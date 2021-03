God we’ve become bitter I’d love their investment like everyone else bullsh@t if anyone wouldn’t for all their state money they are the best run club ever whether we like it or not they’ve not just invested in the club and team but in the community and infrastructure all around their club we know Manchester City won the lottery but the basta@ds are one hell of squad and the bald fraud has em playing the best football I’ve seen for many a year we’ve just got to dig in this season and come out fighting next season we can’t live on our history so let’s hope someone invests big in us anyone thinking otherwise is in dreamlike



No-one is investing big in us. We'll spend what we generate.I'm not bitter, really perhaps only when we are directly challenging them, otherwise it's just a shrug. Them being streets ahead means United don't win a title this season so there is a benefit to it even if it ultimately I think it's shite for the English game.