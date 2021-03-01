I've not been keeping a close eye on things, admittedly, but has there been any moaning in the media or general football forums about one team running away with it this season, like there was last time? Especially since the team running away with it is rumoured to have a 200m pound transfer budget this summer after a year of empty stadiums, while everyone else is dampening their fans' expectations with talk of economic realism?



Christ, even when we were running away with it last year, we knew we couldn't let standards slip too far because we knew there was a very good side beneath us that could go on a killer run if they smelt blood in the water. Man City looks down and see a dogshit Man Utd side that have been scrapping for points since Clattenburg's revelation forced the refs to be more subtle, and a Leicester side that is falling apart with injuries. Meanwhile, a fake-arse moneybags club wins its 21st in a row. Tainted? Boring? Hello?