Man City - the Lisbon Lyons

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12720 on: March 1, 2021, 03:41:43 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on March  1, 2021, 02:16:47 pm
Our title wasn't tainted, and everyone knows that. It was won before Covid anyway. We could have declared at the restart and let all the other clubs play the season out and we'd still have won it.

The "tainted title" talk I referenced was by Abu Dhabi fans earlier in this season when we were top and they were yet to find their form. The talk from them back then was of this being a "meaningless covid title watched by no one." Of course, that narrative has changed now.   ::)


indeed, it doesnt surprise me
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12721 on: March 1, 2021, 05:52:49 pm
Anyone in here got the number for them lawyers Man City used to get away with fiddling the books? Asking for a friend who works at FC Barcelona.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12722 on: March 4, 2021, 12:31:25 am
I've not been keeping a close eye on things, admittedly, but has there been any moaning in the media or general football forums about one team running away with it this season, like there was last time? Especially since the team running away with it is rumoured to have a 200m pound transfer budget this summer after a year of empty stadiums, while everyone else is dampening their fans' expectations with talk of economic realism?

Christ, even when we were running away with it last year, we knew we couldn't let standards slip too far because we knew there was a very good side beneath us that could go on a killer run if they smelt blood in the water. Man City looks down and see a dogshit Man Utd side that have been scrapping for points since Clattenburg's revelation forced the refs to be more subtle, and a Leicester side that is falling apart with injuries. Meanwhile, a fake-arse moneybags club wins its 21st in a row. Tainted? Boring? Hello?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12723 on: March 4, 2021, 07:49:51 am
Quote from: GreatEx on March  4, 2021, 12:31:25 am
I've not been keeping a close eye on things, admittedly, but has there been any moaning in the media or general football forums about one team running away with it this season, like there was last time? Especially since the team running away with it is rumoured to have a 200m pound transfer budget this summer after a year of empty stadiums, while everyone else is dampening their fans' expectations with talk of economic realism?

Christ, even when we were running away with it last year, we knew we couldn't let standards slip too far because we knew there was a very good side beneath us that could go on a killer run if they smelt blood in the water. Man City looks down and see a dogshit Man Utd side that have been scrapping for points since Clattenburg's revelation forced the refs to be more subtle, and a Leicester side that is falling apart with injuries. Meanwhile, a fake-arse moneybags club wins its 21st in a row. Tainted? Boring? Hello?

Atleast they will get their * back that they were so joyously attaching to Liverpools amazing title win.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12724 on: March 4, 2021, 09:12:24 am
Let's be honest P27 W26 D1 L0 is much, much, much more impressive than
P27 W20 D5 L2
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12725 on: March 4, 2021, 09:14:36 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March  4, 2021, 09:12:24 am
Let's be honest P27 W26 D1 L0 is much, much, much more impressive than
P27 W20 D5 L2
Very true. Without all the injuries weve had and the Ref/VAR agenda against us, we would very likely have won the league again this year.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12726 on: March 4, 2021, 10:46:43 am
Quote from: JRed on March  4, 2021, 09:14:36 am
Very true. Without all the injuries weve had and the Ref/VAR agenda against us, we would very likely have won the league again this year.

Also no way they have the record they have if they were competing with us - they would have folded in a few recent games after being pegged back to 1-1, including at Anfield.

But it's no surprise they're doing what they're doing. They have the luxury of rotating £50 million players whilst other clubs are either running the same starting 11 into the ground or rotating with players not good enough.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12727 on: March 4, 2021, 11:13:15 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on March  4, 2021, 10:46:43 am
Also no way they have the record they have if they were competing with us - they would have folded in a few recent games after being pegged back to 1-1, including at Anfield.

But it's no surprise they're doing what they're doing. They have the luxury of rotating £50 million players whilst other clubs are either running the same starting 11 into the ground or rotating with players not good enough.
Nail on the head. This has been the season that city being allowed to spend hundreds of millions on as many squad players as they want , has meant they dont have the same issues as other clubs. Im pretty sure if Klopp had the unlimited oil money to spend( which we clearly wouldnt want as we do not want to be used for sports washing) we too wouldve had a squad of first team level players to call on.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12728 on: March 4, 2021, 12:26:11 pm
Credit to them for the winning run, deserved champions. All I saw last year was their fans finding any reason under the sun to discredit our success and I wont be doing the same back, its hugely impressive what theyve achieved, albeit with the caveats that everyone is aware of.

Do I think wed have won the league without the injuries? Quite possibly, we certainly looked on course to when the Van Dijk injury kicked in but then its so early on in the season that its difficult to put too much stock into that.

What I will say is I think well be back fighting again next season with a bit of luck and a bit of intelligence in the transfer market. Let City enjoy this for now, hopefully well be back to spoil their party again in a years time.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12729 on: March 4, 2021, 12:46:17 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on March  4, 2021, 12:26:11 pm
Credit to them for the winning run, deserved champions. All I saw last year was their fans finding any reason under the sun to discredit our success and I wont be doing the same back, its hugely impressive what theyve achieved, albeit with the caveats that everyone is aware of.

Do I think wed have won the league without the injuries? Quite possibly, we certainly looked on course to when the Van Dijk injury kicked in but then its so early on in the season that its difficult to put too much stock into that.

What I will say is I think well be back fighting again next season with a bit of luck and a bit of intelligence in the transfer market. Let City enjoy this for now, hopefully well be back to spoil their party again in a years time.
Hope we do manage to find some players to improve the squad in the summer, I do believe with all players fit we will be much more competitive next season. However, no one knows how much the Abu Dhabi Royal family are going to spend in the summer. Ive a feeling they will have a massive transfer window with another few hundred million spend.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12730 on: March 4, 2021, 12:52:16 pm
Quote from: JRed on March  4, 2021, 12:46:17 pm
Hope we do manage to find some players to improve the squad in the summer, I do believe with all players fit we will be much more competitive next season. However, no one knows how much the Abu Dhabi Royal family are going to spend in the summer. Ive a feeling they will have a massive transfer window with another few hundred million spend.

And well probably get ignorant pundits and fans saying how City spent big from a position of strength and thats what we should have done last summer.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12731 on: Today at 08:18:26 am
i always made fun of Pep's hoodie but i didn't know the story behind it so i feel embarrassed now.


https://www.90min.com/posts/the-story-behind-pep-guardiola-open-arms-hoodie
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12732 on: Today at 12:44:46 pm
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12733 on: Today at 01:53:38 pm
We need a Brennan ban in here, most of his clicks will come from this place and other Liverpool fans.

He writes those articles because he knows they'll get interactions by baiting us, much more so than anything just for City fans.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12734 on: Today at 02:19:39 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 01:53:38 pm
We need a Brennan ban in here, most of his clicks will come from this place and other Liverpool fans.

He writes those articles because he knows they'll get interactions by baiting us, much more so than anything just for City fans.

Is he still knocking about? Must have come out of hiding since July last year.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12735 on: Today at 03:05:41 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 01:53:38 pm
We need a Brennan ban in here, most of his clicks will come from this place and other Liverpool fans.

He writes those articles because he knows they'll get interactions by baiting us, much more so than anything just for City fans.
And people evidently fall for it.
Personally Id be all for not even having this thread on here. I mean , who is arsed about the sports washers? Theyre just a shit stain on football.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12736 on: Today at 03:10:47 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:05:41 pm
And people evidently fall for it.
Personally Id be all for not even having this thread on here. I mean , who is arsed about the sports washers? Theyre just a shit stain on football.

I say we keep it open to congratulate them on their sixth and a half title come may.

Also to remind them of the actual worst defending league champions who in 1937- 1938 were relegated as champions.

If only we could remember the name ...
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12737 on: Today at 03:14:29 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 03:10:47 pm
I say we keep it open to congratulate them on their sixth and a half title come may.

Also to remind them of the actual worst defending league champions who in 1937- 1938 were relegated as champions.

If only we could remember the name ...
That was a different club entirely tho?   This new aberration of a club was only created in 2008.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12738 on: Today at 03:26:40 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:14:29 pm
That was a different club entirely tho?   This new aberration of a club was only created in 2008.

Definitely the same club
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12739 on: Today at 03:34:10 pm
Wish I hadn't even looked at the tweet. The mental gymnastics in the replies is insane. "Let's look at the wage bills!" The lack of self awareness is astonishing.

And even there's a point where a guy comes in with a well thought out counter and Brennan starts spouting bile like a standard twitter fan, not a journalist. "City have come second and won trophies with injuries, Liverpool collapsed!" Does he actually believe that? They literally used Laporte's injury as a reason they didn't win the league last year. The sheer insanity of the injuries we have suffered and the blind eye it's turned in the media makes me feel like I'm taking crazy pills.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
Reply #12740 on: Today at 03:43:15 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 03:34:10 pm
Wish I hadn't even looked at the tweet. The mental gymnastics in the replies is insane. "Let's look at the wage bills!" The lack of self awareness is astonishing.

And even there's a point where a guy comes in with a well thought out counter and Brennan starts spouting bile like a standard twitter fan, not a journalist. "City have come second and won trophies with injuries, Liverpool collapsed!" Does he actually believe that? They literally used Laporte's injury as a reason they didn't win the league last year. The sheer insanity of the injuries we have suffered and the blind eye it's turned in the media makes me feel like I'm taking crazy pills.
The difference is ; when we have injuries we have to look for solutions that dont cost money, I.e other members of the squad playing out of position or cheap loan signings. They just spend another couple hundred million in the next transfer window.
