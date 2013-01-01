God weve become bitter Id love their investment like everyone else bullsh@t if anyone wouldnt for all their state money they are the best run club ever whether we like it or not theyve not just invested in the club and team but in the community and infrastructure all around their club we know Manchester City won the lottery but the basta@ds are one hell of squad and the bald fraud has em playing the best football Ive seen for many a year weve just got to dig in this season and come out fighting next season we cant live on our history so lets hope someone invests big in us anyone thinking otherwise is in dreamlike



No-one is investing big in us. We'll spend what we generate.I'm not bitter, really perhaps only when we are directly challenging them, otherwise it's just a shrug. Them being streets ahead means United don't win a title this season so there is a benefit to it even if it ultimately I think it's shite for the English game.