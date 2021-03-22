Everybody knows it's going on but that is probably the biggest pointer to them having some exotic,inflated payment method that makes it impossible for players to leave.

Who'd have thought Ronaldo would leave the mancs and we have had plenty of examples of players leaving for Barcelona and Madrid. The Latin American players like Aguerro would be off to one of those clubs if they played for a "normal" team with "normal" wages(no matter how high the wages those 2 teams can usually gazump them).

The fact that players(and manager) hang around for years implies that they they are on earth shattering wages that they'd be crazy to pass up.

However, apparently, man city's wage bill is less than ours



I think there are couple of reasons their players haven't left for Spanish giants, while every other big English club has to deal with it (Ronaldo, Suarez, Henry, Hazard, Coutinho, Bale). First is ofcourse they pay well and consistently win trophies.But I think another factor is that while they have lot of top players, they simply haven't had one exceptional player who has an unreal season and the Spanish clubs want the player. De Bruyne is the one comes to mind who is at the level, but he has flopped in the crunch CL games. Aguero too but his injury record is brutal. Plus he played for Atletico, so not that straightforward for him. If they had Ronaldo or Suarez playing for them in their prime, they would have most likely left.