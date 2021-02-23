Miguel Delaney had an article yesterday about them having it easy this season and leaning towards money



i replied pretty much saying how money is no object at all to them stating how they can simply replace players with money being no object and not many clubs have that luxury



you should see the replies i got, apparently stating that means I'm a bitter, self entitled, arrogant crybaby who should get his coaching badges to replace Pep, am also a person that I find irritating according to some



Ahh, the great sports-washed of Manchester. The only reason Man City havent suffered this season is down to the state funds that have been pumped into the club as part of the Abu Dhabi sports washing project. They havent had many injuries, but it wouldnt matter if theyd had as many as we have. Injuries dont affect their squad because of the billions they have spent on players. Another of their favourites is every team has the same number of players in the squad. What they dont see is that Pep has spent hundreds of millions collecting a squad full of first team players, whereas the likes of us have to pad the squad out with cheaper players and youth players. City can rotate the squad as they have the same quality players as back up, also anyone getting injured is replaced with a player of similar quality. If they dont have any, they just spend another couple hundred million in even more replacements.They will win the Covid league this season, but its only because of the billions of pounds of Abu Dhabi state funds.