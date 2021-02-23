Remember hearing how poor the German league was, the fact that we only beat rb leipzig 2-0 was seen as the bare minimum.
Remind me again, where are Borussia Monchengladbach in the German league?
Remember how more German teams than English teams made it to the knockout stages? The German league isnt poor, just not as rich as one or two others
Gladbach have the 5th best squad in the league though, so to even be in the competition was them punching above their weight, added to that they are going through a bit of a crisis at the moment.
I don't read any of the post game nonsense, certainly not from insignificant fanbases like Abu Dhabi's, so whoever was pushing that it was considered easy to beat Leipzig, was basically making shit up to have a dig at Liverpool - something we are used to. It wastnt actually a reflection on the team or league they play in.