I'm sure it wasn't intended as such, but the point about us not having a trademark goal is a good one and it is the reason we are so good. We are difficult to stop because we have so many different ways of playing. Teams have cottoned on to how to play City and set up to stop them. It's up to the manager to work out how to get around this rather than just hoping the opposition sit back and allow City to have as much of the ball as they want.