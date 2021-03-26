« previous next »
Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Offline ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12920 on: Yesterday at 06:47:55 pm »
I see City's trial as basically,

Well. if someone on a murder charge had a mistrial. You wouldn't say that's innocent would you?
Offline Gray Hamster

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12921 on: Yesterday at 07:05:37 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:47:55 pm
Yes, they were the OJ Simpson of the footballing world :-)
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12922 on: Yesterday at 07:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 06:38:22 pm
I think we need to be really crystal clear here because your post seems to be under the illusion that Man City were not found guilty, or it was completely overturned by CAS.

Man City were still fined 10m Euros, for essentially hiding / not cooperating / buying time, during the investigation and it was agreed by CAS that unfortunately the cheating that had been evidenced (Which CAS did not disagree with BTW), was unfortunately time barred, largely due to the ineptitude of UEFA, so again they got away with it on technicalities.   Also, there was plenty of other evidence presented but it was not considered established enough by CAS.  Why not established enough? , well this was batted away by top barrister Charles Flint who had been appointed to the panel for an independent view but the world and his dog know Citys owners had managed to shoehorn him into the panel (by the way Charles Flint happens to be director of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, so a huge conflict of interest and shows how laughable it all was).

So no, City WERE found guilty and could have received far more fines / punishment for much of the cheating that had not be time barred.

Aside from all of this, City fans need to realise, it isnt the cheating everyone is questioning. Its the sportswashing and what city has become that people cant get there heads around why city fans are so accepting of it.

Essentially city is now a medium to be the mouthpiece and promoting tool of a state tarnished by appalling acts of human abuse and persecution, to try and rally support and wash over the their acts of persecution for image branding.

Prem League rightfully were failing Saudi Arabia as fit and proper owners for their takeover attempt of Newcastle, despite Saudi reach and pressure to our own MPs to influence Prem league decision.  I think Newcastle fans should see that as an absolute blessing because it would ruin the ethos of their club, even more than Ashleys doing at the moment, if that takeover happened.

City....well their fans didnt put enough pressure on the club to stop that takeover, so theyve only got themselves to blame for having the owners they have and why they exist as a club.  The titles and the glory do not make up for what they are as a mechanism to change the image of a very ugly set of owners.

Prem league should have done more to fail Abu Dabi With City, as they did with Newcastle takeover bid. However, their metrics and acceptance criteria was very different back then, especially passing the fit and proper test with owners directly involved in so much human persecution.
I completely agree. I just think Uefa didnt have the stomach or resources to take on a sovereign state. Everyone knows what a farce CAS was. They let football down badly when they decided to let citys rulers off.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12923 on: Today at 09:04:55 am »
You might win every trophy
Who cares, so fuckin what.
With all that dirty money
You ought to win the lot.
The Etihad to Wembley
Your wins all mean fuck all.
Forever in our shadow
The Famous kopites call!

Allez Allez Allez....
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12924 on: Today at 09:23:58 am »
I actually feel sorry for them because no matter what they do, the wider footballing community will never give them the credit they feel they deserve. That's got to eat them up inside.

Their fans know that it's all artificial. They lack passion and genuine love for the club and would bail if things change.

Their players are also mercenaries that deep down don't give a shit about the club. When they retire, they won't receive the acclaim that they deserve because they played for a club nobody cares about.
Offline JRed

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12925 on: Today at 09:42:31 am »
I realise most players wouldnt give a shit , but wearing that t shirt protesting against human rights then joining Abu Dhabi, would bring Haaland a world of shit on social media calling him a hypocrite. I guess it all depends on if he genuinely does feel strongly about human rights or not. Sterling showed his true colours by abandoning his principles  to continue playing for city. Hopefully Haaland has a bit more about him.
Online John C

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12926 on: Today at 10:10:13 am »
^ ^ ^
Great poem Mike.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12927 on: Today at 10:22:56 am »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 09:04:55 am
YES  :D ;D
Online keyop

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12928 on: Today at 02:13:27 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 26, 2021, 10:04:16 am
Not showing for me. Quote this to get the video code and I'll delete this post :D
That's a great video, and calls out so many different people, clubs and regimes.

It's so widespread and there are no doubt many in FIFA, UEFA, Governments, and Councils that are also complicit to a lesser or greater degree. When there is so much money at stake, morality and ethics often go out the window if left unchecked, and the perpetrators know this. When putting forward their plans for the Etihad 'Campus', City focused on the regeneration of a run down part of the city, local jobs and infrastructure, building of local homes, and all the other sweeteners that make Councillors, MP's and others in power more likely to approve something, regardless of where the money is coming from (or the beliefs and values of the peoples spending it). Even recently in Liverpool there are charges of bribery and intimidation against some of those that run the city, so imagine the influence entire countries can have. Abu Dhabi have a long track record of manipulation, bribery, and getting their own way, and will apply the same pressure to the FA, FIFA, UEFA and other decision makers as they do with entire populations. The only difference is they do it with money and well paid lawyers instead of torture and bombings.

The reference in the video to Guardiola is spot on - simultaneously defending Abu Dhabi whilst campaigning for Catalonia's freedom and rights (and noting the historical state oppressions), is hypocrisy of the highest order, and shows his lack of any moral compass.

The problem for me is that this has been allowed to go on for too long unopposed. FFP should have struck early and struck hard - like a referee giving an early booking to set the tone for how things will be played. Clubs like Chelsea, City, PSG (and to some degree, clubs like Real and Juventus) have so much influence in so may aspects of the game now from the regulators to the leagues to the MP's, that its like a train that can't be stopped.

What was needed was something like the Calciopol where all the Italian clubs were exposed as cheats and were stripped of titles, and relegated, and tarnished. Whilst that was largely about bribery and corruption of officials, the crimes involving City and others are basically the same and involve widespread fraud - seeking to use (launder) money to yield power and influence, whilst breaking rules with relative impunity. The Der Spiegel work had the potential to blow European football wide open and set a precedent for other clubs to be scrutinised and held accountable, but City's lawyers got the club off on a time-based technicality - even though in almost every other parts of law, crimes can punishable long after they've happened. The main reason these things will always be quashed or settled with a pitiful slap on the wrist is the fear that it would expose corruption from top to bottom right across the game - not just from the owners. Everyone is looking after themselves and making sure that their own interests are protected.

I've no idea where we go from here, as football seems to have been on an unstoppable path since the premier league began and the broadcasting rights started being sold for billions. That brought football to the attention of the wider world, and since then we've had Russian crooks, oppressive regimes, and multi-national corporations buy football clubs with no intention other than to bolster their own image and use them as a smokescreen for money laundering and crimes elsewhere. The double injustice of it all is that they're committing financial crimes in the world of football to wash over the human crimes committed elsewhere - whilst the regulators who are supposed to watch over all this either turn a blind eye, or even worse - as just as corrupt as they are.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12929 on: Today at 02:23:34 pm »
Sky saying they're stalling on giving Sterling a new contract worth £320k a week.

With wages like that, of course their wage bill is lower than Liverpool's. Of course it is. Nothing dodgy going on there at all.
