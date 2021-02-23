« previous next »
Author Topic: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons  (Read 725338 times)

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12680 on: February 23, 2021, 02:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Aintree Rum on February 23, 2021, 02:25:23 pm

...and you know this how?

I searched RAWK down on Twitter a couple of times yesterday and found more tweets about it from City (and one Arsenal) fan than I did us lot. Not an in depth study but nice to know were still popular.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12681 on: February 23, 2021, 02:33:54 pm »
Seems like me and Nicholas made the same run.

Also who is the RAWK Editor on twitter? I didn't know RAWK has a twitter.  ;D
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12682 on: February 23, 2021, 02:37:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 23, 2021, 02:33:54 pm
Seems like me and Nicholas made the same run.

Also who is the RAWK Editor on twitter? I didn't know RAWK has a twitter.  ;D

Chopper.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12683 on: February 23, 2021, 03:27:16 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 23, 2021, 02:28:52 pm
I searched RAWK down on Twitter a couple of times yesterday and found more tweets about it from City (and one Arsenal) fan than I did us lot. Not an in depth study but nice to know were still popular.

I tried searching RAWK but that brings up some strange tweets I can tell you! Then I remembered there is actually a RAWK twitter.

That downforeveryoneorjustme.com is good for checking too.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12684 on: February 23, 2021, 03:34:43 pm »
pretty sure rawk was the biggest thread on redcafe for years

probably still is
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12685 on: February 23, 2021, 04:26:37 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 23, 2021, 03:27:16 pm
I tried searching RAWK but that brings up some strange tweets I can tell you! Then I remembered there is actually a RAWK twitter.

That downforeveryoneorjustme.com is good for checking too.

Haha yeah, I tried searching RAWK today. A lot of shite to filer through (how apt ;) ).
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12686 on: February 23, 2021, 04:41:02 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 23, 2021, 04:26:37 pm
Haha yeah, I tried searching RAWK today. A lot of shite to filer through (how apt ;) ).
try my twitter replies to see some shite

apparently ive implied their dirty oil cheats now.

best reply i got was their need to replace Clichy, Sagna, Zabaleta and Kolorov

the tweet in question quoted their age now even though they left 4 years ago
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12687 on: February 23, 2021, 04:42:48 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 23, 2021, 04:26:37 pm
Haha yeah, I tried searching RAWK today. A lot of shite to filer through (how apt ;) ).

Sorry, that'll be me tweeting out all your posts for my own amusement. :P
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12688 on: February 23, 2021, 04:45:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on February 23, 2021, 04:42:48 pm
Sorry, that'll be me tweeting out all your posts for my own amusement. :P

How dare you!
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12689 on: February 24, 2021, 07:13:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 23, 2021, 02:28:52 pm
I searched RAWK down on Twitter a couple of times yesterday and found more tweets about it from City (and one Arsenal) fan than I did us lot. Not an in depth study but nice to know were still popular.

PrestwichBlue (I presume from Blueloon) crowing that RAWK was down because City have "broken us".

Weirdo.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12690 on: February 24, 2021, 07:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on February 23, 2021, 08:23:33 am
Miguel Delaney had an article yesterday about them having it easy this season and leaning towards money

i replied pretty much saying how money is no object at all to them stating how they can simply replace players with money being no object and not many clubs have that luxury

you should see the replies i got, apparently stating that means I'm a bitter, self entitled, arrogant crybaby who should get his coaching badges to replace Pep, am also a person that I find irritating according to some

Ahh, the great sports-washed of Manchester. The only reason Man City havent suffered this season is down to the state funds that have been pumped into the club as part of the Abu Dhabi sports washing project. They havent had many injuries, but it wouldnt matter if theyd had as many as we have. Injuries dont affect their squad because of the billions they have spent on players. Another of their favourites is every team has the same number of players in the squad. What they dont see is that Pep has spent hundreds of millions collecting a squad full of first team players, whereas the likes of us have to pad the squad out with cheaper players and youth players. City can rotate the squad as they have the same quality players as back up, also anyone getting injured is replaced with a player of similar quality. If they dont have any, they just spend another couple hundred million in even more replacements.
They will win the Covid league this season, but its only because of the billions of pounds  of Abu Dhabi state funds.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12691 on: February 24, 2021, 07:59:40 pm »
It's that time of the year when "they will win the quadruple" talks start up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12692 on: February 24, 2021, 08:02:23 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 24, 2021, 07:59:40 pm
It's that time of the year when "they will win the quadruple" talks start up
They talk about their treble like it was some great achievement.
All Pep is doing is the real life equivalent of playing football manager with the unlimited funds cheat code. I won every trophy going doing that.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12693 on: February 24, 2021, 08:04:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on February 24, 2021, 08:02:23 pm
They talk about their treble like it was some great achievement.
All Pep is doing is the real life equivalent of playing football manager with the unlimited funds cheat code. I won every trophy going doing that.

I think David Moores had those cheat codes first.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12694 on: February 24, 2021, 08:55:52 pm »
Quote from: JRed on February 24, 2021, 07:43:30 pm
Ahh, the great sports-washed of Manchester. The only reason Man City havent suffered this season is down to the state funds that have been pumped into the club as part of the Abu Dhabi sports washing project. They havent had many injuries, but it wouldnt matter if theyd had as many as we have. Injuries dont affect their squad because of the billions they have spent on players. Another of their favourites is every team has the same number of players in the squad. What they dont see is that Pep has spent hundreds of millions collecting a squad full of first team players, whereas the likes of us have to pad the squad out with cheaper players and youth players. City can rotate the squad as they have the same quality players as back up, also anyone getting injured is replaced with a player of similar quality. If they dont have any, they just spend another couple hundred million in even more replacements.
They will win the Covid league this season, but its only because of the billions of pounds  of Abu Dhabi state funds.
pretty much what I said. Plus mentioned if players don't work for them it's no bother to replace them with more expensive players the next year.

Apparently them spending 100m.on Ake and Dias to replace otamendi and cover laporte is exactly the same as us buying Davies and kabak when van dijk was injured
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12695 on: February 24, 2021, 09:17:31 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on February 24, 2021, 08:55:52 pm
pretty much what I said. Plus mentioned if players don't work for them it's no bother to replace them with more expensive players the next year.

Apparently them spending 100m.on Ake and Dias to replace otamendi and cover laporte is exactly the same as us buying Davies and kabak when van dijk was injured
Unfortunately, they have all been completely brain washed by the sports washing.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12696 on: February 24, 2021, 09:32:54 pm »
Quote from: JRed on February 24, 2021, 09:17:31 pm
Unfortunately, they have all been completely brain washed by the sports washing.
just gave up responding. Pointless when they all have pre meditated responses no matter what you say with 40 of their mates ready to like everything and back them up. But sure if you throw enough rodents into a cage they'll breed
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12697 on: February 24, 2021, 11:04:12 pm »
Quote from: JRed on February 24, 2021, 09:17:31 pm
Unfortunately, they have all been completely brain washed by the sports washing.

They're all Brexit voting Gammons. You can see it on every fan video, or in the rare occasion one actually has his true profile pic on social media. Balding 45 year old white guys.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12698 on: February 24, 2021, 11:29:01 pm »
City winning everything, but at least we got WC Qatar to look forward too.. Just need to get rid of the dead slave labourers first
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12699 on: February 25, 2021, 12:34:53 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 24, 2021, 07:13:21 pm
PrestwichBlue (I presume from Blueloon) crowing that RAWK was down because City have "broken us".

Weirdo.
::)

The only thing Abu Dhabi Sportswash have broken is the rules.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12700 on: February 25, 2021, 07:35:03 am »
Remember hearing how poor the German league was, the fact that we only beat rb leipzig 2-0 was seen as the bare minimum.

Remind me again, where are Borussia Monchengladbach in the German league?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12701 on: February 25, 2021, 11:45:58 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on February 25, 2021, 07:35:03 am
Remember hearing how poor the German league was, the fact that we only beat rb leipzig 2-0 was seen as the bare minimum.

Remind me again, where are Borussia Monchengladbach in the German league?

Remember how more German teams than English teams made it to the knockout stages? The German league isnt poor, just not as rich as one or two others  ;)

Gladbach have the 5th best squad in the league though, so to even be in the competition was them punching above their weight, added to that they are going through a bit of a crisis at the moment. 

I don't read any of the post game nonsense, certainly not from insignificant fanbases like Abu Dhabi's, so whoever was pushing that it was considered easy to beat Leipzig, was basically making shit up to have a dig at Liverpool - something we are used to. It wastnt actually a reflection on the team or league they play in.

Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12702 on: February 25, 2021, 12:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on February 25, 2021, 11:45:58 am
Remember how more German teams than English teams made it to the knockout stages? The German league isnt poor, just not as rich as one or two others  ;)

Gladbach have the 5th best squad in the league though, so to even be in the competition was them punching above their weight, added to that they are going through a bit of a crisis at the moment. 

I don't read any of the post game nonsense, certainly not from insignificant fanbases like Abu Dhabi's, so whoever was pushing that it was considered easy to beat Leipzig, was basically making shit up to have a dig at Liverpool - something we are used to. It wastnt actually a reflection on the team or league they play in.



Oh I know. It's just amusing that they beat a German side with less resources and lower in the league by the exact same score..

It's all stuff in isolation. Like how Allison was suddenly a clown after the Man City and Leicester games.

They'll just keep swallowing that blood (money) their owners are serving up
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12703 on: February 25, 2021, 09:27:55 pm »
I see Pep mentioned after the game yesterday that City have to play Saturday at 12.30 after a Wednesday night game. Have the media bought this up or is it only Klopp who gets slaughtered for talking about it?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12704 on: February 25, 2021, 09:32:19 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 25, 2021, 09:27:55 pm
I see Pep mentioned after the game yesterday that City have to play Saturday at 12.30 after a Wednesday night game. Have the media bought this up or is it only Klopp who gets slaughtered for talking about it?

Only Klopp
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12705 on: February 25, 2021, 09:41:48 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 25, 2021, 09:27:55 pm
I see Pep mentioned after the game yesterday that City have to play Saturday at 12.30 after a Wednesday night game. Have the media bought this up or is it only Klopp who gets slaughtered for talking about it?

Its good Pep says it as im sure Klopp will remember it the next time that dick on BT pipes up.

Ole has said it too and all three are right in saying it especially this of all seasons when all games are on tv.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12706 on: February 25, 2021, 10:08:49 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 25, 2021, 09:27:55 pm
I see Pep mentioned after the game yesterday that City have to play Saturday at 12.30 after a Wednesday night game. Have the media bought this up or is it only Klopp who gets slaughtered for talking about it?
Well I'm sure he will be hauled over the coals by the dick of a BT interviewer who attacked Jurgen... surely...?
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12707 on: February 25, 2021, 10:24:48 pm »
To be fair I think Klopp and Guardiola have between them arranged to nail tv stations over certain schedules.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12708 on: February 25, 2021, 10:35:00 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on February 25, 2021, 10:24:48 pm
To be fair I think Klopp and Guardiola have between them arranged to nail tv stations over certain schedules.

I have no bones to pick with Guardiola on this. It's how the TV and media view it
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12709 on: February 26, 2021, 07:18:00 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 25, 2021, 09:27:55 pm
I see Pep mentioned after the game yesterday that City have to play Saturday at 12.30 after a Wednesday night game. Have the media bought this up or is it only Klopp who gets slaughtered for talking about it?
The big difference is, if Pep wants to rest players he just brings in some other £50 m+ player off the bench. Its really not the same thing as other clubs having to deal with it.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12710 on: Today at 12:21:32 am »
Quote from: Something Worse on February 24, 2021, 11:04:12 pm
They're all Brexit voting Gammons. You can see it on every fan video, or in the rare occasion one actually has his true profile pic on social media. Balding 45 year old white guys.

You clearly aren't from the North. Take your vile accusations about why anyone voted to leave the EU and stick them.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12711 on: Today at 10:41:45 am »
Quote from: Aintree Rum on Today at 12:21:32 am
You clearly aren't from the North. Take your vile accusations about why anyone voted to leave the EU and stick them.

Gammons aren't just a Northern thing, plenty of them here in the South too  :thumbup
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12712 on: Today at 11:01:41 am »
Will go down as the most underwhelming league win ever. No atmosphere, no competition, the rest of the top 6 being shite.

It would have at least been entertaining if there was a title race. But its just the most expensive team of all time walking their way to a title in empty stadiums.
Re: Man City - the Lisbon Lyons
« Reply #12713 on: Today at 11:10:17 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:01:41 am
Will go down as the most underwhelming league win ever. No atmosphere, no competition, the rest of the top 6 being shite.

It would have at least been entertaining if there was a title race. But its just the most expensive team of all time walking their way to a title in empty stadiums.

I think it's quite apt that Abu Dhabi win the league his year.
