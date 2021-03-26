Not showing for me. Quote this to get the video code and I'll delete this post



That's a great video, and calls out so many different people, clubs and regimes.It's so widespread and there are no doubt many in FIFA, UEFA, Governments, and Councils that are also complicit to a lesser or greater degree. When there is so much money at stake, morality and ethics often go out the window if left unchecked, and the perpetrators know this. When putting forward their plans for the Etihad 'Campus', City focused on the regeneration of a run down part of the city, local jobs and infrastructure, building of local homes, and all the other sweeteners that make Councillors, MP's and others in power more likely to approve something, regardless of where the money is coming from (or the beliefs and values of the peoples spending it). Even recently in Liverpool there are charges of bribery and intimidation against some of those that run the city, so imagine the influence entire countries can have. Abu Dhabi have a long track record of manipulation, bribery, and getting their own way, and will apply the same pressure to the FA, FIFA, UEFA and other decision makers as they do with entire populations. The only difference is they do it with money and well paid lawyers instead of torture and bombings.The reference in the video to Guardiola is spot on - simultaneously defending Abu Dhabi whilst campaigning for Catalonia's freedom and rights (and noting the historical state oppressions), is hypocrisy of the highest order, and shows his lack of any moral compass.The problem for me is that this has been allowed to go on for too long unopposed. FFP should have struck early and struck hard - like a referee giving an early booking to set the tone for how things will be played. Clubs like Chelsea, City, PSG (and to some degree, clubs like Real and Juventus) have so much influence in so may aspects of the game now from the regulators to the leagues to the MP's, that its like a train that can't be stopped.What was needed was something like the Calciopol where all the Italian clubs were exposed as cheats and were stripped of titles, and relegated, and tarnished. Whilst that was largely about bribery and corruption of officials, the crimes involving City and others are basically the same and involve widespread fraud - seeking to use (launder) money to yield power and influence, whilst breaking rules with relative impunity. The Der Spiegel work had the potential to blow European football wide open and set a precedent for other clubs to be scrutinised and held accountable, but City's lawyers got the club off on a time-based technicality - even though in almost every other parts of law, crimes can punishable long after they've happened. The main reason these things will always be quashed or settled with a pitiful slap on the wrist is the fear that it would expose corruption from top to bottom right across the game - not just from the owners. Everyone is looking after themselves and making sure that their own interests are protected.I've no idea where we go from here, as football seems to have been on an unstoppable path since the premier league began and the broadcasting rights started being sold for billions. That brought football to the attention of the wider world, and since then we've had Russian crooks, oppressive regimes, and multi-national corporations buy football clubs with no intention other than to bolster their own image and use them as a smokescreen for money laundering and crimes elsewhere. The double injustice of it all is that they're committing financial crimes in the world of football to wash over the human crimes committed elsewhere - whilst the regulators who are supposed to watch over all this either turn a blind eye, or even worse - as just as corrupt as they are.