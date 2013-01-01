This season the cheats have stopped United winning the league, United winning the League Cup and Everton having a good chance of winning the FA Cup (and perhaps United if they beat them in the semi or final). That'll do me this season, domestically.



Unless they beat us in Istanbul, I don't give a fuck what they win.



Normally I'd agree but I genuinely think if they do the quadruple then you might as well pack.up the Premier League as a competitive competition.Both us and United have done Trebels and they are hard, really fucking hard. They drain every ounce of spirit, energy and mental strength. Look at the squads we both had, they were better than the rest in the league at the times but they still had deficiencies and the back ups for the back ups weren't highly regarded international players. City have a squad that hardly *looks* tired. Fuck they can leave Aguero rotting on the bench for some bizarre fucking reason that only that baldy, paranoid fuck will know. They hardly look tired in what everyone has agreed has been the toughest season physically and mentally we've seen in decades, the games coming thick and fast with no time to rest or train properly. What happens next season when we (hopefully) go back to a more normal season? There may be a bit more consistency from the teams below because they won't have injuries or tiredness, but that counts for City too, not even including the 200 million they will spend in the summer.They aren't even playing as well now as they did in the 100 point season and the one after where they pipped us, yet are still walking the league, cups and so far Europe too. For a league whose reputation is built in the competition for the league, even Ferguson's United weren't as dominant and this is a time when the top 6 have more money than even his United did. It's a terrible yet predictable outcome for the authorities who looked the other way when everyone warned them about it.