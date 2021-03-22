« previous next »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2021, 04:16:22 pm
With the shit he's gone through in his career, you can't really blame him for taking a big pay day.

I dont begrudge any in this industry for taking a nice pay day or moving to rack up some trophies. Short career with a lot of uncertainty and its a cutthroat, dog-eat-dog world.
Quote from: Fromola on March 22, 2021, 04:25:00 pm
For a season or two they would. If it got to the stage where they were winning 5 or 6 in a row that'd change. Especially if they keep hoarding the cups every year as well.

At the moment nobody gives a shit about City either way.

The only fans who care are those with a realistic chance of winning the League, which is us. Chelsea and Utd fans both think they can spend their way to the title, Arsenal fans think top 4 is success and that is it. The rest couldn't give a shiny shit so long as they stay in the PL.
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2021, 04:48:09 pm
The only fans who care are those with a realistic chance of winning the League, which is us. Chelsea and Utd fans both think they can spend their way to the title, Arsenal fans think top 4 is success and that is it. The rest couldn't give a shiny shit so long as they stay in the PL.

But if City keep hoarding the cups as well as the title near enough every year, then it'll wear thin with people quickly. Arsenal are still used to winning cups, Chelsea have regularly won trophies since Abramavich came in, United still won stuff under Van Gaal and Mourinho, Spurs desperate for a trophy. Other clubs in the league know a title is near enough out the question, but they always have hope of winning a cup (Wigan/Swansea/Birmingham in the last 10 years). Watford reach a final and get smashed out of sight by City.
Quote from: sinnermichael on March 21, 2021, 12:05:38 pm
Exactly. Apart from Sane in the summer, they haven't had to sell a player in their prime for years. I can't even remember the last one.

Their defence now is a case in point. They've got 7 defenders who cost between £40-60m. Thy can just rotate 3 of the 4 on a regular basis. That's without even mentioning the £60m on Rodri, £60 on Mahrez, £50m on Sterling and £45m on Bernardo.
Everybody knows it's going on but that is probably the biggest pointer to them having some exotic,inflated  payment method that makes it impossible for players to leave.
 Who'd have thought Ronaldo would leave the mancs and we have had plenty of examples of players leaving for Barcelona and Madrid. The Latin American players like Aguerro would be off to one of those clubs if they played for a "normal" team with "normal" wages(no matter how high the wages those 2 teams can usually gazump them).
 The fact that players(and manager) hang around for years implies that they they are on earth shattering wages that they'd be crazy to pass up.
 However, apparently, man city's wage bill is less than ours  :o
Quote from: free_at_last on March 22, 2021, 08:20:41 pm
Everybody knows it's going on but that is probably the biggest pointer to them having some exotic,inflated  payment method that makes it impossible for players to leave.
 Who'd have thought Ronaldo would leave the mancs and we have had plenty of examples of players leaving for Barcelona and Madrid. The Latin American players like Aguerro would be off to one of those clubs if they played for a "normal" team with "normal" wages(no matter how high the wages those 2 teams can usually gazump them).
 The fact that players(and manager) hang around for years implies that they they are on earth shattering wages that they'd be crazy to pass up.
 However, apparently, man city's wage bill is less than ours  :o

I think there are couple of reasons their players haven't left for Spanish giants, while every other big English club has to deal with it (Ronaldo, Suarez, Henry, Hazard, Coutinho, Bale). First is ofcourse they pay well and consistently win trophies.
But I think another factor is that while they have lot of top players, they simply haven't had one exceptional player who has an unreal season and the Spanish clubs want the player. De Bruyne is the one comes to mind who is at the level, but he has flopped in the crunch CL games. Aguero too but his injury record is brutal. Plus he played for Atletico, so not that straightforward for him.  If they had Ronaldo or Suarez playing for them in their prime, they would have most likely left.
Quote from: free_at_last on March 22, 2021, 08:20:41 pm
Everybody knows it's going on but that is probably the biggest pointer to them having some exotic,inflated  payment method that makes it impossible for players to leave.
 Who'd have thought Ronaldo would leave the mancs and we have had plenty of examples of players leaving for Barcelona and Madrid. The Latin American players like Aguerro would be off to one of those clubs if they played for a "normal" team with "normal" wages(no matter how high the wages those 2 teams can usually gazump them).
 The fact that players(and manager) hang around for years implies that they they are on earth shattering wages that they'd be crazy to pass up.
 However, apparently, man city's wage bill is less than ours  :o

The benefits of being owned by a sovereign state I guess. I wonder how many city players have bank accounts in Abu Dhabi. Or rather, I wonder how many bank accounts city players have in Abu Dhabi.

Almost every player in their squad cost upwards of £40m yet were all meant to believe their wage bill is not the highest in the league.
Quote from: JRed on March 23, 2021, 10:43:05 am
The benefits of being owned by a sovereign state I guess. I wonder how many city players have bank accounts in Abu Dhabi. Or rather, I wonder how many bank accounts city players have in Abu Dhabi.

Almost every player in their squad cost upwards of £40m yet were all meant to believe their wage bill is not the highest in the league.

Did it ever get proven what Der Spiegel alleged about Mancini getting two wages, the lower one from City and the higher one from Abu Dhabi via Sparkglow Holdings?
Quote from: rob1966 on March 23, 2021, 03:35:54 pm
Did it ever get proven what Der Spiegel alleged about Mancini getting two wages, the lower one from City and the higher one from Abu Dhabi via Sparkglow Holdings?
The Guardian ran in 2018 with this saying they'd not seen the documents Der Spiegel allegedly had proving this - but they had irrefutably seen fund movement from a Abu Dhabi based bank to a Mauritius-based holding company, which then made split transactions to English and Italian bank accounts based in Manchester and Rome.

So nothing iron clad but we read between the lines and make some fairly strong assumptions.

Man City essentially don't really exist anymore in the normal sense that we imbue a club with - same with PSG. Their 'time-barred' breaches of FFP and unchallenged cheating essentially to me (since at least 2014, but more likely before) renders everything they've achieved pretty moot really.
Quote from: rob1966 on March 23, 2021, 03:35:54 pm
Did it ever get proven what Der Spiegel alleged about Mancini getting two wages, the lower one from City and the higher one from Abu Dhabi via Sparkglow Holdings?
Pep never did answer that question after the Watford FA cup final debacle, about him also receiving the same payments as Mancini did he?
Quote from: rob1966 on March 22, 2021, 04:15:01 pm
Nope, without the doping City wouldn't have won it that season either. they spent £103 million that season, bring in Navas and Fernandinho amongst others.

The defence wasn't great that season, we did conceded 51, but we only conceded 3 on 5 occasions that season, we averaged 1.3 GA per game. We still scored 101 that season. It was results like the 3-1 at Hull, the 2-2 at home v Villa, the 1-1 at WBA and the 2-0 at home to Chelsea that did for us that season.


and three of those games we won (Swansea, Cardiff and Stoke)

tbf the guys comment about conceding three a game wasnt meant in a literal sense
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:59:09 am
and three of those games we won (Swansea, Cardiff and Stoke)

tbf the guys comment about conceding three a game wasnt meant in a literal sense

You never know on here these days  ;)
Quote from: JRed on March 23, 2021, 08:34:54 pm
Pep never did answer that question after the Watford FA cup final debacle, about him also receiving the same payments as Mancini did he?




I really don't understand why more in the media don't push this issue. If Liverpool or United were accused of cooking the books like this, there were would be stories about it every day, yet with City it gets mentioned about once a year without much attention paid to it. How many titles do they have to cheat their way to before more questions are asked bout what's been going on?
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Yesterday at 10:19:48 am



I really don't understand why more in the media don't push this issue. If Liverpool or United were accused of cooking the books like this, there were would be stories about it every day, yet with City it gets mentioned about once a year without much attention paid to it. How many titles do they have to cheat their way to before more questions are asked bout what's been going on?

theres just a general apathy in the premier league - both from the league itself, and the media that covers it - and the vast majority of fans that watch it.

The fact that all the above are absolutely fine with a club in england being owned purely to sportswash a disgusting regime who are pro slavary, who are homophobic, who see women as 2nd class citizens should tell us all we need to know.

So long as the huge tv deals and sponsorships are rolling in, so long as they are making money, its all good.

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:42:12 am
theres just a general apathy in the premier league - both from the league itself, and the media that covers it - and the vast majority of fans that watch it.

The fact that all the above are absolutely fine with a club in england being owned purely to sportswash a disgusting regime who are pro slavary, who are homophobic, who see women as 2nd class citizens should tell us all we need to know.

So long as the huge tv deals and sponsorships are rolling in, so long as they are making money, its all good.



Good point, UEFA ended up proving themselves to be too incompetent to stop it and the Premier League aren't bothered, what ever happened to their investigation into City's finances? Never heard any more about it, it's like they've brushed it under the carpet and hoped no-one would bring it up again.

I feel like there must be more we can do as a fanbase, along with supporters of other clubs. Band together and push the authorities and the media to do more about it. We can't just sit back and let cheating prevail.
I see they are now wanting to invest their state funds into British business. Is there no end to it? Their plan of taking over a football club as a way in is now becoming apparent.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56516109


Haaland would seem like a massive hypocrite if he joined City after this
Quote from: taylorb1991 on Today at 10:01:16 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56516109


Haaland would seem like a massive hypocrite if he joined City after this
He seems fairly switched on, but Raiola has dealt with City before, his Dad played for City and ultimately he'll probably go where can A) Legitimately look like they'll win most domestic titles and challenge in Europe every year and B) Are able to pay him the most/second most of any footballer on the planet.

On City's easy ride in the media, it would be ace if just one time, a pundit or ex player thought 'fuck it' during a broadcast and very vocally stated the atrocities of the regime in their own land, their hypocrisy, their crimes and their agenda. Would likely get cut off or made to look a loon though.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:19:55 am
He seems fairly switched on, but Raiola has dealt with City before, his Dad played for City and ultimately he'll probably go where can A) Legitimately look like they'll win most domestic titles and challenge in Europe every year and B) Are able to pay him the most/second most of any footballer on the planet.
Probably true. Im sure the bank accounts will help him forget his stance on Human Rights.
