No-one is investing big in us. We'll spend what we generate.

I'm not bitter, really perhaps only when we are directly challenging them, otherwise it's just a shrug. Them being streets ahead means United don't win a title this season so there is a benefit to it even if it ultimately I think it's shite for the English game.
Hmm, I smell a Man City fan.
Thing is, and I think I speak for the majority of our fanbase, I really really wouldn't want that type of investment. Because after every trophy we won I'd just be thinking 'of course we won it, we have a huge unearned advantage over everyone', essentially an adult being proud at beating up a 14 year old.
Us winning the league and CL felt so good because of excellent work that had gone in from so many people at the club, which is why achievements like ours are given so much more media coverage, and Abu Dhabi's are brushed over.

As I said above with Pep and the unlimited funds to build the squad they have, they have got an unbelievable team which I'd say is the best in the world. But so it should be
Sports washing human rights ignoring blood money pricks.

You'll still never been talked about like we are.
This season the cheats have stopped United winning the league, United winning the League Cup and Everton having a good chance of winning the FA Cup (and perhaps United if they beat them in the semi or final). That'll do me this season, domestically.

Unless they beat us in Istanbul, I don't give a fuck what they win.
Normally I'd agree but I genuinely think if they do the quadruple then you might as well pack.up the Premier League as a competitive competition.

Both us and United have done Trebels and they are hard, really fucking hard. They drain every ounce of spirit, energy and mental strength. Look at the squads we both had, they were better than the rest in the league at the times but they still had deficiencies and the back ups for the back ups weren't highly regarded international players. City have a squad that hardly *looks* tired. Fuck they can leave Aguero rotting on the bench for some bizarre fucking reason that only that baldy, paranoid fuck will know. They hardly look tired in what everyone has agreed has been the toughest season physically and mentally we've seen in decades, the games coming thick and fast with no time to rest or train properly. What happens next season when we (hopefully) go back to a more normal season? There may be a bit more consistency from the teams below because they won't have injuries or tiredness, but that counts for City too, not even including the 200 million they will spend in the summer.

They aren't even playing as well now as they did in the 100 point season and the one after where they pipped us, yet are still walking the league, cups and so far Europe too. For a league whose reputation is built in the competition for the league, even Ferguson's United weren't as dominant and this is a time when the top 6 have more money than even his United did. It's a terrible yet predictable outcome for the authorities who looked the other way when everyone warned them about it.
I think influencer is the correct term.
How can you mention that Barca team and omit Xavi and Iniesta? They were a joy to watch.
They were, but as I said that Spain team were often dull to watch. They won nearly every tournament knockout game either 1-0 or 0-0 and on pens and had 97% possession. You were basically watching them pass the ball for 90 minutes waiting for something to happen. Yeah Xavi and Iniesta were great, but it was Messi that really brought the team to life (as Ronaldinho did with Rijkard's team).
Why did I just read your post in a Manc accent in my head. ???
