Online rob1966

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13000 on: Yesterday at 09:59:26 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13000 on: Yesterday at 09:59:26 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 09:21:52 pm
Was that the falling out after the owners didn't show enough respect on his birthday, which left his relationship with City 'damaged'?

It's worth remembering just how ridiculous that situation was: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/27484318

No, it was June 2018. My lad was there for a bit with the City U8's and this happened during his time there. I think it was over something he said about Guardiola.
Offline kezzy

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13001 on: Today at 01:42:33 am »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 02:50:00 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56534835


All for players standing up to human rights abuses but how hollow does this gesture look when you see Gundogan wearing a t-shirt? The rank hypocrisy of the man making out he cares when he takes a weekly wage from from one of the most vile dictatorships on the planet.

I'm amazed no media outlet has picked up on this and questioned Gundogan on it.


What a fuckin hypocrite.   Just another shameless mercenary.   
Offline Fromola

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13002 on: Today at 07:51:56 am »
  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13002 on: Today at 07:51:56 am »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13002 on: Today at 07:51:56 am »
That's the difference with City. They can let Aguero's contract run down and leave at 32 and then break the bank on a world class replacement.

We just can't afford to do that with our front three who are all around 30 now.
Offline a treeless whopper

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13003 on: Today at 08:09:39 am »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13003 on: Today at 08:09:39 am »
Looks like Haaland is their number one target. Will be interesting to see how much Dortmund are able to fleece off them.
Offline cdav

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13004 on: Today at 08:25:15 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:09:39 am
Looks like Haaland is their number one target. Will be interesting to see how much Dortmund are able to fleece off them.

Telegraph saying they want to sign Haaland and Grealish, will be another £200m net spend window during the pandemic and no one will bat an eyelid
Offline a treeless whopper

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13005 on: Today at 08:26:44 am »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13005 on: Today at 08:26:44 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:25:15 am
Telegraph saying they want to sign Haaland and Grealish, will be another £200m net spend window during the pandemic and no one will bat an eyelid

Would be worth every penny. Grealish is amazing.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13006 on: Today at 09:21:34 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:25:15 am
Telegraph saying they want to sign Haaland and Grealish, will be another £200m net spend window during the pandemic and no one will bat an eyelid

Their model is just so resilient  ;)
Online rob1966

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13007 on: Today at 09:46:45 am »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13007 on: Today at 09:46:45 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:21:34 am
Their model is just so resilient  ;)

They've owners have got about £40-50 billion dollars in the bank, its a piece of piss for them.
Online Bucko - Dubai

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13008 on: Today at 10:20:44 am »
When you actually look into the wealth of Abu Dhabi, it does make top level football almost pointless for the rest of us

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is a sovereign wealth fund owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (in the United Arab Emirates) founded for the purpose of investing funds on behalf of the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It manages the Emirate's excess oil reserves, estimated to be as much as $875 billion. Its portfolio grows at an annual rate of about 10% compounded.[1] The fund is a member of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds and is therefore signed up to the Santiago Principles on best practice in managing sovereign wealth funds.[2]

ADIA has never published how much it has in assets but estimates have been between $800 billion to approximately US$875 billion.[3] The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute puts the figure at US$580 billion

Sheik Mansour is of course on the board
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13009 on: Today at 10:25:17 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 10:20:44 am
When you actually look into the wealth of Abu Dhabi, it does make top level football almost pointless for the rest of us

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is a sovereign wealth fund owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (in the United Arab Emirates) founded for the purpose of investing funds on behalf of the Government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It manages the Emirate's excess oil reserves, estimated to be as much as $875 billion. Its portfolio grows at an annual rate of about 10% compounded.[1] The fund is a member of the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds and is therefore signed up to the Santiago Principles on best practice in managing sovereign wealth funds.[2]

ADIA has never published how much it has in assets but estimates have been between $800 billion to approximately US$875 billion.[3] The Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute puts the figure at US$580 billion

Sheik Mansour is of course on the board
I guess were all so lucky that citys owner doesnt actually invest any of that money in the club and all citys money comes from sponsorships and football related activities.
Online Chris~

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13010 on: Today at 10:53:10 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:25:15 am
Telegraph saying they want to sign Haaland and Grealish, will be another £200m net spend window during the pandemic and no one will bat an eyelid
Grealish going there rather than a side he's going to improve is good  I guess.
Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13011 on: Today at 10:59:08 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:53:10 am
Grealish going there rather than a side he's going to improve is good  I guess.

Not sure Grealish would be a good fit for City..he is quality but there is a reason why he is the most fouled player in the prem.
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13012 on: Today at 11:15:28 am »
Raiola leaking to the press that the potential wages of Haaland will be £600k a week, so that'll be 150k a week on the books then and City wages dept do their wizardry.
Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13013 on: Today at 11:33:20 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:15:28 am
Raiola leaking to the press that the potential wages of Haaland will be £600k a week, so that'll be 150k a week on the books then and City wages dept do their wizardry.

A Paradise papers style wizzkid will blow the lot sky high one day showing transactions to & from.
Mancini '(alleged)' & most likely quite a few more will be in time too.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13014 on: Today at 11:40:31 am »
These things tend to come out in time. Calciopoli was exposed largely around 10 - 15 years after it had actually been happening. City have been doing this since 2008 but I do think more will come in time. Hopefully the likes of Der Spiegel haven't been dismayed by the lack of impact on City and will continue to be an extremely hungry dog with an extremely juicy bone.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13015 on: Today at 11:49:07 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:40:31 am
These things tend to come out in time. Calciopoli was exposed largely around 10 - 15 years after it had actually been happening. City have been doing this since 2008 but I do think more will come in time. Hopefully the likes of Der Spiegel haven't been dismayed by the lack of impact on City and will continue to be an extremely hungry dog with an extremely juicy bone.
I really dont understand why our media hasnt gone after them properly.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13016 on: Today at 11:50:22 am »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13016 on: Today at 11:50:22 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:49:07 am
I really dont understand why our media hasnt gone after them properly.

Expensive lawyers probably.
Offline lionel_messias

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13017 on: Today at 11:59:13 am »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13017 on: Today at 11:59:13 am »
Watch any big club start talking about Covid austerity this summer, to the backdrop of City dropping £140 million on a Haaland signing.

It's not going to be quiet, that's for sure.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13018 on: Today at 12:01:43 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13018 on: Today at 12:01:43 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:59:13 am
Watch any big club start talking about Covid austerity this summer, to the backdrop of City dropping £140 million on a Haaland signing.

It's not going to be quiet, that's for sure.

A transfer like that would kick off quite a chain reaction wouldnt it. There was a good show on TAW about t with Rory Smith a while back.
Online Dim Glas

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13019 on: Today at 12:21:32 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13019 on: Today at 12:21:32 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:50:22 am
Expensive lawyers probably.

Also, such is the lack of moral compass in the media, and in the english tabloid football media more than most, and such is the greed of the various FAs, they seem content to go with the out of sight out of mind approach. Like how they are happy a club in the premier league is onwed by human rights abuses - so long it doesnt affect them, all good. They are equally happy a club can attract top talent and mangers to its league, which they think makes them a better and higher profile league, so they can crow about being the best league in Europe, which in turn allows them to get far bigger sponsorships and to sell big tv packages.

Itll only become an issue to them in maybe 4 or 5 years time, when Manchester City are basically the harlem globetrotters and have won their 6th treble in a row.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13020 on: Today at 01:56:34 pm »
If it wasn't for our unbelievably brilliant seasons in 18/19 and 19/20, they'd be on the verge of 4 league titles in a row with barely a challenger worth mentioning, and now they're going to break the British transfer record twice this summer on two of the best young players in Europe.

So (a) why don't the rest of the league give us a modicum of thanks for those two seasons and (b) how are the broadcasters going to react to another probable procession next year?  At some point the viewing figures worldwide are going to suffer amid such predictability.
Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13021 on: Today at 02:12:44 pm »
If they do win the European Cup this year, a year in which they shouldnt even be competing in it because they were rightfully banned, do you think the lawyers will be allowed on the podium to pick up their medals too?

They would have played the most important part in the victory after all.
Online Dim Glas

  Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13022 on: Today at 02:17:25 pm »
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #13022 on: Today at 02:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:56:34 pm
If it wasn't for our unbelievably brilliant seasons in 18/19 and 19/20, they'd be on the verge of 4 league titles in a row with barely a challenger worth mentioning, and now they're going to break the British transfer record twice this summer on two of the best young players in Europe.

So (a) why don't the rest of the league give us a modicum of thanks for those two seasons and (b) how are the broadcasters going to react to another probable procession next year?  At some point the viewing figures worldwide are going to suffer amid such predictability.

Ive mentioned similar in the Bundesliga thread, but the lack of a competitive title (like this season and last season in the prem - just different teams), or in the sake of Germany - the same winner year on year, may seem like it would kill a leauge  - it doesnt - viewing figures still very very high. I think maybe cos were Liverpool fans, so a lot of us tend to think only in terms of league challenge as being important. But fact is, the majority of other teams fans will find other stuff more important or interesting. Like me with Bundesliga - my team will never challenge for the league, so frankly, I take little notice of what is going on at the top.

So I honestly dont think they care - so long as a club like Man City (and also Chelsea) continue to bring top playeres into the league and sometimes top managers, the positives outweigh the negatives from a financial standpoint.

And from a fan perspective - we know what its like here, its basically everyone hates Liverpool, so theyve no problem with a team coming in and basically buying their way to success, at the expense of a club they hate.

What makes me laugh though is how fans of teams like Everton are fine with it - shows how their minds work. Man City have leapfrogged them, not organically or through hard work, but just by paying their way, meaning they have even more teams to contend with as they desperately try and win something and qualify for Europe. But they dont care, as it stops a team they are obsessed with winning. (Or so they thought).
