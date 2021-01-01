If it wasn't for our unbelievably brilliant seasons in 18/19 and 19/20, they'd be on the verge of 4 league titles in a row with barely a challenger worth mentioning, and now they're going to break the British transfer record twice this summer on two of the best young players in Europe.



So (a) why don't the rest of the league give us a modicum of thanks for those two seasons and (b) how are the broadcasters going to react to another probable procession next year? At some point the viewing figures worldwide are going to suffer amid such predictability.



Ive mentioned similar in the Bundesliga thread, but the lack of a competitive title (like this season and last season in the prem - just different teams), or in the sake of Germany - the same winner year on year, may seem like it would kill a leauge - it doesnt - viewing figures still very very high. I think maybe cos were Liverpool fans, so a lot of us tend to think only in terms of league challenge as being important. But fact is, the majority of other teams fans will find other stuff more important or interesting. Like me with Bundesliga - my team will never challenge for the league, so frankly, I take little notice of what is going on at the top.So I honestly dont think they care - so long as a club like Man City (and also Chelsea) continue to bring top playeres into the league and sometimes top managers, the positives outweigh the negatives from a financial standpoint.And from a fan perspective - we know what its like here, its basically everyone hates Liverpool, so theyve no problem with a team coming in and basically buying their way to success, at the expense of a club they hate.What makes me laugh though is how fans of teams like Everton are fine with it - shows how their minds work. Man City have leapfrogged them, not organically or through hard work, but just by paying their way, meaning they have even more teams to contend with as they desperately try and win something and qualify for Europe. But they dont care, as it stops a team they are obsessed with winning. (Or so they thought).