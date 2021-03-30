can someone here tell me is lovren the second most expensive defender we had after van dijk?



ok they never spent 75m on a defender but between 20m lovren and 75m van dijk how many city defenders can you squeeze in there fee wise



there must be at least 10



Happy to accept the challenge, reckon I can get 7 or 8 from memory? Have to forgive the fees- they're ballparks rather than exact, but I reckon they've spent close to half a billion on defenders under Guardiola:- Has he even played for them? Seemed a dodgy way to potentially give Girona more funds to play with.- Fair fucks, he's been immense and made my prediction of him being too slow on the turn to look stupid. Still think Ferro looked the better player when they were partners at Benfica.- What was the actual point?- Odd one. Clearly has quality but can't defend for toffee. Paid £5m for him supposedly, as a 16 year old, sold him for the same amount to PSV before he'd ever played a game two years later, Signed him back a year later for more than double the price, then he made four starts (including getting destroyed at Anfield by Salah) then went to RB Leipzig for supposed fee of over £20m. Based on what I haven't a clue.- Most expensive right back of all time. Looks pretty good after a mediocre start. Probably par for the course given the fee. People acted surprised when it turned out he's a good footballer.- Shit. Still shit at Juve.- Bit of a bargain this one. More of an LFC style buy.- Finally looks the player they thought they were getting, albeit it's taken him 5 years to get there and he's looked an accident waiting to happen for most of that.- Think he was that price. Poor buy. Has looked dangerous on his day but has struggled for sustained minutes.- What's that, another right back? Costing a huge fee? Even though Danilo and Cancelo were signed either side of him for a combined £88m?- Shame he plays for City because he's a classy, quality footballer who can mix it with the best. Fee seems probably about right.Probably forgot some, but there's 11 I can remember, feel free to correct any fees I'm way off on, as I own googled a couple. Is that over £400m's worth there? Crazy.