't benefiting above us  ;D Spurs wouldn't get a title either which is quite funny. It would literally just be us an Utd, because we're the only sides who've finished second specifically to City in that time. Other title winners have been Chelsea and Leicester in that period, along with Utd and us.

Although United would get a third this season. Would be a bit falling that theyd pick up two titles by finishing about 20 points behind City twice! At least we got close both times.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13155 on: April 8, 2021, 05:34:02 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April  8, 2021, 05:23:02 pm
Although United would get a third this season. Would be a bit falling that theyd pick up two titles by finishing about 20 points behind City twice! At least we got close both times.

With such a gap, 19pts under Mourinho and likely at least 17pts this season, then obviously those two titles wouldn't be awarded and we'd declare no champions for those seasons. Ours were lost due to defeats at the Etihad and theirs in 2011 due to the 6-3 at OT, so should be awarded. Only fair I reckon.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13156 on: Yesterday at 11:02:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  8, 2021, 05:34:02 pm
With such a gap, 19pts under Mourinho and likely at least 17pts this season, then obviously those two titles wouldn't be awarded and we'd declare no champions for those seasons. Ours were lost due to defeats at the Etihad and theirs in 2011 due to the 6-3 at OT, so should be awarded. Only fair I reckon.
Sounds fair Rob  ;D
Yeah it would award Utd an additional title this season potentially. But at the end of the day, City are where they are through cheating. Whoever came second should get the title, whoever that might be and however poor a second placed finisher they were.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13157 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:02:59 am
Sounds fair Rob  ;D
Yeah it would award Utd an additional title this season potentially. But at the end of the day, City are where they are through cheating. Whoever came second should get the title, whoever that might be and however poor a second placed finisher they were.
This is true, however I would just be satisfied with the authorities growing a pair and actually stripping city of their titles for what they have done. Uefa were pathetic , why the fuck did they wait until all the evidence was time barred? Something very suspicious in that for me. Why would they even have a clause that allowed evidence to become time barred anyway?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13158 on: Yesterday at 02:07:31 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:29:02 am
This is true, however I would just be satisfied with the authorities growing a pair and actually stripping city of their titles for what they have done. Uefa were pathetic , why the fuck did they wait until all the evidence was time barred? Something very suspicious in that for me. Why would they even have a clause that allowed evidence to become time barred anyway?
I don't understand how something that had been occurring as recently as two years prior could be time barred. It's all very fishy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13159 on: Today at 03:14:18 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:07:31 pm
I don't understand how something that had been occurring as recently as two years prior could be time barred. It's all very fishy.
The term was 5 years, but your question is still valid - UEFA should not have expiration date on cheating. Other irregularities were not satisfactorily proven, which I don't know what to think about. There should be no financial connection between the sponsor and the club, otherwise it's all wishy-washy.
