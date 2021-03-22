« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 744768 times)

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,527
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12880 on: March 22, 2021, 04:38:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2021, 04:16:22 pm
With the shit he's gone through in his career, you can't really blame him for taking a big pay day.

I dont begrudge any in this industry for taking a nice pay day or moving to rack up some trophies. Short career with a lot of uncertainty and its a cutthroat, dog-eat-dog world.
« Last Edit: March 22, 2021, 04:40:07 pm by Lone Star Red »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,956
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12881 on: March 22, 2021, 04:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 22, 2021, 04:25:00 pm
For a season or two they would. If it got to the stage where they were winning 5 or 6 in a row that'd change. Especially if they keep hoarding the cups every year as well.

At the moment nobody gives a shit about City either way.

The only fans who care are those with a realistic chance of winning the League, which is us. Chelsea and Utd fans both think they can spend their way to the title, Arsenal fans think top 4 is success and that is it. The rest couldn't give a shiny shit so long as they stay in the PL.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,629
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12882 on: March 22, 2021, 05:23:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2021, 04:48:09 pm
The only fans who care are those with a realistic chance of winning the League, which is us. Chelsea and Utd fans both think they can spend their way to the title, Arsenal fans think top 4 is success and that is it. The rest couldn't give a shiny shit so long as they stay in the PL.

But if City keep hoarding the cups as well as the title near enough every year, then it'll wear thin with people quickly. Arsenal are still used to winning cups, Chelsea have regularly won trophies since Abramavich came in, United still won stuff under Van Gaal and Mourinho, Spurs desperate for a trophy. Other clubs in the league know a title is near enough out the question, but they always have hope of winning a cup (Wigan/Swansea/Birmingham in the last 10 years). Watford reach a final and get smashed out of sight by City.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline free_at_last

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,018
  • we all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12883 on: March 22, 2021, 08:20:41 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March 21, 2021, 12:05:38 pm
Exactly. Apart from Sane in the summer, they haven't had to sell a player in their prime for years. I can't even remember the last one.

Their defence now is a case in point. They've got 7 defenders who cost between £40-60m. Thy can just rotate 3 of the 4 on a regular basis. That's without even mentioning the £60m on Rodri, £60 on Mahrez, £50m on Sterling and £45m on Bernardo.
Everybody knows it's going on but that is probably the biggest pointer to them having some exotic,inflated  payment method that makes it impossible for players to leave.
 Who'd have thought Ronaldo would leave the mancs and we have had plenty of examples of players leaving for Barcelona and Madrid. The Latin American players like Aguerro would be off to one of those clubs if they played for a "normal" team with "normal" wages(no matter how high the wages those 2 teams can usually gazump them).
 The fact that players(and manager) hang around for years implies that they they are on earth shattering wages that they'd be crazy to pass up.
 However, apparently, man city's wage bill is less than ours  :o
Logged

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12884 on: March 22, 2021, 08:29:48 pm »
Quote from: free_at_last on March 22, 2021, 08:20:41 pm
Everybody knows it's going on but that is probably the biggest pointer to them having some exotic,inflated  payment method that makes it impossible for players to leave.
 Who'd have thought Ronaldo would leave the mancs and we have had plenty of examples of players leaving for Barcelona and Madrid. The Latin American players like Aguerro would be off to one of those clubs if they played for a "normal" team with "normal" wages(no matter how high the wages those 2 teams can usually gazump them).
 The fact that players(and manager) hang around for years implies that they they are on earth shattering wages that they'd be crazy to pass up.
 However, apparently, man city's wage bill is less than ours  :o

I think there are couple of reasons their players haven't left for Spanish giants, while every other big English club has to deal with it (Ronaldo, Suarez, Henry, Hazard, Coutinho, Bale). First is ofcourse they pay well and consistently win trophies.
But I think another factor is that while they have lot of top players, they simply haven't had one exceptional player who has an unreal season and the Spanish clubs want the player. De Bruyne is the one comes to mind who is at the level, but he has flopped in the crunch CL games. Aguero too but his injury record is brutal. Plus he played for Atletico, so not that straightforward for him.  If they had Ronaldo or Suarez playing for them in their prime, they would have most likely left.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12885 on: March 23, 2021, 10:43:05 am »
Quote from: free_at_last on March 22, 2021, 08:20:41 pm
Everybody knows it's going on but that is probably the biggest pointer to them having some exotic,inflated  payment method that makes it impossible for players to leave.
 Who'd have thought Ronaldo would leave the mancs and we have had plenty of examples of players leaving for Barcelona and Madrid. The Latin American players like Aguerro would be off to one of those clubs if they played for a "normal" team with "normal" wages(no matter how high the wages those 2 teams can usually gazump them).
 The fact that players(and manager) hang around for years implies that they they are on earth shattering wages that they'd be crazy to pass up.
 However, apparently, man city's wage bill is less than ours  :o

The benefits of being owned by a sovereign state I guess. I wonder how many city players have bank accounts in Abu Dhabi. Or rather, I wonder how many bank accounts city players have in Abu Dhabi.

Almost every player in their squad cost upwards of £40m yet were all meant to believe their wage bill is not the highest in the league.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,956
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12886 on: March 23, 2021, 03:35:54 pm »
Quote from: JRed on March 23, 2021, 10:43:05 am
The benefits of being owned by a sovereign state I guess. I wonder how many city players have bank accounts in Abu Dhabi. Or rather, I wonder how many bank accounts city players have in Abu Dhabi.

Almost every player in their squad cost upwards of £40m yet were all meant to believe their wage bill is not the highest in the league.

Did it ever get proven what Der Spiegel alleged about Mancini getting two wages, the lower one from City and the higher one from Abu Dhabi via Sparkglow Holdings?
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12887 on: March 23, 2021, 03:48:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 23, 2021, 03:35:54 pm
Did it ever get proven what Der Spiegel alleged about Mancini getting two wages, the lower one from City and the higher one from Abu Dhabi via Sparkglow Holdings?
The Guardian ran in 2018 with this saying they'd not seen the documents Der Spiegel allegedly had proving this - but they had irrefutably seen fund movement from a Abu Dhabi based bank to a Mauritius-based holding company, which then made split transactions to English and Italian bank accounts based in Manchester and Rome.

So nothing iron clad but we read between the lines and make some fairly strong assumptions.

Man City essentially don't really exist anymore in the normal sense that we imbue a club with - same with PSG. Their 'time-barred' breaches of FFP and unchallenged cheating essentially to me (since at least 2014, but more likely before) renders everything they've achieved pretty moot really.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12888 on: March 23, 2021, 08:34:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 23, 2021, 03:35:54 pm
Did it ever get proven what Der Spiegel alleged about Mancini getting two wages, the lower one from City and the higher one from Abu Dhabi via Sparkglow Holdings?
Pep never did answer that question after the Watford FA cup final debacle, about him also receiving the same payments as Mancini did he?
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,353
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12889 on: March 24, 2021, 08:59:09 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2021, 04:15:01 pm
Nope, without the doping City wouldn't have won it that season either. they spent £103 million that season, bring in Navas and Fernandinho amongst others.

The defence wasn't great that season, we did conceded 51, but we only conceded 3 on 5 occasions that season, we averaged 1.3 GA per game. We still scored 101 that season. It was results like the 3-1 at Hull, the 2-2 at home v Villa, the 1-1 at WBA and the 2-0 at home to Chelsea that did for us that season.


and three of those games we won (Swansea, Cardiff and Stoke)

tbf the guys comment about conceding three a game wasnt meant in a literal sense
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,956
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12890 on: March 24, 2021, 10:17:11 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on March 24, 2021, 08:59:09 am
and three of those games we won (Swansea, Cardiff and Stoke)

tbf the guys comment about conceding three a game wasnt meant in a literal sense

You never know on here these days  ;)
Logged

Offline taylorb1991

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12891 on: March 24, 2021, 10:19:48 am »
Quote from: JRed on March 23, 2021, 08:34:54 pm
Pep never did answer that question after the Watford FA cup final debacle, about him also receiving the same payments as Mancini did he?




I really don't understand why more in the media don't push this issue. If Liverpool or United were accused of cooking the books like this, there were would be stories about it every day, yet with City it gets mentioned about once a year without much attention paid to it. How many titles do they have to cheat their way to before more questions are asked bout what's been going on?
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,102
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12892 on: March 24, 2021, 10:42:12 am »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on March 24, 2021, 10:19:48 am



I really don't understand why more in the media don't push this issue. If Liverpool or United were accused of cooking the books like this, there were would be stories about it every day, yet with City it gets mentioned about once a year without much attention paid to it. How many titles do they have to cheat their way to before more questions are asked bout what's been going on?

theres just a general apathy in the premier league - both from the league itself, and the media that covers it - and the vast majority of fans that watch it.

The fact that all the above are absolutely fine with a club in england being owned purely to sportswash a disgusting regime who are pro slavary, who are homophobic, who see women as 2nd class citizens should tell us all we need to know.

So long as the huge tv deals and sponsorships are rolling in, so long as they are making money, its all good.

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline taylorb1991

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12893 on: March 24, 2021, 10:49:47 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 24, 2021, 10:42:12 am
theres just a general apathy in the premier league - both from the league itself, and the media that covers it - and the vast majority of fans that watch it.

The fact that all the above are absolutely fine with a club in england being owned purely to sportswash a disgusting regime who are pro slavary, who are homophobic, who see women as 2nd class citizens should tell us all we need to know.

So long as the huge tv deals and sponsorships are rolling in, so long as they are making money, its all good.



Good point, UEFA ended up proving themselves to be too incompetent to stop it and the Premier League aren't bothered, what ever happened to their investigation into City's finances? Never heard any more about it, it's like they've brushed it under the carpet and hoped no-one would bring it up again.

I feel like there must be more we can do as a fanbase, along with supporters of other clubs. Band together and push the authorities and the media to do more about it. We can't just sit back and let cheating prevail.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12894 on: March 24, 2021, 11:46:32 am »
I see they are now wanting to invest their state funds into British business. Is there no end to it? Their plan of taking over a football club as a way in is now becoming apparent.
Logged

Offline taylorb1991

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12895 on: March 25, 2021, 10:01:16 am »

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56516109


Haaland would seem like a massive hypocrite if he joined City after this
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,110
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12896 on: March 25, 2021, 10:19:55 am »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on March 25, 2021, 10:01:16 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56516109


Haaland would seem like a massive hypocrite if he joined City after this
He seems fairly switched on, but Raiola has dealt with City before, his Dad played for City and ultimately he'll probably go where can A) Legitimately look like they'll win most domestic titles and challenge in Europe every year and B) Are able to pay him the most/second most of any footballer on the planet.

On City's easy ride in the media, it would be ace if just one time, a pundit or ex player thought 'fuck it' during a broadcast and very vocally stated the atrocities of the regime in their own land, their hypocrisy, their crimes and their agenda. Would likely get cut off or made to look a loon though.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12897 on: March 25, 2021, 10:21:33 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 25, 2021, 10:19:55 am
He seems fairly switched on, but Raiola has dealt with City before, his Dad played for City and ultimately he'll probably go where can A) Legitimately look like they'll win most domestic titles and challenge in Europe every year and B) Are able to pay him the most/second most of any footballer on the planet.
Probably true. Im sure the bank accounts will help him forget his stance on Human Rights.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,102
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12898 on: March 25, 2021, 10:54:55 am »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on March 25, 2021, 10:01:16 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56516109


Haaland would seem like a massive hypocrite if he joined City after this

They have a manager who is the biggest hypocrite of all.  Doubt the vast majority of players give a shit.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12899 on: March 25, 2021, 11:00:29 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 25, 2021, 10:54:55 am
They have a manager who is the biggest hypocrite of all.  Doubt the vast majority of players give a shit.
True. The fans are completely hypocritical and brainwashed too. They actually believe that Man City are self sustainable and are not bank rolled by Abu Dhabi! 😂
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,593
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12900 on: March 25, 2021, 04:56:41 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on March 25, 2021, 10:01:16 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56516109


Haaland would seem like a massive hypocrite if he joined City after this
Surely you mean PSG, who are owned by Qatari company, not City...     ;) :D

Back in the Roman days, when emperor Vespasian collected taxes on public toilets, trampled over Senate objections with the well known phrase "Money don't stink".
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,950
  • BAGs
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12901 on: March 25, 2021, 07:17:48 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on March 24, 2021, 10:19:48 am



I really don't understand why more in the media don't push this issue. If Liverpool or United were accused of cooking the books like this, there were would be stories about it every day, yet with City it gets mentioned about once a year without much attention paid to it. How many titles do they have to cheat their way to before more questions are asked bout what's been going on?
They seem to fly under so many people's radar.

Maybe it's because they've never been a story. They were always the other club in Manchester. A yo-yo club no one outside of their fanbase gave a monkeys about. They have bought a succession of trophies now, yet still no one gives a monkeys about them. They are still just the other club in Manchester, too.

They lift titles, and opposition fans just chuckle because it stopped a genuine rival from winning it instead. Even we are happy for them to sweep the domestic board of every trophy we do not lift, simply because it trashes any possibility of their neighbours getting their hands on silverware. The BS want Abu Dhabi to lift things because it stops us from doing so. Basically, the Sportswash are everyone's useful idiots. They lift a trophy and people just shrug their shoulders then grin because it wasn't a proper club and genuine rival that 'won' it.

Look at their parade. A half-arsed effort hardly anyone went to. Look at their 'fans'. Instead of celebrating their lottery win all they were going on about was Liverpool and how much press Liverpool get. We are a story. If someone at LFC sneezes, there is a reporter and film crew to cover it. Over at the Emptyshed, no one cares what they do. There is, as Dim Glas said, a general apathy towards them from pretty much everyone, and this allows them to fly right under the radar. Now imagine if LFC or MUFC were owned by such an abhorrent, murderous regime only in it to launder their reputation. It would never be out of the news. The focus would be massive and global. Luckily for the club formerly known as Manchester City, their non-entity profile and overall status has worked in their favour because, as I said, everyone just shrugs then talks about something else when it comes to them. It seems no one takes anything they do remotely seriously.
Logged
Mancs? They're just plastic, Scouse wannabes with shite haircuts.

Bitters? They're just plastic Manc's in Lonsdales.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,047
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12902 on: March 25, 2021, 07:40:29 pm »
San Marino officially the worst team in the world

Perfect opportunity for for Raheem to tap a 7th and 8th at around 80 minutes.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12903 on: March 25, 2021, 07:44:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March 25, 2021, 07:17:48 pm
They seem to fly under so many people's radar.

Maybe it's because they've never been a story. They were always the other club in Manchester. A yo-yo club no one outside of their fanbase gave a monkeys about. They have bought a succession of trophies now, yet still no one gives a monkeys about them. They are still just the other club in Manchester, too.

They lift titles, and opposition fans just chuckle because it stopped a genuine rival from winning it instead. Even we are happy for them to sweep the domestic board of every trophy we do not lift, simply because it trashes any possibility of their neighbours getting their hands on silverware. The BS want Abu Dhabi to lift things because it stops us from doing so. Basically, the Sportswash are everyone's useful idiots. They lift a trophy and people just shrug their shoulders then grin because it wasn't a proper club and genuine rival that 'won' it.

Look at their parade. A half-arsed effort hardly anyone went to. Look at their 'fans'. Instead of celebrating their lottery win all they were going on about was Liverpool and how much press Liverpool get. We are a story. If someone at LFC sneezes, there is a reporter and film crew to cover it. Over at the Emptyshed, no one cares what they do. There is, as Dim Glas said, a general apathy towards them from pretty much everyone, and this allows them to fly right under the radar. Now imagine if LFC or MUFC were owned by such an abhorrent, murderous regime only in it to launder their reputation. It would never be out of the news. The focus would be massive and global. Luckily for the club formerly known as Manchester City, their non-entity profile and overall status has worked in their favour because, as I said, everyone just shrugs then talks about something else when it comes to them. It seems no one takes anything they do remotely seriously.
Completely agree. City being a bit of a no mark club was likely what their rulers were looking for so it would go under the radar as you say.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,956
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12904 on: March 25, 2021, 08:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 25, 2021, 07:40:29 pm
San Marino officially the worst team in the world

Perfect opportunity for for Raheem to tap a 7th and 8th at around 80 minutes.

They'll always have that 8 second goal though ;D
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,102
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12905 on: Yesterday at 10:01:55 am »
A short film for your viewing pleasure', especially for the lurkers from Blue Moon.  This is what you turn a blind eye to for the sake of some bought trophies.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_mRZT3ECJ4&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_mRZT3ECJ4&amp;t=1s</a>
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,006
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12906 on: Yesterday at 10:04:16 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:01:55 am
A short film for your viewing pleasure', especially for the lurkers from Blue Moon.  This is what you turn a blind eye to for the sake of some bought trophies.
Not showing for me. Quote this to get the video code and I'll delete this post :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1_mRZT3ECJ4&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1_mRZT3ECJ4&amp;t=1s</a>
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,102
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12907 on: Yesterday at 10:07:23 am »
we can leave both! It shows for me. But links to Youtube are a bit weird on here with all the code it shows underneath!

Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,006
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12908 on: Yesterday at 10:11:28 am »
 ;D Sweet. Watching it now....  this is SPOT ON. Nice one

"It is about purchasing a narrative and projecting an image"
Logged

Offline taylorb1991

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12909 on: Yesterday at 12:25:26 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March 25, 2021, 04:56:41 pm
Surely you mean PSG, who are owned by Qatari company, not City...     ;) :D

Back in the Roman days, when emperor Vespasian collected taxes on public toilets, trampled over Senate objections with the well known phrase "Money don't stink".



I realise Qataris own PSG and City are owned by those lovely folk from the UAE but if Haaland and his international team-mates are going to make a stand then surely he can't be seen to be involved with any dicatorship. Hopefully this will lead to more players standing up to human rights abuses and City's ownership will start getting more media attention.
Logged

Offline taylorb1991

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12910 on: Yesterday at 12:27:43 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:04:16 am
Not showing for me. Quote this to get the video code and I'll delete this post :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1_mRZT3ECJ4&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1_mRZT3ECJ4&amp;t=1s</a>



That's a brilliant video, sums everything up perfectly. Someone in the media should play that to Pep and some Premier League executives and record it. Be very interesting to see their reaction
Logged

Offline JRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12911 on: Yesterday at 12:49:05 pm »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 12:27:43 pm



That's a brilliant video, sums everything up perfectly. Someone in the media should play that to Pep and some Premier League executives and record it. Be very interesting to see their reaction
Wow. Absolutely spot on!
This television companies should be taking this issue up and showing these kinds of videos. Obviously the Man City fans will defend sportswashing as they value winning trophies as far more important than the treatment of human beings , however, if this is not stopped then the beautiful game that we all love is well and truly finished.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,593
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12912 on: Today at 02:11:13 am »
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 12:25:26 pm


I realise Qataris own PSG and City are owned by those lovely folk from the UAE but if Haaland and his international team-mates are going to make a stand then surely he can't be seen to be involved with any dicatorship. Hopefully this will lead to more players standing up to human rights abuses and City's ownership will start getting more media attention.
My comment was tongue-in-cheek.

I'd really like to see all top professional players boycott the Qatari World Cup. The federations are all tied up to FIFA and UEFA, but what would FIFA do to the players if the big names don't show up and they'd have a tournament much worse than the Olympics?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 318 319 320 321 322 [323]   Go Up
« previous next »
 