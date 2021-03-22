





I really don't understand why more in the media don't push this issue. If Liverpool or United were accused of cooking the books like this, there were would be stories about it every day, yet with City it gets mentioned about once a year without much attention paid to it. How many titles do they have to cheat their way to before more questions are asked bout what's been going on?



They seem to fly under so many people's radar.Maybe it's because they've never been a story. They were always the other club in Manchester. A yo-yo club no one outside of their fanbase gave a monkeys about. They have bought a succession of trophies now, yet still no one gives a monkeys about them. They are still just the other club in Manchester, too.They lift titles, and opposition fans just chuckle because it stopped a genuine rival from winning it instead. Even we are happy for them to sweep the domestic board of every trophy we do not lift, simply because it trashes any possibility of their neighbours getting their hands on silverware. The BS want Abu Dhabi to lift things because it stops us from doing so. Basically, the Sportswash are everyone's useful idiots. They lift a trophy and people just shrug their shoulders then grin because it wasn't a proper club and genuine rival that 'won' it.Look at their parade. A half-arsed effort hardly anyone went to. Look at their 'fans'. Instead of celebrating their lottery win all they were going on about was Liverpool and how much press Liverpool get. We are a story. If someone at LFC sneezes, there is a reporter and film crew to cover it. Over at the Emptyshed, no one cares what they do. There is, as Dim Glas said, a general apathy towards them from pretty much everyone, and this allows them to fly right under the radar. Now imagine if LFC or MUFC were owned by such an abhorrent, murderous regime only in it to launder their reputation. It would never be out of the news. The focus would be massive and global. Luckily for the club formerly known as Manchester City, their non-entity profile and overall status has worked in their favour because, as I said, everyone just shrugs then talks about something else when it comes to them. It seems no one takes anything they do remotely seriously.